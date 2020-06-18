See More Speed Reads
Let it go
Edit

Trump is so mad the press learned of his bunker episode, he reportedly wants the leakers found, prosecuted

12:20 a.m.
Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Things are pretty gloomy in President Trump's White House, with an agitated and apparently depressed president overwhelmed by "a series of external crises he has failed to contain, or has exacerbated," Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report at The New York Times, citing more than a dozen people in frequent contact with Trump, all of whom hope he wins re-election. In fact, Trump's "self-destructive behavior has been so out of step for an incumbent in an election year that many advisers wonder if he is truly interested in serving a second term."

Trump only just asked his policy staff to start coming up with proposals and goals for next year and beyond, the Times reports, and in lieu of focusing on what he would do with a second term, "Trump has been wallowing in self-pity about news coverage of him since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic," telling "advisers that no matter what he does, he cannot get 'good' stories from the press, which has often been his primary interest."

For example, Trump has told aides his sympathetic remarks about George Floyd's killing during a SpaceX launch event should have been enough, the Times reports. "Trump has also become consumed, once again, with leaks from the White House, demanding that officials find and prosecute those responsible for information getting out about his trip to the bunker beneath the White House during unruly protests." Trump responded to initial reports that he was whisked to a secure White House bunker as protesters raged outside the White House by cryptically tweeting "FAKE NEWS," then claimed he had only visited the bunker to "inspect it" — a claim promptly contradicted by Attorney General William Barr.

You can read more about the current state of Trump's White House at The New York Times. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Adorable baby pygmy hippo makes debut at San Diego Zoo

12:43 a.m.

Akobi, the first pygmy hippo successfully born at the San Diego Zoo in more than three decades, made his public debut this week, two months after his birth.

His name is Yoruba for "firstborn," a fitting name as he is his mother Mabel's first calf. Pygmy hippos live in the forests of West Africa, and there are fewer than 3,000 left in the wild. That's why Akobi's caretaker, Leanne Klinski, is so thrilled by his birth. "The fact that we got to this day is a huge, huge, huge thing and we're really excited," she told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Breeding pygmy hippos isn't easy, and they are keeping a close eye on Akobi to make sure he is healthy. So far, everything looks great — Akobi, who weighs 40 pounds, is eating regularly and Mabel's "motherly instincts have been right spot on," Klinski said. Akobi is about to get some new neighbors as well, with the zoo likely soon introducing to his enclosure monkeys that are native to West Africa. "It's going to be a lot of fun when we finally add those extra layers," Klinski said. Catherine Garcia

Ouch
Edit

Rep. Adam Schiff slams John Bolton: He 'may be an author, but he's no patriot'

June 17, 2020
Rep. Adam Schiff.
Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Count Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) among those not impressed by former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming tell-all book.

Journalists who have received advanced copies of The Room Where It Happened say Bolton claims, among other things, that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election. Bolton also writes that as part of the House impeachment inquiry, Democrats committed "impeachment malpractice" by focusing on Trump's dealings with Ukraine and not looking into Trump avoiding getting involved in investigations of China's ZTE and Turkey's Halkbank.

"Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systemically about Trump's behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different," Bolton argues.

During the House impeachment hearings, Democrats did try to get Bolton to testify about what he knew, but he refused to do so voluntarily because the White House did not want current or former officials participating. His attorneys said they would wait for a subpoena, which Democrats decided against sending because they feared it would spark a legal battle that could have bogged down the inquiry.

Schiff, who served as the lead impeachment manager, tweeted on Wednesday that Bolton's staff had enough "courage" to show up and testify when asked, while he "saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he's no patriot." In a follow-up tweet, Schiff called Bolton's allegations "serious," and said they "demonstrate that Trump's impeachable conduct with Ukraine was part of a clear pattern: Seeking personal political benefit from foreign powers. History will judge Republicans. Harshly." Catherine Garcia

denials
Edit

Lawyer for Atlanta cop says he has not agreed to be a 'state's witness' in Rayshard Brooks case

June 17, 2020
A memorial for Rayshard Brooks.
Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

An attorney for Atlanta Police officer Devin Brosnan is disputing Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's announcement that Brosnan "has now become a state's witness."

Brosnan was one of the two officers involved in last week's deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three. Brooks fell asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru, and police said he grabbed a taser and ran off as officers tried to arrest him following a series of field sobriety tests. Former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe fired three shots at him, with two hitting Brooks in the back.

During a press conference Wednesday, Howard announced 11 criminal charges against Rolfe, including felony murder. Brosnan, who is now on administrative leave, has been charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office.

Howard also said Brosnan seemed to "actually indicate that he is willing to testify against someone in his own department," but Brosnan's attorney, Don Samuel, told CNN that his client "has not agreed to testify. He has not agreed to plead guilty. He honestly told the DA's office everything that happened during a lengthy interview yesterday. ... But he is absolutely not guilty of any crime and will not plead guilty and has not agreed to be a 'state's witness.'"

Samuel made a similar statement to reporters after Howard's press conference, saying, "We've never agreed to cooperate." When asked about the denial, Howard responded, "I'm not surprised by that. We've already interviewed him twice and I can say what he's said to us." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Justice Department seeks emergency order to block publication of Bolton memoir

June 17, 2020
John Bolton.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Justice Department asked a federal judge Wednesday to order former National Security Adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of his forthcoming memoir, The Room Where It Happened, alleging that "disclosure of the manuscript will damage the national security of the United States."

The book is scheduled for release on June 23, and hundreds of thousands of copies have already been printed and distributed to retailers worldwide. The Justice Department's filing seeks a temporary restraining order and then a preliminary injunction, and asks that Judge Royce C. Lamberth hold a hearing about the case on Friday, The New York Times reports.

Bolton's publisher, Simon & Schuster, called the filing "a frivolously, politically motivated exercise in futility" and said the injunction "as requested by the government would accomplish nothing."

On Tuesday, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney's office in Washington filed a lawsuit attempting to block publication of The Room Where it Happened, accusing Bolton of breaching the contract he signed when hired as national security adviser. In a declaration attached to Wednesday's lawsuit, National Security Council official Michael Ellis said he looked at Bolton's manuscript and found it contained top secret classified information. Catherine Garcia

denials
Edit

Comedian Chris D'Elia denies sexually harassing underage girls

June 17, 2020
Chris D'Elia.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Chris D'Elia on Wednesday denied multiple allegations that he sexually harassed women, including several who were underage.

On Twitter Tuesday night, the account SheRatesDogs shared accusations from women who said D'Elia, 40, sexually harassed them online. Some alleged that he solicited nude pictures, with one woman saying she was 16 at the time he asked her to send him photos.

In a statement to TMZ, D'Elia said he has "never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point" and "all of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." He added, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

D'Elia recently appeared on the Netflix series You, playing a comedian who sexually abused underage girls. Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Federal prosecutors reportedly weighing whether to criminally charge John Bolton

June 17, 2020
John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are considering whether to criminally charge former National Security Adviser John Bolton with revealing classified information in his forthcoming memoir, people familiar with the matter told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

These discussions are being held at the highest levels of the Justice Department, and involve Attorney General William Barr, the Times reports.

Bolton served as President Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. His book, The Room Where it Happened, is scheduled for release on June 23, but journalists who received advance copies revealed on Wednesday some of the memoir's more eye-opening allegations, including that Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win his re-election and used the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to take attention away from news that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, used her personal email to conduct government business.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney's office in Washington filed a lawsuit attempting to block publication of the The Room Where it Happened, accusing Bolton of breaching a contract he signed when he became national security adviser. The book, the DOJ said, is "rife with classified information." Bolton's attorney, Charles Cooper, said in a statement his client spent months working with National Security Council officials to ensure any classified information was removed from the book, and the White House is trying to censor Bolton. Catherine Garcia

charges filed
Edit

That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

June 17, 2020
Danny Masterson.
Anna Webber/Getty Images

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women during incidents at his home in the early 2000s, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

If convicted of all three charges, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18.

The That '70s Show and The Ranch actor has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003, with the alleged crimes taking place in his Hollywood Hills home, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said.

The DA's office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, due to insufficient evidence and an expired statute of limitations for one of the alleged crimes, Deadline reports. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.