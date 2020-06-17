Comedian Chris D'Elia denies sexually harassing underage girls

-
Comedian Chris D'Elia denies sexually harassing underage girls9:25 p.m.
Justice Department seeks emergency order to block publication of Bolton memoir9:59 p.m.
Federal prosecutors reportedly weighing whether to criminally charge John Bolton8:22 p.m.
That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women7:10 p.m.
President of Honduras hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-196:36 p.m.
White House aides reportedly aren't sure Trump is enthusiastic about a second term5:49 p.m.
Fulton County DA says officer who shot Rayshard Brooks kicked him while he laid on the ground 'fighting for his life'4:49 p.m.
Trump called journalists 'scumbags' who 'should be executed,' Bolton claims4:44 p.m.
