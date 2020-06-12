See More Speed Reads
Art of the Deal
Melania Trump reportedly used delay in moving to the White House as 'leverage' in renegotiating prenup

9:27 a.m.
Melania Trump
ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP via Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump reportedly used her delayed arrival to the White House in 2017 to renegotiate her prenup — and to "cool off."

That's according to a new book on the first lady, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Mary Jordan. According to a Washington Post report on the book ahead of its release, it reveals that when the first lady didn't immediately join Trump at the White House in 2017 and stayed behind in New York, she was "using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with President Trump."

In addition to wanting to "amend her financial arrangement with Trump — what Melania referred to as 'taking care of Barron,'" she also "needed time to cool off" after the sexual misconduct allegations made against the president during the campaign, the Post says. At the time, the first lady publicly said she was staying behind so Barron Trump could finish the school year in New York; she finally moved into the White House in June 2017.

Evidently, the renegotiation was a success, as according to the report, by mid-2018, White House observers noticed an "uptick in her mood" after, "according to three people close to Trump," Jordan writes, "Melania had finally renegotiated the prenup to her liking."

"She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," Jordan says in the book. The original prenup reportedly "had not been incredibly generous," the Post writes. Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

yet another crisis
The end of eviction moratoriums and unemployment boosts are set to disproportionately oust black renters

10:44 a.m.

The end of COVID-19 relief is set to bring another crisis to black Americans.

The federal CARES Act placed a national moratorium on filing eviction actions, as well as boosted unemployment payouts, but those protections are both set to expire in a few weeks. And with black and Latinx Americans are more than twice as likely to rent as white people, they're disproportionately likely to be forced out of their homes at the end of July, Politico reports.

More than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus started shutting down businesses across the U.S., leading Congress to institute a $600 boost to unemployment checks and ban new eviction orders for certain kinds of housing. Some cities and states expanded that moratorium to more types of housing, and while some instituted rent freezes, back rent will still have to be paid once the freezes expire.

A full quarter of black renters used those benefits last month, either deferring or not paying their rent, an Urban Institute analysis of Census data shows. In contrast, just 14 percent of white renters did the same. But even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, and though the economy has only started to turn toward recovery, federal leaders have shown no sign of extending benefits further. It's all shaping up to put even more strain on America's homeless shelter system and send housing courts into overdrive, Axios reports, as well as expose the already-rampant shortage of affordable housing throughout the U.S. Kathryn Krawczyk

attention bachelor nation!
The Bachelor names its first black male lead

8:58 a.m.

After former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay pointed out last week that a black person is practically more likely to become president of the United States than be a lead of a Bachelor franchise, ABC's hit reality TV series moved to announce its first black Bachelor in its 40-season history. Matt James, a 28-year-old real estate broker who was originally cast for Clare Crawley's upcoming season, will look for love on the show's 25th season, expected to premiere in 2021.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, "When filming [Clare's season] couldn't move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor." James' season will air after Clare's, which is expected this fall.

Prior to James, Lindsay was Bachelor Nation's only black lead in its 18-year history, something she's described as being "embarrassing honestly at this point."

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we're seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," the statement from ABC said. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him." Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
'Cytokine storms' are a deadly problem in COVID-19. Researchers are testing promising solutions.

8:44 a.m.
T cell and cytokines
iStock

Some of the worst cases of COVID-19 involve patients who appear to get better then suddenly deteriorate, their lungs and other organs failing under an overwhelming immune response called a "cytokine storm." Cytokines are proteins sent out by a body's adaptive immune system — B and T cells — to recruit other immune cells to fight an infection. When the immune system doesn't shut off the cytokines, a storm of cells overwhelms organs, exhausting a body's immune response, causing dangerous inflammation, and attacking healthy tissues.

In COVID-19, scavenger cells called macrophages apparently attack and inflame the lungs, allowing liquid to fill air sacs and causing acute respiratory distress syndrome. An otherwise healthy woman in her 20s had a double lung transplant because COVID-19 irreparably destroyed her lungs, a Chicago hospital announced Thursday.

"It has become increasingly clear in the past few months that, at least in a subset of people who have the virus, calming the storm is the key to survival," The New York Times reports. Researchers are starting trials on several drugs to prevent or pacify cytokine storms, and others have reported some success with a dialysis-like device called CytoSorb that filters out cytokines from a patient's blood and returns it to the body.

In China and Italy, doctors had some success with a drug called tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra by Roche, which blocks the cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6). Another drug, Kineret, blocks a different cytokine, IL-1. A recent study published in the journal Science Immunology reported promising preliminary results from an AstraZeneca cancer drug called Calquence, or acalabrutinib, which aims to stop the cytokines at their root. Using a drug like tocilizumab is "like cutting the branches off a tree," Dr. Louis Staudt, a National Cancer Institute scientist and a lead investigator on the study, tells the Times. "Acalabrutinib is going for the trunk of the tree." AstraZeneca has plans to test the drug in larger trials. Peter Weber

8:46
Dave Chappelle emotionally speaks on killing of George Floyd in surprise special

8:12 a.m.

Dave Chappelle is speaking out on the killing of George Floyd in an emotional new stand-up special.

Netflix has dropped a surprise half-hour special from Chappelle on YouTube called 8:46, a reference to how long a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck. Filmed just days ago, the special sees Chappelle launch into the topic on everyone's mind right from the top, saying he's "very proud" of those who have been doing "amazing work" protesting police brutality.

The comedian, illustrating how long 8 minutes and 46 seconds is, then tells a story about once thinking he was going to die during a "terrifying" earthquake that only lasted about 35 seconds.

"This man kneeled on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds!" Chappelle says. "Can you imagine that? This kid thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die. He called for his mother. ... And for some reason that I still don't understand, all these f---ing police had their hands in their pockets. Who are you talking to? What are you signifying, that you can kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn't get the wrath of God?"

Chappelle reflects on the fact that he couldn't bring himself to watch the video of Floyd's killing for a week, but when he did, "I understood, nobody's going home. Anyone who sees this, well, they're going to be furious."

But Chappelle also blasts those like CNN's Don Lemon who had been calling for celebrities to address Floyd's death, asking, "do you want to see a celebrity right now? ... No, this is the streets talking for themselves. They don't need me right now." He concludes the special by reiterating, "These streets will speak for themselves, whether I am alive or dead." Watch the full special free on YouTube below. Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles Trump and Race
Late night hosts aren't exactly baffled by Trump's Confederate sympathizing

6:19 a.m.

"Protests are continuing all over America, and if that makes you nervous, you might be a Confederate statue, because fans of the Union are tearing down these monuments all across the South," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. Even "NASCAR's getting more progressive," banning the Confederate battle flag, he said. "I guess I shouldn't be surprised — all they do is turn left."

The U.S. Army also says it's open to renaming bases named after Confederate leaders, who, after all, "waged war on the U.S. miliary," Colbert noted. But President Trump said no, and maybe "it's not surprising that Trump's okay with naming things after old racist guys — he did name his own son Donald Trump." Still, he didn't think Trump knew enough about U.S. history to purposefully schedule his next rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth. Stephen Miller, on the other hand....

"Big crowds are expected, even welcomed" in Tulsa, Jimmy Kimmel said, "but anyone who gets a ticket has to agree in writing not to sue Trump if they get sick."

"In response to the removal of Confederate flags and statues, this morning President Trump tweeted: 'Those that deny their history are doomed to repeat it!'" Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Then he went back to not preparing for the second wave of coronavirus."

"So more than 150 years after the Civil War, the winning side is finally deciding it doesn't need to keep celebrating the side that tried to destroy them," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah applauded. Well, except Trump. Maybe he won't rename Army bases "because he's trying to appeal to his Confederate-loving base," Noah said, but "just take a second and imagine being a black soldier training at a base that is named after somebody who didn't even think of you as a human being. That isn't just offensive to those soldiers — it's offensive to the Confederate generals, too. Because I mean, imagine if they came back and saw what was happening at a base that is named after them. 'My God, all of the slaves have guns!'"

The dead Confederate generals were definitely on board with renaming the bases, on Tooning Out the News.

Trump evidently "decided to pin his hopes for a comeback on whining about polls and sticking up for the Confederacy," Late night's Seth Meyers said. "Of course Trump probably most hates the removal of Confederate statues because he stands like a statue of Donald Trump that is currently being pulled down." Watch below. Peter Weber

For Fox Sake
Rupert Murdoch reportedly 'thinks Trump is going to crash and burn' in November

3:28 a.m.
Trump and Rupert Murdoch in 2017
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been dating for months, after quiet divorces last year, Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. "As Donald Trump's poll numbers slide, Hannity's and Earhardt's loyalty is increasingly valuable, especially since, at the corporate level, confidence in Trump is waning. Two sources said Rupert Murdoch has recently told people that he believes Trump is going to lose in November. 'Rupert thinks Trump is going to crash and burn. It's a clear-eyed assessment, just based on just looking at the news,' said a person who has spoken with Murdoch about the election."

Fox News is at least nominally run by Lachlan Murdoch, network founder Rupert Murdoch's son, and Sherman has been reporting for a year that things are icy between Hannity and especially the younger Murdoch. Trump himself has been publicly criticizing Fox News and touting a fringier upstart competitor.

It may not matter what either Murdoch thinks. "At Fox, Hannity and Earhardt are among the last bastion of unwavering Trump loyalists," Sherman notes. "Fox & Friends and Hannity's prime-time show bracket each day of news with ego-stroking segments where Trump is always victorious over his Democratic and media enemies." According to the polls, reality has been watching a different channel. Peter Weber

They Knew
Trump's campaign reportedly knew the significance of the Juneteenth Tulsa rally date, expected less blowback

3:04 a.m.
Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign was expecting some raised eyebrows after scheduling Trump's first campaign rally in months on June 19 — Juneteenth — in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a state Trump is expected to win easily, two campaign officials tell The Associated Press.

"But the campaign was caught off guard by the intensity" of the blowback, AP reports, especially when people made a connection between the date and the host city, site of one of the worst white massacres of black Americans in U.S. history, at a period where Trump is defending Confederate symbols and attacking protests demanding an end to police murdering and terrorizing black people.

In 1921, an organized white mob in Tulsa ravaged the city's affluent and flourishing black community. When the massacre was over, up to 300 black people were dead and the Greenwood area — called Black Wall Street — had been looted and burned to the ground. Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery, marking the day two years after the Emancipation Proclamation when Union soldiers told black slaves in Galveston, Texas, they were no longer someone else's property.

Local and national black leaders have slammed Trump's rally and urged him to change the date, and "some Republicans and Trump allies were also upset after realizing the president's team had scheduled his first campaign rally since coronavirus outbreak for Juneteenth in Tulsa," The Washington Post reports. Campaign officials told AP they picked Tulsa because it was expedient and "they could all but guarantee a big crowd despite coronavirus concerns."

Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson said that "as the party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of the history of Juneteenth." Coincidentally, the Post notes, Trump will also be accepting the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, on the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, when "a mob of about 200 white people armed with ax handles and baseball bats attacked a group of demonstrators after they left a sit-in at a local whites-only lunch counter."

"Trump has long sought to exploit class resentment and racial tensions for political gain," and now he's "gambling that taking divisive stances on Confederate symbols and policing will energize his mostly white supporters in November," the Post reports. But "much of the country appears to be moving in a different direction." Said one GOP strategist close with Trump's White House: "If he was trying to lose, he'd be doing basically what he is doing right now." Peter Weber

