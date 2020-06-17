See More Speed Reads
what
Edit

Trump called journalists 'scumbags' who 'should be executed,' Bolton claims

4:44 p.m.
President Trump and John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump's anti-journalist rhetoric is reportedly far worse behind the scenes.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book, The Room Where it Happened, is in the hands of a few journalists, and it's chock full of quotes and recollections from Bolton's time in the Trump White House. And while Bolton's affirmation of Trump's push for a Ukraine affirmation is noteworthy as it relates to Trump's impeachment, some of his seemingly throwaway statements, like the time Trump called for journalists to be "executed," are among the most disturbing of Bolton's claims.

In The Room Where it Happened, Bolton recalls a 2019 closed-door meeting with Trump in New Jersey, The Washington Post reports via an advance copy. There, Trump said journalists should be put in jail so they have to reveal anonymous sources, Bolton claims. "These people should be executed. They are scumbags," Trump said, per Bolton's recollection.

"Enemy of the people" almost seems like a compliment now. Kathryn Krawczyk

police brutality
Edit

Fulton County DA says officer who shot Rayshard Brooks kicked him while he laid on the ground 'fighting for his life'

4:49 p.m.

Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot Friday evening, has been charged with felony murder and 10 other offenses, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said Wednesday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old man black man, was asleep in his car when Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had him take a sobriety test. A scuffle ensued, and police said Brooks grabbed one of the officer's nonlethal tasers before running away when Rolfe drew his weapon and fired, shooting him twice in the back, allegedly declaring "I got him." Prosecutors also said Brooks "never presented himself as a threat" and that Rolfe kicked him after the shooting, an action Howard said suggests Rolfe wasn't fearful of Brooks.

Brosnan, meanwhile, has been charged on three counts, including aggravated assault and violations of oath for stepping on Brooks' shoulders while he was on the ground and failing to render aid. He has agreed to testify against Rolfe, prosecutors said. Read more at The New York Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tim O'Donnell

the room where it happened
Edit

Bolton says Trump approved of Chinese President Xi building Uighur concentration camps

4:19 p.m.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China
Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

The jaw-dropping allegations from John Bolton's book just keep coming.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday published an excerpt from the upcoming book from President Trump's former national security adviser, The Room Where It Happened, in which Bolton details a 2019 conversation Trump had with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Setting the stage for the conversation, Bolton writes that in 2018, Trump asked "why we were considering sanctioning China over its treatment of the Uighurs, a largely Muslim people who live primarily in China's northwest Xinjiang Province." Cut to June 2019, when Trump spoke to Xi and Xi "explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang."

"According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do," Bolton writes, adding that a National Security Council staffer says Trump "said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year said the U.S. calls on China "to immediately end its campaign of repression in Xinjiang" and "release all those arbitrarily detained" amid its "highly repressive campaign against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) that includes mass detentions in internment camps."

Bolton also alleges that Trump once "refused to issue a White House statement" on the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square, wrongly saying "that was 15 years ago" and asking, "Who cares about it?" He additionally writes that Trump heaped praise on Xi by telling him "you're the greatest Chinese leader in 300 years" before deciding actually, he's "the greatest leader in Chinese history."

Shortly after this allegation from Bolton was made public on Wednesday, Trump signed the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 into law. Brendan Morrow

bolton tells all
Edit

Bolton's book alleges Trump's controversial defense of Saudi crown prince was a press diversion tactic

4:15 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mohammad bin Salman.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Back in November 2018, about six weeks after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Trump issued a statement defending Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, even though the CIA concluded he ordered Khashoggi's assassination a few days earlier.

Now, former National Security Adviser John Bolton alleges in his forthcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, that Trump's enthusiastic rhetoric wasn't really about the possibility that the crown prince had nothing to do with the incident. Instead, Bolton said the statement was mainly part of an effort to draw media attention away from Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who was under fire following a story about her using her personal email for government business. "This will divert from Ivanka," Trump said, per Bolton's account. "If I read the statement in person, that will take over the Ivanka thing."

It wasn't the only time Bolton's book claims Trump was more concerned about controlling press attention than actual policy. Bolton says the president didn't care too much about the actual denuclearization negotiations with North Korea when he met with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018, instead viewing the historic summit "as an exercise in futility." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

bolton tells all
Edit

Bolton claims Democrats committed 'impeachment malpractice' by not pushing beyond Ukraine

3:44 p.m.
John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has a few suggestions for how Democrats could've handled impeachment better.

In his forthcoming book The Room Where it Happens, Bolton "broadly confirms" Democrats' and impeachment witnesses' account that Trump was "fixated on a bogus claim that Ukraine tried to hurt him," The Washington Post reports via an advance copy. But he goes on to accuse Democrats of "impeachment malpractice" by limiting their investigation to Ukraine, Bolton writes in an excerpt of the book published in The Wall Street Journal.

Bolton "was wary all along of the president's actions with regard to Ukraine," specifically that Trump "explicitly linked" the country's security aid to investigating Hunter Biden and the 2016 election, Bolton claims in his book, per The New York Times reports. Bolton writes that Trump "said he wasn’t in favor of sending [Ukraine] anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to [Hillary] Clinton and Biden had been turned over." Bolton, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried "eight to 10 times" to convince Trump to release the aid, Bolton claims.

But Bolton still faults Democrats for not looking into how Trump avoided touching investigations of Turkey's Halkbank or China's ZTE to avoid upsetting those countries' leaders. "Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systematically about Trump’s behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different," Bolton declares.

Of course, Bolton could've told all this to Congress if he had testified during Trump's impeachment trial, but he refused to do so. Kathryn Krawczyk

bolton says
Edit

Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, Bolton says

3:30 p.m.
John Bolton.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

In his forthcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, former National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly writes, "I am hard pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations."

President Trump was so focused on remaining in office, Bolton alleges, that he "stunningly" pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to purchase a lot of American agricultural products like soybeans and wheat to boost his approval in states with a large population of farmers so he could "ensure he'd win."

In an excerpt published in The Wall Street Journal, Bolton states that Xi, in the middle of flattering Trump during a dinner in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last year, said he wanted to work with Trump for six more years as the sides hashed out a trade agreement. Xi reportedly told Trump the U.S. had too many elections, to which Trump apparently nodded along approvingly, adding that some people were saying the U.S.'s two-term presidential limit should be repealed for him. Read more at The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

behind his back
Edit

Pompeo described Trump as 'so full of sh-t,' Bolton says

3:25 p.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first juicy details from John Bolton's book have arrived.

President Trump's former national security adviser is set to publish his new book The Room Where It Happened next week, and on Wednesday afternoon, multiple articles emerged reporting on what the book includes. Among the many, many eye-catching bits involved a 2018 meeting, in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly passed a brutal note about Trump.

"During Mr. Trump's 2018 meeting with North Korea's leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Mr. Bolton a note disparaging the president, saying, 'He is so full of sh-t,'" The New York Times writes.

Bolton goes on to write that a month later, Pompeo "dismissed the president's North Korea diplomacy, declaring that there was 'zero probability of success.'" Expect a tweet, Secretary Pompeo. Brendan Morrow

okay sure
Edit

Twitter announces 'voice tweeting' for iOS

2:52 p.m.

If you felt the problem with Twitter is that it's just not loud enough, boy, do we have the feature for you.

The platform on Wednesday announced it's testing "voice tweeting," a new feature to "add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice." Users will be able to add audio messages of up to 140 seconds to tweets, though if you surpass that time, the message will continue in a thread.

Why, exactly? Well, Twitter says that "sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation," and this might come in handy to share "a first-hand account from a protest," or tell everyone a story "about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood" that they'll probably click out of three seconds in. Luckily, the feature apparently can't be used for replies.

For now, the feature will be available for a "limited group" of iOS users before being made available to everyone using iOS in the coming weeks. Twitter says it "can't wait to see how people will use this," and based on the totally appropriate and civil way people currently use Twitter, what could possibly go wrong? Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.