George Floyd protests
Seattle protesters briefly occupy City Hall, return to movie night in 'autonomous' and 'cop-free' enclave

4:05 a.m.

After a tumultuous Sunday night of protests and tear gas in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, police boarded up and vacated the East Precinct headquarters Monday and the protesters moved in, setting up barriers and declaring a "cop-free" enclave they are calling the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ. On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters marched to City Hall and occupied the empty building for about an hour, listening to speeches and calls for the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan and defunding police department. They didn't have to break in — Kshama Sawant, a member of the city council, brought her key and let them in, King 5 reports.

The protesters left City Hall at about 10 p.m., and by 11 p.m., several groups of protesters had congregated back at CHAZ to watch the Ava DuVernay documentary 13th, about racial inequality in America and the criminal justice system, The Seattle Times reports. The autonomous zone includes a memorial to George Floyd, a snack station, a medic booth, and a section for street artists. Peter Weber

Hunting ... sheep?
Taxpayers spent $77,000 on Donald Trump Jr. Mongolia sheep hunting trip, Secret Service receipts show

3:18 a.m.
Donald Trump Jr.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. eight-day trip to Mongolia last August was controversial, not least because he was awarded a permit to hunt an endangered argali sheep after he had already killed one. He also had a private meeting with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, a month after Battulga met with President Trump in the White House, and he was traveling with a major Republican donor, ProPublica reported. Also, taxpayers spent nearly $77,000 on Secret Service protection during the trophy hunting expedition, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reports, citing updated Freedom of Information Act requests.

In March, "the Secret Service told us it cost taxpayers $17,000," CREW said. "We told them to check again." The Secret Service found another $60,000 in expenses incurred during the trip. An official who works with Trump Jr. told CNN that apart from the Secret Service expenses, the president's son personally paid for the trip. Trump's adult children are "entitled, but not obligated, to use" Secret Service protection when they take personal trips, CNN notes. And Trump's family has traveled a lot over the past three and a half years.

Treasury Department budget documents show that "the Trump family is taking 12 times as many protected trips than the Obama family did, which translates to roughly one thousand more trips per year," CREW says. "While we know that many of those trips have been to promote or support Trump Organization business, there are thousands of trips that remain a mystery. With tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money spent protecting the Trump family, the Secret Service has run out of money and Congress has had to dramatically increase the agency's budget." Don Jr. was reported to have stopped using Secret Service protection in mid-2017, but evidently that did not last. Peter Weber

grand reopening
AMC plans to reopen all of its theaters worldwide in July

2:07 a.m.
An AMC theater.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

AMC on Tuesday announced it aims to reopen all of its theaters next month, banking on people looking to get out of the house in order to watch a movie on the big screen.

The company's theaters closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Tuesday, AMC reported it had a loss of $2.2 billion in the first quarter. "These are truly unprecedented times," CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. "We are confident we are taking the necessary steps on a broad array of fronts to ensure AMC's future success as we navigate these turbulent and uncertain times."

Aron also said he believes that blockbusters like Mulan, which is due to open July 24, and months of staying at home will get people to the movies. "There will be significant pent-up demand to get back out into the world," he added. In a regulatory filing last week, AMC said it had enough cash to begin operations again this summer, but would likely not survive being closed longer than that. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise sharply in at least 9 states after Memorial Day

1:34 a.m.
Doctors with a coronavirus patient inside a Seattle hospital.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Health officials in nine states — Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah, and Arizona — are reporting sharp upticks in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations following Memorial Day.

Looking at available data, The Washington Post found that in most of these states, the number of cases and hospitalizations have both increased, and in some places, like Arizona, intensive care units are nearing capacity — as of Monday, 76 percent of all ICU beds in the state are being used. There are 1,243 current hospitalizations in Arizona, a 49 percent increase since Memorial Day.

In Utah, the seven-day average of new cases has increased 12 of the last 15 days, and during the same time period, the state's current number of hospitalizations more than doubled to 230. The Utah government tweeted on Tuesday that the spike in cases is "not explained by more testing or just one outbreak. Eased restrictions don't cause increased cases alone — it's our actions that cause COVID-19 to spread. Keep your distance and wear a mask in public and stay home if you're sick."

The Post notes that it is difficult to track hospitalizations, as not every state reports their numbers, and some data is incomplete. Catherine Garcia

bad takes
CrossFit founder and CEO resigns amid controversy over his George Floyd comments

1:33 a.m.
CrossFit gym in Rome
Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

CrossFit founder and chief executive Greg Glassman resigned Tuesday night, saying in a statement he had "decided to retire" because he "created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members" on Saturday.

Reebok announced it was cutting ties with CrossFit on Sunday after a tweet Glassman posted Saturday equating the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over the police killing of George Floyd. "It's FLOYD-19," he tweeted over a post calling racism a public health issue. Glassman apologized for that tweet, saying he "should have been sensitive" to the fact that "Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim." But hour earlier, he had let rip on Floyd in a private Zoom call with gym owners, and that was evidently the final straw. He resigned hours after BuzzFeed News posted parts of the recording.

"We're not mourning for George Floyd — I don't think me or any of my staff are," Glassman told a group of 16 affiliated gyms and staff members. "Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it's the white thing to do — other than that, give me another reason," he challenged a Minneapolis gym owner. Glassman also floated a conspiracy theory about Floyd being silenced by a counterfeit currency ring, and others about the COVID-19 pandemic. Glassman also profanely insisted he is not racist and slammed a Seattle gym owner who had published an email from Glassman chewing her out for trying to "brand us as racist" when "you know it's bulls--t."

Gym owners were threatening to sever ties by the end of the call, which a North Carolina gym owner described to BuzzFeed as "surreal" and "bats--t crazy."

CrossFit issued its own statement Tuesday night calling Glassman's comments "incredibly insensitive and hurtful" but urging critics to be "thorough in your review of a man who is imperfect but sincere in his love of helping others to become better." Peter Weber

nothing to see here
Live PD says video showing in-custody death has been destroyed

12:17 a.m.
A police car.
iStock

A Live PD crew filmed the in-custody death of a black man in Austin, Texas, last year, but representatives of the show said Tuesday the footage can't be turned over to investigators because it has been destroyed.

Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old father of two and former postal worker, died on March 28, 2019, while being arrested by Williamson County sheriff's deputies. On Monday, the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV first reported details of Ambler's death, after obtaining video from a police officer's body cam. There is also dash-cam footage, which has not been released.

Deputies tried to pull Ambler over after he did not dim his SUV's headlights to oncoming traffic, the Statesman reports. A 20 minute car chase ensued. The body cam footage shows Ambler on a street, being held down by deputies. With the Live PD crew filming, police officers tased Ambler four times. He is heard saying he has congestive heart failure and can't breathe, and after crying out, "Save me," he is hit with the final shock, the Statesman reports.

Live PD airs on A&E, and representatives for the network confirmed that the "tragic death of Javier Ambler" was captured on camera by producers, but it was not aired on the show. Authorities in Austin never asked to see the footage or interview any of the crew, A&E said, and once an internal affairs investigation by Williamson County found the deputies did nothing wrong, "as is the case with all footage taken by Live PD producers, we no longer retained the unaired footage after learning that the investigation had concluded."

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore told the Statesman she will take the case to a grand jury, and accused Sheriff Robert Chody of refusing to turn over evidence. He called the allegations of stonewalling "misleading." Catherine Garcia

Meanwhile at Fox News...
On Fox News, Hannity swears he's not comparing Trump to George Floyd, Tucker Carlson attacks Elmo

June 9, 2020

Sean Hannity did not compare President Trump to George Floyd — the 46-year-old black man buried Tuesday, two weeks after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes until he died — Hannity made clear on his Fox News show Tuesday night.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson slammed Elmo for learning that racism is a problem in America.

In the lead-up, Carlson argued that "trolls" and "mostly faceless political agitators who exist primarily online" suddenly "have immense power over all of us," pulling the strings of our "weak leaders." His example was Elmo, and the message Carlson thinks children are taking away from learning that black people are treated differently in America is that "America is a very bad place and it's your fault. So, no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain."

Carlson's show was No. 2 on all of basic cable last week, trailing only Hannity, but their most powerful and enduring fan, President Trump, is now flirting with and live-tweeting One America News Network, Fox's fringier competitor. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci says COVID-19 has all the characteristics of his 'worst nightmare'

June 9, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

We are living through Dr. Anthony Fauci's worst nightmare.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a recorded message on Tuesday that Ebola is "scary" and HIV, "as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time," but his biggest fear has always been a new respiratory infection that was transmitted from animals to humans and is highly contagious.

COVID-19 has all of those characteristics, so "now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare," he said. "In the period of four months it has devastated the world." The virus has infected more than seven million people worldwide and left at least 112,000 Americans dead.

Because the pandemic is still in its early stages, "the thing we don't yet fully appreciate is what happens when you get infected and you get a serious disease and you recover. What are the longterm durable negative effects of that infection?" While this crisis is nowhere near over, Fauci said, he believes there will be "more than one winner" when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, as pharmaceutical companies have been working at an "unprecedented" speed, outpacing the "public health response in some respect, which you usually see it opposite." Catherine Garcia

