Comedian Chris D'Elia denies sexually harassing underage girls

Actor and comedian Chris D'Elia on Wednesday denied multiple allegations that he sexually harassed women, including several who were underage.

On Twitter Tuesday night, the account SheRatesDogs shared accusations from women who said D'Elia, 40, sexually harassed them online. Some alleged that he solicited nude pictures, with one woman saying she was 16 at the time he asked her to send him photos.

In a statement to TMZ, D'Elia said he has "never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point" and "all of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." He added, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

D'Elia recently appeared on the Netflix series You, playing a comedian who sexually abused underage girls. Catherine Garcia