Adorable baby pygmy hippo makes debut at San Diego Zoo

Akobi, the first pygmy hippo successfully born at the San Diego Zoo in more than three decades, made his public debut this week, two months after his birth.

His name is Yoruba for "firstborn," a fitting name as he is his mother Mabel's first calf. Pygmy hippos live in the forests of West Africa, and there are fewer than 3,000 left in the wild. That's why Akobi's caretaker, Leanne Klinski, is so thrilled by his birth. "The fact that we got to this day is a huge, huge, huge thing and we're really excited," she told the San Diego Union-Tribune.