bolton tells all
Bolton claims Democrats committed 'impeachment malpractice' by not pushing beyond Ukraine

3:44 p.m.
John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has a few suggestions for how Democrats could've handled impeachment better.

In his forthcoming book The Room Where it Happens, Bolton "broadly confirms" Democrats' and impeachment witnesses' account that Trump was "fixated on a bogus claim that Ukraine tried to hurt him," The Washington Post reports via an advance copy. But he goes on to accuse Democrats of "impeachment malpractice" by limiting their investigation to Ukraine, Bolton writes in an excerpt of the book published in The Wall Street Journal.

Bolton "was wary all along of the president's actions with regard to Ukraine," specifically that Trump "explicitly linked" the country's security aid to investigating Hunter Biden and the 2016 election, Bolton claims in his book, per The New York Times reports. Bolton writes that Trump "said he wasn’t in favor of sending [Ukraine] anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to [Hillary] Clinton and Biden had been turned over." Bolton, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried "eight to 10 times" to convince Trump to release the aid, Bolton claims.

But Bolton still faults Democrats for not looking into how Trump avoided touching investigations of Turkey's Halkbank or China's ZTE to avoid upsetting those countries' leaders. "Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systematically about Trump’s behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different," Bolton declares.

Of course, Bolton could've told all this to Congress if he had testified during Trump's impeachment trial, but he refused to do so. Kathryn Krawczyk

bolton says
Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, Bolton says

3:30 p.m.
John Bolton.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

In his forthcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, former National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly writes, "I am hard pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations."

President Trump was so focused on remaining in office, Bolton alleges, that he "stunningly" pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to purchase a lot of American agricultural products like soybeans and wheat to boost his approval in states with a large population of farmers so he could "ensure he'd win."

In an excerpt published in The Wall Street Journal, Bolton states that Xi, in the middle of flattering Trump during a dinner in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last year, said he wanted to work with Trump for six more years as the sides hashed out a trade agreement. Xi reportedly told Trump the U.S. had too many elections, to which Trump apparently nodded along approvingly, adding that some people were saying the U.S.'s two-term presidential limit should be repealed for him. Read more at The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

behind his back
Pompeo described Trump as 'so full of sh-t,' Bolton says

3:25 p.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first juicy details from John Bolton's book have arrived.

President Trump's former national security adviser is set to publish his new book The Room Where It Happened next week, and on Wednesday afternoon, multiple articles emerged reporting on what the book includes. Among the many, many eye-catching bits involved a 2018 meeting, in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly passed a brutal note about Trump.

"During Mr. Trump's 2018 meeting with North Korea's leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Mr. Bolton a note disparaging the president, saying, 'He is so full of sh-t,'" The New York Times writes.

Bolton goes on to write that a month later, Pompeo "dismissed the president's North Korea diplomacy, declaring that there was 'zero probability of success.'" Expect a tweet, Secretary Pompeo. Brendan Morrow

okay sure
Twitter announces 'voice tweeting' for iOS

2:52 p.m.

If you felt the problem with Twitter is that it's just not loud enough, boy, do we have the feature for you.

The platform on Wednesday announced it's testing "voice tweeting," a new feature to "add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice." Users will be able to add audio messages of up to 140 seconds to tweets, though if you surpass that time, the message will continue in a thread.

Why, exactly? Well, Twitter says that "sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation," and this might come in handy to share "a first-hand account from a protest," or tell everyone a story "about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood" that they'll probably click out of three seconds in. Luckily, the feature apparently can't be used for replies.

For now, the feature will be available for a "limited group" of iOS users before being made available to everyone using iOS in the coming weeks. Twitter says it "can't wait to see how people will use this," and based on the totally appropriate and civil way people currently use Twitter, what could possibly go wrong? Brendan Morrow

all the president's books
Bob Woodward is writing another book about Trump — and Trump reportedly talked to him for this one

2:50 p.m.
Bob Woodward.
JIM WATSON/AFP/GettyImages

Add another book to the pile President Trump needs to watch out for just before Election Day.

Bob Woodward, one half of the famous Watergate reporting duo, is working on his second book about the Trump White House, CNN reports. And Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham, he actually talked to Woodward for this one.

Woodward's earlier book, Fear: Trump in the White House, sent Trump into a frenzy to discredit the book. He also reportedly blamed his staffers for never telling him that Woodward wanted to talk, though The Washington Post released a recording of Trump and Woodward talking on the phone after Woodward finished his manuscript.

Woodward has spent the past year and a half since Fear's debut working on a follow-up, CNN reports, with Trump saying in January that Woodward had interviewed him. There's no title or cover for the next Woodward installment yet, but it's set to be published September 15, less than two months before Election Day and after the release of potentially damaging books by Trump's niece, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Kathryn Krawczyk

gruesome
Former eBay CEO, PR chief named in cyberstalking case that involved mailing victim a dead pig and live cockroaches

2:26 p.m.
EBay.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

EBay's former CEO and communications chief were named in a federal indictment accusing company employees of a cringe-inducing cyberstalking case, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Neither of the former executives were charged with a crime, but Steven Wymer, who served as the ecommerce giant's head of public relations for part of 2019, did allegedly send a text message to CEO Devin Wenig last year stating "We are going to crush this lady," reportedly in reference to a newsletter writer who published a story about Wenig's compensation.

After the message was sent, six eBay employees allegedly launched a cyberstalking campaign in which they sent the victims — a couple — threatening and gruesome items, including live cockroaches, a funeral wreath, a book on surviving the death of a spouse, and a bloody pig Halloween mask. The indictment also alleges one of the victims received an email confirming a "preserved fetal pig" had been ordered online to be sent to their address.

EBay said all the employees involved, including Wymer, have been fired. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

kstew
Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in a movie from the director of Jackie

1:42 p.m.
Kristen Stewart
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Could this be the role that will land Kristen Stewart an Academy Award nomination?

The Twilight star has been cast as Princess Diana in Spencer, a new film from Jackie director Pablo Larraín, Deadline reports. The movie takes place over three days around Christmas in the early 1990s, following Diana as she "decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen," Deadline writes.

Larraín explained to Deadline how the "heart of the movie" will be examining "when someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself. ... How and why do you decide to do that?" As far as casting Stewart as the lead, Larraín praised her as "one of the great actors around today" and someone who "can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need." The film, which was written by Steven Knight, won't deal with Diana's death in 1997, as Larraín said "we all know her fate, what happened to her, and we don't need to go there."

Since the Twilight films, Stewart has won praise from critics for her performances in movies like Personal Shopper, and after Natalie Portman previously landed an Oscar nomination for her performance as Jackie Kennedy in Larraín's Jackie, Oscar voters may be ready to recognize Stewart for the first time should she nail it. The film is set to go into production next year. Brendan Morrow

devastating
More Americans have died from coronavirus than died in World War I

1:39 p.m.
Capitol building seen in ambulance reflection.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

America's coronavirus death toll has hit a grim new milestone.

As of Wednesday, 117,129 Americans have died of confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19, according to numbers kept by Johns Hopkins University. That's more than the 116,708 Americans who died during World War I, albeit a good number of them did presumably die from the 1918 flu pandemic circling the globe at the time.

America's COVID-19 death toll also happened over a much shorter time period than World War I's. The first reported death from COVID-19 in the U.S. came just four months ago in February, while America's involvement in World War I lasted more than a year. And the coronavirus pandemic is still far from over — new estimates suggest the U.S. could see more than 200,000 deaths from the virus by October. Kathryn Krawczyk

