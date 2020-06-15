See More Speed Reads
black lives matter
Black Lives Matter banner, Pride flag removed from U.S. embassy in Seoul

7:47 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Monday removed a "Black Lives Matter" banner from the front of the mission, just two days after it was put up.

On Saturday, the embassy tweeted a photo of the banner, saying, "The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive and just society." U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris, a retired four-star Navy admiral who once led the U.S. Pacific Command, retweeted the message.

People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters and Bloomberg that President Trump saw news coverage of the banner and wasn't happy about it, and CNN reports that it was the State Department's 7th floor — where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has his offices — that requested the banner come down.

An embassy spokesperson told NPR Harris wanted to communicate "a message of solidarity with Americans concerned with racism, especially racial violence against African Americans," but did not intend to "support or encourage donations to any specific organization. To avoid the misperception that American taxpayer dollars were spent to benefit such organizations, he directed that the banner be removed."

A rainbow Pride flag that was hung in late May was also taken down on Monday; so far, no reason has been given as to why it was removed. Catherine Garcia

Trump declares all conversations with him 'as president' are 'highly classified'

8:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday told reporters that if former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new memoir, The Room Where It Happened, is released on June 23 as scheduled, "he's broken the law" and "would have criminal problems. I hope so."

Publishing the book is "highly inappropriate," Trump continued, as he considers "every conversation with me as president to be highly classified." Bolton, he added, is "known not to tell the truth, a lot."

ABC News reported earlier Monday that the Trump administration is expected to soon file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the tell-all from being released. Last week, a person familiar with the book told Axios it will contain allegations that Trump committed "misconduct with other countries" beyond Ukraine.

Bolton was known to take copious notes during meetings, and he held onto all of those legal pads when he left the White House. Attorney General William Barr has accused him of not fully working with the Trump administration to make sure no classified information is revealed in the book, but Bolton's attorney pushed back, writing in The Wall Street Journal last week that he did spend four months reviewing the memoir with officials, and they are trying to block the release by claiming it contains confidential material. Catherine Garcia

George Floyd
Minneapolis dispatcher voiced concerns over use of force against George Floyd

7:00 p.m.
A George Floyd mural.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The Minneapolis Police Department on Monday released an audio recording of a dispatcher who watched via surveillance cameras the arrest of George Floyd and shared their concerns with a supervisor.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The dispatcher's call was made at 8:30 p.m. on May 25, about the time Floyd was in an ambulance on his way to a hospital. The dispatcher told their supervisor, "I don't know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320's call and ... I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet."

The Minneapolis Police Department also released the transcripts of two 911 calls made in the wake of Floyd's death. One call was made by an unidentified bystander, who said a police officer "pretty much just killed this guy that wasn't resisting arrest." The other caller was an off-duty firefighter, who said he "literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera ... I just happened to be on a walk ... they [expletive] killed him." The transcript noted the 911 dispatcher attempted to transfer him to a supervisor, but the call was disconnected. Catherine Garcia

confusion
Many Black Lives Matter donations have reportedly gone to a similarly-named charity with a very different goal

5:27 p.m.
Black Lives Matter.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Black Lives Matter Foundation, a charitable organization based in Santa Clarita, California, is not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the racial justice movement seeking to end police brutality. Their goals are actually quite different — the Black Lives Matter Foundation seeks to "bring the police and the community closer together," while the larger, more well-known movement has called for defunding police departments across the United States. But for donors and online giving platforms, including GoFundMe, who don't do their research, it can be tough to spot the differences.

That's seemingly how the foundation — which has one paid employee and lists a UPS store as its address — raised at least $4.35 million likely meant for the global network in a matter of weeks in June. The bulk of that money came from an online giving platform called Benevity that allows employers at places like Microsoft and Apple to match employee donations, but was frozen before it was disbursed after the distinction came to light.

There's nothing particularly scandalous about the 5-year-old Santa Clarita charity, which is in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service. Its founder, Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old music producer, says he has nothing to hide and is open about the different goals, although he hasn't done much in terms of achieving his goal (the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it hasn't heard of Barnes or the organization) because he said he's still outlining a real action plan. Still, a Black Lives Matter spokesperson said the movement intended to contact Barnes, who is black, about "improperly using" the name, which isn't trademarked. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

nypd news
NYPD will disband its plainclothes anti-crime officers

5:17 p.m.
NYPD officers.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Around 600 New York City Police Department officers are going to have to start putting on their uniforms.

The NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit, which patrols neighborhoods across the city, will be disbanded and reassigned, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Monday. The move comes in direct response to ongoing protests against police brutality in the city, and widespread calls for reforming and rethinking policing across the U.S.

About 600 officers work in the anti-crime unit, and will be reassigned to detective work and "community policing," among other departments, Shea said in a Monday press conference. The move "will be felt immediately throughout the five district attorney's offices, it will be felt immediately in the communities that we protect," Shea said, calling it a "seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city."

Members of the unit, which civil rights attorney described to ABC 7 New York as "just a legacy of street crime from the days of [former Mayor Rudy] Giuliani," are tasked with tracking and fighting violent crime in the city. But several "have been involved in some of the city’s most notorious police shootings," The New York Times notes, with an analysis from The Intercept reporting plainclothes officers are disproportionately tied to officer-involved shootings "despite being only a small fraction of the force."

Both Shea and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have been pressured to cut the NYPD's budget amid the protests, but de Blasio has so far only introduced a series of reforms for the department. The New York City Council has proposed cutting $1 billion of the department's $6 billion budget. Kathryn Krawczyk

Money Talks
Biden's fundraising hits $81 million in May, a record for his campaign

4:28 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democrats finally seem to be rallying around former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee brought in $81 million last month, the Biden campaign announced Monday. That's the most money Biden has raised throughout the 2020 campaign, and it's up $20 million from his and the DNC's joint haul in April.

A good deal of that May pull comes from big-dollar fundraisers, including one joint fundraising committee that allows individuals to give up to $620,800 that's split between Biden’s campaign, the DNC, and 26 state parties, Bloomberg notes. But the campaign also said it saw 1.5 million new backers "in the last few weeks," and that the average individual contribution was $30.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee haven't released their May numbers yet, but raised a bit more than Biden in April at $61.7 million, and brought in $14 million alone on President Trump's birthday, which was Sunday. Trump and the RNC have about $250 million cash on hand, compared to Biden and the DNC's $100 million. Kathryn Krawczyk

WNBA
WNBA finalizing plan for shortened season to begin in July

3:49 p.m.
WNBA ball.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The WNBA is preparing to begin its season in late July with teams congregating at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the league announced Monday.

The WNBA usually begins play in May and culminates in the fall, but like most professional sports leagues in the United States, its plans went awry when the coronavirus pandemic struck. There's still work to be done, especially when it comes to the finer details surrounding health and safety protocols, but it looks like the league will get in a shortened, fan-less season.

While a normal season consists of 36 regular games, this one would have just 22 before the normal playoff format begins. The good news is, under the league's plan, players will receive their full salaries, even if those considered high-risk for the virus decide not to play.

WNBA Players' Association Director Terri Jackson said players are confident the league will figure out how to conduct everything safely, and all players will hop on a phone call with physicians to discuss guidelines next week. Read more from The Associated Press at Fox Sports. Tim O'Donnell

see you next april
The 2021 Oscars have been postponed, but not canceled

3:33 p.m.
The 88th Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And the Oscars go to ... April.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the 2021 Oscars ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now air on April 25, 2021, instead of Feb. 28, 2021. The show, however, hasn't been called off entirely, as some have speculated could happen.

Additionally, while the Oscars typically honor films that come out during one calendar year, the eligibility period for the 93rd Academy Awards has been extended. Now, movies that were released from January 2020 all the way through February 2021 can qualify for the awards.

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said, per Variety.

This is the fourth time in history the Oscars have been postponed, according to The Associated Press, although this end of April date is the latest it has ever taken place since the show started airing on TV, Deadline reports. It seems the aim is still for the show to happen in person rather than for it to be a virtual event, as the announcement specifies it will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

These are the Academy's latest changes to the Oscars after previously nixing the rule requiring films get a theatrical release to be eligible. For next year's show, films that debuted only on streaming or video on demand can qualify for the awards, as long as they were originally planning to have a theatrical release before the pandemic.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are now set to be announced on March 15, 2021. Brendan Morrow

