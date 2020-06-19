Trump warns would-be demonstrators of a 'much different scene' in Tulsa after saying he's an 'ally of all peaceful protesters'

President Trump on Friday tweeted out a warning directed at "any protesters" planning to demonstrate in Oklahoma after previously referring to himself as an "ally of all peaceful protesters."

Trump ahead of his rally set for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tweeted on Friday, "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"

The tweet echoed similar comments from Trump in recent weeks amid the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, including his infamous tweet warning that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," which was flagged by Twitter for violating its policy against glorifying violence. Friday's tweet, though, referenced not just "agitators" and "looters," but "any protesters." A curfew has been put into place in Tulsa surrounding the location of Trump's rally, Axios reports.

The comments, CNN's Manu Raju notes, come after Trump declared, "I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters." Brendan Morrow