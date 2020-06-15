Mitt Romney says it’s clear that fellow GOP senator’s Hunter Biden probe is politically motivated

-
Mitt Romney says it’s clear that fellow GOP senator’s Hunter Biden probe is politically motivated10:03 a.m.
-
Trump will reportedly endorse Jeff Sessions' Senate opponent in the most passive aggressive way possible10:20 a.m.
-
Jon Stewart speaks on George Floyd, coronavirus, Confederate monuments, and more in new interview10:03 a.m.
-
Trump's niece is reportedly publishing a 'harrowing and salacious' tell-all book this summer8:15 a.m.
-
Russia convicts American of spying7:20 a.m.
-
Researchers think an experimental drug might prevent COVID-19 blood clots7:20 a.m.
-
Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst is in a surprisingly competitive re-election battle6:09 a.m.
-
John Oliver explains why you should fear facial recognition technology, offers an easy way to fight back5:02 a.m.
