See More Speed Reads
this grudge is now in session
Edit

Trump will reportedly endorse Jeff Sessions' Senate opponent in the most passive aggressive way possible

10:20 a.m.

President Trump is about to take his incredible grudge against his former attorney general to the next level.

Jeff Sessions is running to reclaim the Alabama Senate seat he gave up to become Trump's first attorney general — a spot he was fired from just after the 2018 midterm elections. But before Sessions can head back to the Senate, he has to beat out former college football couch Tommy Tuberville for the GOP nomination — and survive Trump's massive grudge.

Trump pretty openly disliked Sessions even while he was still serving in the administration, particularly because Sessions recused himself from overseeing former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Trump has even said the only reason he gave Sessions a job was because the senator was one of his first endorsers, notably joining Trump onstage at a rally in Mobile, Alabama, in late 2015. In just a few weeks, Trump will return to the same Mobile arena for another rally, but this time Tuberville will join him, CNN reports.

If there's one thing that can be said about Trump, it's that he knows how to twist the knife. Kathryn Krawczyk

Moment of zen
Edit

Jon Stewart speaks on George Floyd, coronavirus, Confederate monuments, and more in new interview

10:03 a.m.
Jon Stewart
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Here it is, your Moment of Zen.

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart returned in a lengthy new interview with The New York Times Magazine Monday to discuss a wide range of topics including the killing of George Floyd, arguing that "in some ways, the issue is that we're addressing the wrong problem."

"The police are a reflection of a society," Stewart said. "They're not a rogue alien organization that came down to torment the black community. They're enforcing segregation. Segregation is legally over, but it never ended. The police are, in some respects, a border patrol, and they patrol the border between the two Americas." He added that "the root of this problem is the society that we've created that contains this schism, and we don't deal with it, because we've outsourced our accountability to the police."

Stewart went on to observe that "white people lasted six weeks" in coronavirus quarantine before protesting stay-at-home orders, and "that's six weeks versus 400 years of quarantining a race of people." On the subject of the pandemic, Stewart decried the fact that "we allow the mask-wearing to be reduced to its symbolic meaning" and become an "avatar of political representation," also slamming President Trump's response as the "wildest thing" since "I've never seen anybody who can say in the same breath, as the president does, 'I am in charge, only I can fix this, and I take no responsibility.'"

The comedian additionally blasted those defending Confederate monuments by saying, "It's not history! It’s hagiography. ... Enraging doesn’t begin to describe it." This interview with Stewart came ahead of the release of his new political comedy, Irresistible, although he acknowledged that coming out with a movie right now "feels ridiculous."

"It's like showing up to a plane crash with a chocolate bar," Stewart joked. "There's tragedy everywhere, and you're like, 'Uh, does anybody want chocolate?'" Read the full interview at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

senate investigations
Edit

Mitt Romney says it’s clear that fellow GOP senator’s Hunter Biden probe is politically motivated

10:03 a.m.
Mitt Romney.
Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) considers himself "a straight shooter" who "calls them as I see them." That's why he says he's leading an investigation into former Obama officials for unfairly targeting President Trump and his associates during the presidential transition period in 2016, as well as a probe into Hunter Biden's time on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which faces corruption allegations.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson's Democratic colleagues aren't buying the idea that the investigations are nonpartisan, instead viewing them as efforts to boost Trump's re-election bid against Biden's father, former Vice President Joe Biden. But several Republicans are also privately concerned about Johnson's efforts, Politico reports, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Romney, who sits on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs which Johnson leads, did vote for his fellow senator's subpoena authorizations targeting former Obama officials. But he declined to say if he thinks Johnson is doing a good job leading the investigation, and added that it's "apparent on its face" that the Biden probe is politically motivated, considering the elder Biden is the Democratic nominee, Politico reports. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

wherever books are sold
Edit

Trump's niece is reportedly publishing a 'harrowing and salacious' tell-all book this summer

8:15 a.m.
Donald Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Another tell-all book on President Trump is reportedly in the works — this time, from his niece.

Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump's late brother Fred Trump Jr., in August will publish a tell-all book titled Too Much And Never Enough, which features "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president, The Daily Beast reports.

In the book, Mary Trump reportedly reveals that she was a primary source for The New York Times' massive 2018 story that concluded Trump "participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents." She'll reportedly explain that she provided the Times with Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns, as well as "other highly confidential family financial documentation," and she'll delve into "her involvement working with journalists Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig, and Barstow to crack the story."

Mary Trump previously spoke out publicly in a 2000 interview amid a "bitter family court battle" over Fred Trump Sr.'s will, the report notes, at the time saying that "my aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves."

The book from Trump's niece is reportedly set to be published by Simon & Schuster on August 11 ahead of the Republican National Convention, which begins on August 24. Simon & Schuster is also set to publish a book by John Bolton later this month, which the publisher says will allege he committed other "Ukraine-like transgressions." Brendan Morrow

espionage?
Edit

Russia convicts American of spying

7:20 a.m.
Paul Whelan.
REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, was convicted of espionage in a Russian court and sentenced to 16 years in prison on Monday, The Washington Post reports. He was arrested after allegedly being handed a flash drive containing "state secrets" while he was in Russia to attend a wedding. He said he thought the flash drive contained an acquaintance's vacation photos.

Whelan, 50, said during the trial that he had been framed, calling his prosecution a "political charade." He said Russia was "taking political hostages" because it "feels impotent in the world." Whelan's attorney said he planned to appeal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has demanded Whelan's release. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the case open-and-shut, saying Whelan was caught "red-handed." Harold Maass

Solving COVID
Edit

Researchers think an experimental drug might prevent COVID-19 blood clots

7:20 a.m.
Doctors in Mexico look at blood clot from COVID-19 patient
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that also causes inflammation, but a third of hospitalized coronavirus patients develop dangerous blood clots as well. Scientists at Britain's Imperial College London hypothesize that the clots are a byproduct of a hormonal imbalance caused by an enzyme the coronavirus deactivates to invade cells, BBC News reports, and they are preparing a clinical trial to see if the experimental drug TRV027 can fix that imbalance. The trial, funded by the British Heart Foundation, begins next month, with about 60 patients getting either TRVO27 or a placebo.

TRVO27, made by Trevena, "works to rebalance hormones involved in blood pressure, water, and salt," BBC News says. It was originally developed to treat acute heart failure, though it failed to live up to expectations in a trial.

Researchers have not yet found a proven effective treatment against COVID-19, though at least 10 antiviral drugs, numerous anti-inflammatory treatments, and convalescent plasma are all being tried on experimental bases. The experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir has shown promise, too. Some researchers hope a combination of several drugs will be effective at treating the complicated virus. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Edit

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst is in a surprisingly competitive re-election battle

6:09 a.m.
Sen. Joni Ernst
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was not on the list of vulnerable incumbents all that long ago, but a Des Moines Register poll released over the weekend has her trailing new Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield by 3 percentage points, 46 percent to 43 percent, among likely voters. Ernst has never fallen behind a Democratic opponent since her winning 2014 campaign, said J. Ann Selzer, the highly regarded pollster who conducted the survey. "Symbolically, that's certainly meaningful, even if Theresa Greenfield's lead is not commanding."

Ernst's job approval rating began slipping earlier this year, the Register notes, though it has risen to 49 percent from 47 percent in March. There is the predictable split of rural and white evangelical voters favoring Ernst while urban and non-religious voters back Greenfield, but also independents currently back Greenfield 42 percent to 38 percent. There is a wide gender split, but interestingly, it increases among voters with less formal education: White men without a college degree support Ernst, 59 percent to 30 percent, while white women without a college degree pick Greenfield 60 percent to 29 percent.

A separate poll, conducted by Civiqs for Daily Kos, also found Greenfield leading by 3 points, 48 percent to 45 percent, even as President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden are tied at 46 percent each. Trump won Iowa by 9 points in 2016, but Democrats flipped two of Iowa's four House seats in the 2018 midterms. Democrats would need to flip a net four GOP seats to take control of the Senate.

The Des Moines Register poll was conducted June 7-10 among 674 likely voters, with a margin or error of ±3.8 percentage points. The Daily Kos/Civiqs poll was conducted June 6-8 among 865 registered voters in Iowa, and its margin of error is ±3.7 points. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver explains why you should fear facial recognition technology, offers an easy way to fight back

5:02 a.m.

"Our main story tonight involves facial recognition," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The technology behind facial recognition has been around for years, but recently, as it has grown more sophisticated, its applications have expanded greatly," bringing "a host of privacy and civil liberties issues." To demonstrate "just how terrifying" the technology can be, Oliver highlighted a Russian stalker app. "One of the biggest users of facial recognition is, perhaps unsurprisingly, law enforcement," he said, and there's a good chance the FBI has searched your face.

"There are currently very serious concerns that facial recognition is being used to identify Black Lives Matter protesters," which is "a pretty sinister way to undermine the right to assemble," Oliver said. "So tonight, let's take a look at facial recognition," which "governments all over the world have been happily rolling it out," even though "there haven't been many rules or a framework in place for how it is used."

China's embrace of facial recognition had escalated into a "terrifying level of surveillance," Oliver said. "Imagine the Eye of Sauron, but instead of scouring Middle Earth for the one ring, he was just really into knowing where all his orcs like to go to dinner." The technology is already being used in the U.S., too, despite being "very much a work in progress," he said. And "we're about to cross a major line."

That line is Clearview.ai. Founder Hoan Ton-That's "willingness to do what others have not been willing to do — and that is scrape the whole internet for photos — has made his company a genuine game-changer in the worst possible way," Oliver said. "The notion that someone can take your picture and immediately find out everything about you is alarming enough, even before you discover that over 600 law enforcement agencies have been using Clearview's service. And you're probably in that database, even if you don't know it," and even if your account is private, because the company has discarded cease-and-desist letters from Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, claiming a nonresistant "First Amendment right to harvest data from social media."

Some cities and states are stepping up, but we need "a comprehensive, nationwide policy" on using facial recognition, "and we need it right now," Oliver said. In the meantime, he suggested you send Clearview — and law enforcement — a message by posting special photos to social media. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.