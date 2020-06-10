See More Speed Reads
Live PD says video showing in-custody death has been destroyed

12:17 a.m.
A police car.
iStock

A Live PD crew filmed the in-custody death of a black man in Austin, Texas, last year, but representatives of the show said Tuesday the footage can't be turned over to investigators because it has been destroyed.

Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old father of two and former postal worker, died on March 28, 2019, while being arrested by Williamson County sheriff's deputies. On Monday, the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV first reported details of Ambler's death, after obtaining video from a police officer's body cam. There is also dash-cam footage, which has not been released.

Deputies tried to pull Ambler over after he did not dim his SUV's headlights to oncoming traffic, the Statesman reports. A 20 minute car chase ensued. The body cam footage shows Ambler on a street, being held down by deputies. With the Live PD crew filming, police officers tased Ambler four times. He is heard saying he has congestive heart failure and can't breathe, and after crying out, "Save me," he is hit with the final shock, the Statesman reports.

Live PD airs on A&E, and representatives for the network confirmed that the "tragic death of Javier Ambler" was captured on camera by producers, but it was not aired on the show. Authorities in Austin never asked to see the footage or interview any of the crew, A&E said, and once an internal affairs investigation by Williamson County found the deputies did nothing wrong, "as is the case with all footage taken by Live PD producers, we no longer retained the unaired footage after learning that the investigation had concluded."

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore told the Statesman she will take the case to a grand jury, and accused Sheriff Robert Chody of refusing to turn over evidence. He called the allegations of stonewalling "misleading." Catherine Garcia

Meanwhile at Fox News...
On Fox News, Hannity swears he's not comparing Trump to George Floyd, Tucker Carlson attacks Elmo

June 9, 2020

Sean Hannity did not compare President Trump to George Floyd — the 46-year-old black man buried Tuesday, two weeks after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes until he died — Hannity made clear on his Fox News show Tuesday night.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson slammed Elmo for learning that racism is a problem in America.

In the lead-up, Carlson argued that "trolls" and "mostly faceless political agitators who exist primarily online" suddenly "have immense power over all of us," pulling the strings of our "weak leaders." His example was Elmo, and the message Carlson thinks children are taking away from learning that black people are treated differently in America is that "America is a very bad place and it's your fault. So, no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain."

Carlson's show was No. 2 on all of basic cable last week, trailing only Hannity, but their most powerful and enduring fan, President Trump, is now flirting with and live-tweeting One America News Network, Fox's fringier competitor. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci says COVID-19 has all the characteristics of his 'worst nightmare'

June 9, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

We are living through Dr. Anthony Fauci's worst nightmare.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a recorded message on Tuesday that Ebola is "scary" and HIV, "as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time." When asked about his biggest fear disease-wise, Fauci said he has always described a new respiratory infection that was transmitted from animals to humans and highly contagious.

COVID-19 has all of those characteristics, so "now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare," he said. "In the period of four months it has devastated the world." The virus has infected more than seven million people worldwide and left at least 112,000 Americans dead.

Because the pandemic is still in its early stages, "the thing we don't yet fully appreciate is what happens when you get infected and you get a serious disease and you recover? What are the longterm durable negative effects of that infection?" While this crisis is nowhere near over, Fauci said he believes there will be "more than one winner" when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, as pharmaceutical companies have been working at an "unprecedented" speed, outpacing the "public health response in some respect, which you usually see it opposite." Catherine Garcia

It's about time
Navy working to ban all public displays of the Confederate flag

June 9, 2020
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, has directed his staff to create an order banning the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas on Navy installations, ships, aircraft, and submarines, a U.S. Navy spokesman announced Tuesday.

"The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy's core values of honor, courage, and commitment," Commander Nate Christensen said in a statement.

On Friday, the Marine Corps issued an order directing commanders to "identify and remove the display of the Confederate battle flag or its depiction within workplaces, common access areas, and public areas on their installations." There are some exceptions, CBS News reports, including Confederate gravesites and art where the flag is shown but isn't the main focus. Catherine Garcia

it's over
Cops canceled after 31 years amid police brutality protests

June 9, 2020
A police car.
iStock

Cops, the long-running show that follows police officers on patrol, was canceled by the Paramount Network on Tuesday.

The move comes as protests against police brutality continue across the United States. The network said in a statement it already pulled reruns of Cops from the air, and "we don't have any current or future plans for it to return." Old episodes are still running on WGN America, but the network is not expected to renew its contract at the end of this month, The Hollywood Reporter says.

The show's 33rd season had been scheduled to premiere on Monday. Cops, which launched on Fox in 1989, moved to Spike TV in 2013 and remained on the channel when it was rebranded as the Paramount Network in 2018. The show has been criticized for the way it depicts suspects, and the "Running From COPS" podcast has reported on officers coercing people into signing releases and the film crew carrying weapons and assisting officers. Catherine Garcia

Crime
Chad Daybell in custody after human remains found at his Idaho home

June 9, 2020
Chad Daybell's property in Idaho.
Nate Eaton/EastIdahoNews.com via AP

Chad Daybell was taken into custody on Tuesday after human remains were found on his property in Salem, Idaho, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said.

The remains have not been identified, and Daybell has not been charged with anything. Rexburg police, FBI investigators, and members of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office searched the property as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, is Chad Daybell's new wife. The children have not been seen since September, and the Daybells previously told investigators they were staying with friends.

The case has received national attention, due to its strange twists and turns. The Daybells, who married in October, slipped out of Idaho and were tracked down to Hawaii earlier this year. Lori Daybell has since been charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation; she has pleaded not guilty.

Chad Daybell is a podcaster who talks about the biblical end times, and has self-published fiction books about the apocalypse. Last summer, Lori Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona, claiming it was in self-defense. Vallow had filed for divorce from Lori Daybell, saying she believed she was "a resurrected being of God" who could kill him with her "powers." Cox died in December of a pulmonary blood clot.

Chad Daybell is also under investigation in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. She died in October, two weeks before Chad and Lori Daybell were married. Chad said she died in her sleep, but authorities became suspicious in December and exhumed her body; the autopsy results have not been made public. Catherine Garcia

closing time
Signet, parent company of Zales, Kay, and Jared, to close almost 400 stores

June 9, 2020
Shoppers walk by a Kay Jewelers and Zales.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Signet — the parent company of several mall-based jewelry stores, including Kay, Zales, Jared, and Piercing Pagoda — will permanently shutter nearly 400 of its locations in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom.

While sales were strong around Valentine's Day, the coronavirus pandemic hit Signet hard; with its stores forced to closed, the company had a first-quarter loss of $291 million and a 40.5 percent sales decline to $852.1 million, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Signet has 3,200 stores worldwide, and initially, 150 stores in the United States and Canada and 80 in the United Kingdom will close; an additional 150 locations will shutter after their leases are reviewed. A company spokesperson said all brands will be affected, but did not say which stores will close. Last year, Signet closed 200 stores, and in 2018, the company shut down 150.

In a statement, Signet CEO Gina Drosos said the company is "gathering valuable insights on customer behaviors and plan to use these leanings to enhance our competitive advantage and emerge stronger from the crisis." Catherine Garcia

it's unanimous
Air Force Gen. Charles Brown becomes first black military service chief after unanimous Senate confirmation

June 9, 2020

Gen. Charles Brown was confirmed Tuesday by the Senate as the Air Force's new chief of staff, making him the country's first-ever black service chief and the first black American to sit on the Joint Chiefs of Staff since Colin Powell was chair between 1989 and 1993, The Hill notes.

It was a pretty easy choice for the often contentious upper chamber, as it turns out — the Senate confirmed Brown unanimously, which is not a common sight in Washington, D.C.

Brown is taking over for Gen. David Goldfein, who is expected to retire later this summer. Since 2018, Brown has served as the commander of Pacific Air Forces, and he also previously led the U.S. Air Forces Central Command in 2015 and 2016. Before that, he served multiple tours across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, piloting an F-16 fighter jet.

Brown's swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place Aug. 6. Tim O'Donnell

