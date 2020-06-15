Black Lives Matter banner, Pride flag removed from U.S. embassy in Seoul

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Monday removed a "Black Lives Matter" banner from the front of the mission, just two days after it was put up.

I believe in what President JFK said on June 10, 1963 at American University: "If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity." USA is a free & diverse nation...from that diversity we gain our strength. https://t.co/vpk2NbFoWl — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) June 13, 2020

On Saturday, the embassy tweeted a photo of the banner, saying, "The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive and just society." U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris, a retired four-star Navy admiral who once led the U.S. Pacific Command, retweeted the message.

People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters and Bloomberg that President Trump saw news coverage of the banner and wasn't happy about it, and CNN reports that it was the State Department's 7th floor — where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has his offices — that requested the banner come down.

An embassy spokesperson told NPR Harris wanted to communicate "a message of solidarity with Americans concerned with racism, especially racial violence against African Americans," but did not intend to "support or encourage donations to any specific organization. To avoid the misperception that American taxpayer dollars were spent to benefit such organizations, he directed that the banner be removed."

A rainbow Pride flag that was hung in late May was also taken down on Monday; so far, no reason has been given as to why it was removed. Catherine Garcia