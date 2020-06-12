See More Speed Reads
eye spy
Edit

It's possible to eavesdrop on a conversation hundreds of feet away — as long as there's a lightbulb in the room

1:42 p.m.
Lightbulb.
iStock/Zffoto

Scientists have discovered a low-budget way to listen in to conversations you can see but not hear.

By measuring the vibrations that sounds make on a glass lightbulb, researchers at Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute of Science were able to reconstruct songs and voices making noise through windows and more than 80 feet away. It took just a telescope, a $400-electro-optical sensor, and a clear view for their technique to recreate words and songs that even Shazam could recognize, Wired reports.

For their experiments, researchers put telescopes about 80 feet outside an office with a hanging lightbulb inside. They pointed one end of the telescope at the window, and put the eyepiece to the electro-optical sensor, and played music and voices. They then converted the analog signals the sensor produced to digital information, ran it through software that filtered out excess noise, and produced recordings with "remarkable fidelity," Wired writes. Google's Cloud Speech API could transcribe a speech from President Trump played in the room, and Shazam was able to decipher The Beatles' Let it Be.

The "lamphone," as the researchers call their technique, does have room for improvement. The hanging bulb they used to measure vibrations wasn't as secure as one in a fixture, and the speakers had to be turned all the way up to track enough vibrations. But if you want to lift the playlist from a neighbor's rowdy party in an unfinished basement, it just might work. Read more at Wired. Kathryn Krawczyk

Florida woman
Edit

Fired Florida scientist goes rogue, publishes her own COVID-19 data with grimmer outlook than the state's

1:31 p.m.
Beachgoers in Miami.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Florida's top coronavirus data scientist has launched her own COVID-19 dashboard to rival the state's after the Health Department fired her last month. Rebekah Jones claims that she was removed from her post over her refusal to "manipulate" data, and her new website shares "far more COVID-19 information than she said the state allowed her to report as an employee, including statistics contradicting Florida's official coronavirus numbers and the push to reopen the state," The Palm Beach Post reports.

"We weren't allowed to really draw attention to deaths, which is why I added hospitalizations and deaths, which use something we buried in a PDF but never showed on our dashboard," Jones told the Post. "So people can bring the humanity aspect of this to the forefront."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) claims Jones was fired for refusing to "listen to the people who were her superiors." Either way, her numbers are starkly different than what is being reported by the Florida Health Department. "On Friday, Jones' website counted 75,897 people with coronavirus infections in Florida," reports The Washington Post, "while the state site tallied 70,971." Additionally, Jones' website claims the Health Department has tested about 30 percent fewer people than the 1.3 million it claims to have screened. "If Florida is indeed misreporting how many people have been tested, it makes the health situation in Florida look better than it is," The Palm Beach Post notes.

The Washington Post explains that Jones' positive tests are higher in part because her total also includes people who've tested positive for antibodies, which are the factor that indicate that the virus has been in a person's system. Antibody testing, however, can have more false positive results than regular virus tests. Visit Jones' dashboard here, and compare with the state's here. Jeva Lange

and the Oscar goes to...
Edit

Academy to introduce new 'representation and inclusion standards' for Oscars eligibility

1:05 p.m.
A display case is seen full of Oscar statues February 20, 2004 in Hollywood, California
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Get ready for some new rules at the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced plans to implement "new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility."

While the Academy didn't specify what these new requirements might look like, The New York Times notes the Oscars could follow in the footsteps of the British Film Institute, which started requiring entrants in some categories meet certain diversity standards.

"While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said. "The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend — and continue to examine — our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated."

The Oscars have long come under fire for the lack of diversity among its nominees, and just this past year, only one of the actors nominated at the show was not white. The new standards are to be decided by an Academy task force by July 31, though they won't actually go into effect until the show held in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Academy also announced that starting in 2022, there will always be 10 nominees for Best Picture, whereas the number of nominees could vary at recent shows. These adjustments are coming after earlier this year, the Oscars started allowing films that debut on streaming and not in theaters to be eligible, although they say that's just temporary due to the pandemic.

No announcement was made about delaying the 2021 Oscars due to the coronavirus quite yet, though, so for now, next year's show is still set for February 2021. Brendan Morrow

defund the police?
Edit

Fewer than a third of Americans support 'defunding' the police

12:11 p.m.

Black Americans oppose defunding the police by a 20-point margin, according to a new survey by HuffPost/YouGov that found the proposal to be widely unpopular with the public. Overall, fewer than a third of Americans support defunding the police, as opposed to other reforms like banning police chokeholds, which is backed by 73 percent of the population, and ending "no-knock" warrants, like the sort that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, and which is backed by about half of Americans.

Importantly, there is a lack of clarity around what it means to "defund the police." While most respondents agreed the phrase means "significantly decreasing the size of police forces and the scope of their work," Republicans seemed more inclined than Democrats to interpret the phrase as meaning "completely abolishing police forces." Curiously, Americans are basically evenly split on "budgeting less money for your local police department and more for social services" such as "funding social workers and mental health professionals," with 41 percent against and 44 in support. Some would argue that is what it means to "defund the police."

However it may be interpreted, "defunding the police," in those words, is only strongly supported by 13 percent of Americans, according to the findings; 41 percent of Americans "strongly oppose" the measure. About half of Americans had heard of the proposal when asked about it, and "of the 10 proposals mentioned in the survey, only the call to ban police from using chokeholds has received more attention," HuffPost reports.

A "near-universal" majority of Americans support at least some changes to policing, HuffPost adds. Just 7 percent of respondents said they believed that "the police system is sound and essentially needs no changes." The poll consisted of 1,000 interviews conducted between June 8 and June 10, with a margin of error of 4.2 percent. See the full results here, and read more about the history of abolishing the police here at The Week. Jeva Lange

a little defunding as a treat
Edit

Boston mayor moves to reallocate $12 million from police department's overtime budget

12:02 p.m.

Boston is taking a step toward calls to defund the police.

On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a "public health crisis" in the city, and announced an initial $3 million investment to help combat it. That, along with $9 million more, will be taken from the Boston Police Department's overtime budget and reallocated to community health and business programs, Walsh proposed as part of next year's budget.

Coronavirus has disproportionately affected black people in Boston and throughout the U.S., and helped expose how systemic racism affects public health, whether that's through discriminatory treatment or livelihoods that put people of color at greater risk of disease. But "the impacts go far beyond the current crisis," Walsh said Friday, and announced a proposal for the city council to cut 20 percent of the police department's overtime budget to address public health shortcomings. The $12 million will be divided up to support trauma response and counseling, community and small business investments, housing security, and mental health crisis support.

Walsh's move is what advocates for "defunding the police" are asking for, albeit on a small, first-step scale. The defund movement asks municipalities to take funding from police departments and put it toward community programs that address mental health, gun violence, and other issues that lead to the problems police have to address in the first place. Kathryn Krawczyk

shocking
Edit

Sharon Stone recounts the time she was struck by lighting

11:21 a.m.
Sharon Stone, lightning survivor.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ Germany

In case you were wondering, being struck by lighting is "really intense," according to Sharon Stone, who has some experience in the matter.

The 62-year-old actress told comedian Brett Goldstein this week about the time she was refilling her iron at the faucet when lightning struck her home's well and came up through the water. "I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator," she said. "I was like, 'Whoa!'"

Stone was knocked unconscious and her mother, who was home at the time, helped revive her. "I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days" Stone recalled. She added that she's also nearly died after having a stroke in 2016, and being clotheslined while riding a horse as a child. "It's crazy," Stone said. Jeva Lange

wherever books are sold
Edit

John Bolton's new book will accuse Trump of more 'Ukraine-like transgressions,' publisher says

11:15 a.m.
John Bolton and Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Remember John Bolton's book? It's finally about to come out — and according to the publisher, it will detail more "Ukraine-like transgressions" by President Trump.

Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened is set for release later this month, and on Friday, Simon & Schuster revealed new details about it, saying that Trump's former national security adviser "argues that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy." He will reportedly detail "exactly what those were" and describe how he and others raised alarms.

Bolton did not testify during the House's impeachment inquiry, which focused on Trump pushing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and ended with Trump's acquittal in the Senate. In February, Bolton said that "my testimony would have made no difference to the ultimate outcome."

Additionally, Bolton's book will describe "chaos in the White House," as well as Trump's "inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process" and Bolton's astonishment over Trump's singular focus on his re-election, Simon & Schuster says.

"I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations," Bolton writes.

The White House has been trying to prevent Bolton's book from being published and recently told him that it contains classified information, though Bolton's lawyer calls this a "transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import," The New York Times reports.

The book's publication is evidently still good to go for June 23, and Simon & Schuster touts it as "the book Donald Trump doesn't want you to read." According to Axios, in fact, "people close to Trump have been worried about the book because Bolton was known as the most prolific note taker in high-level meetings." Brendan Morrow

Political ads
Edit

New Biden ad slams Trump over Lafayette Square debacle

10:50 a.m.

The Biden campaign has rolled out a searing new ad that takes aim at President Trump for using teargas and flash grenades on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, near the White House, earlier this month. "The nation marches for justice, and like a deer in the headlights, [Trump is] paralyzed with fear," the narrator intones over footage of the George Floyd demonstrators. "He doesn't know what to do, so he hides in his bunker. Then he's afraid he looks too weak, so he has tear gas and flash grenades used on peaceful protesters just for a photo-op."

Biden's team has clearly seen Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the turmoil over Floyd's killing as an opening. The presumptive Democratic nominee escalated his Facebook spending this month, purchasing $5 million in advertising over a handful of days, nearly four times more than Trump. "It's great that the Biden campaign is seeing the activism that is going on in the streets and looking to capitalize on that online," Eric Ming, the former director of digital and paid media for Andrew Yang's presidential campaign, told The New York Times.

Trump is also using the unrest to try to set himself apart from Biden. Last weekend, "Trump retweeted a tweet of a state Senate candidate in Connecticut who showed photos of Trump walking through Lafayette Square, and another with Biden kneeling with the black pastors inside the church," The Washington Post reports. "'Leaders lead,' the caption read. 'Cowards kneel.'" Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.