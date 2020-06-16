European Union opens antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and Pay

The European Union has launched not one, but two antitrust investigations focused on Apple.

The EU's European Commission said on Tuesday it's opening two antitrust probes, one examining Apple's App Store and the "mandatory use of Apple's own proprietary in-app purchase system," as well as Apple's "restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of alternative cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps," to determine whether the company has violated EU competition rules, an announcement said.

"We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books," Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

Spotify previously filed a complaint with the European Commission against Apple, taking issue with the App Store charging an up to 30 percent commission on sales, The Verge notes. "If we pay this tax, it would force us to artificially inflate the price of our Premium membership well above the price of Apple Music," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said last year. Ek also alleged Apple's App Store rules "purposely limit choice and stifle innovation," and the European Commission says that after a preliminary investigation, it "has concerns that Apple's restrictions may distort competition for music streaming services on Apple's devices."

Additionally, the European Commission has opened another antitrust investigation focused on Apple Pay, examining the "terms, conditions and other measures for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads," as well as Apple's "limitation of access" to its Near Field Communication functionality and "alleged refusals of access to Apple Pay."

An Apple spokesperson in a statement to The Verge said "it's disappointing the European Commission is advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies who simply want a free ride, and don't want to play by the same rules as everyone else." Brendan Morrow