Navy captain ousted over coronavirus warning reportedly won't be reinstated

3:00 p.m.
Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives remarks during an all-hands call on the ships flight deck Dec. 15, 2019
U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The Navy captain who was ousted after warning about an outbreak of COVID-19 on his ship will reportedly not be getting his old job back.

The Navy has upheld Capt. Brett Crozier's firing, Politico reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter. This decision comes after in April, the chief of naval operations recommended that he be reinstated.

Crozier was ousted as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after writing a four-page letter asking for help containing a coronavirus outbreak. Then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly at the time said Crozier sent the letter "outside of the chain of command." Modly himself later resigned after controversially saying Crozier was "too naive or too stupid" to run the ship.

Following the recommendation that Crozier be reinstated, acting Navy Secretary James McPherson announced a "deeper review" into the situation, saying he still had "unanswered questions" and was seeking a "more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events."

A source told Politico on Friday that "the results of the investigation justified the relief. He failed to take appropriate action, to do the things that the commanding officer of a ship is supposed to do, so he stays relieved." Additionally, Politico reports that "in a new twist, the Navy is also expected to hold up the promotion of the senior officer onboard the Roosevelt, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 9." Brendan Morrow

Parts of Bolton's book weren't classified until after the government looked at it, DOJ admits

3:02 p.m.

The federal government's crackdown on former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book is heavy on retrospect.

For starters, the Department of Justice started its attempt to prevent Bolton's book from getting published just a day before it ended up in the hands of journalists. And, as the DOJ admitted in a Friday filing, parts of Bolton's book weren't even classified until the government got its first look at it, Politico reports.

The DOJ's main argument for suppressing the publication and distribution of The Room Where it Happened is that it contains classified information, and that Bolton didn't submit it for a proper review. But several officials did get a look at it — including one who read the book before parts of it ended up classified, the DOJ said Friday during a hearing with Bolton's legal team and the judge overseeing their case.

Current National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien then tasked National Security Council's Senior Director for Intelligence Michael Elliot with a second review of the book. But Elliot had only been on the job for two months when he started reading it, and didn't receive his classification training until the day after he finished.

Even after all of these government missteps — and after 200,000 copies of the book had been distributed — the DOJ argued Friday that Bolton should still be issued an injunction against its publication so he can "focus" on stemming its further spread. Kathryn Krawczyk

Coronavirus cases are climbing in 20 states, with 10 states reporting single-day records in the past week

2:25 p.m.

At least 10 states reported new single-day records for coronavirus cases since last Friday, a trend that experts warn is due to the rapid spread of the virus, not merely increased testing. Most worryingly, Oklahoma reported a record-high 450 cases on Thursday, just two days before President Trump is set to hold a rally in the 20,000-person BOK Center in Tulsa, where masks are not required.

In addition to Oklahoma, the states of Nevada, Florida, California, South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Arizona all experienced record-highs between last Friday and Thursday this week. Arizona in particular is alarming, as, per capita, it has now "surpassed Lombardi, Italy," according to Harvard University epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. Ventilated COVID-19 patients have reportedly quadrupled in the state since its stay-at-home order ended on May 15, and the state is apparently dangerously close to running out of hospital beds, The Daily Beast reports.

Overall, coronavirus cases are climbing in 20 states, and decreasing in 20 states plus Washington, D.C., The New York Times reports. Cases have remained mostly the same in 10 states. This week, the University of Washington revised its forecast to project more than 200,000 American deaths from COVID-19 by October 1.

"It really does feel like the U.S. has given up," Siouxsie Wiles, an infectious-diseases specialist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, told The Washington Post in an interview published Friday. Jeva Lange

AMC says it will require masks at all theaters less than 24 hours after saying it wouldn't

1:54 p.m.
Outside view of the closed AMC Theater, amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 12, 2020, in Burbank, California
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Well, that didn't take long.

AMC Theatres in a major reversal on Friday said it will now require all guests to wear masks at its movie theaters when they reopen next month. This announcement came less than 24 hours after the company said guests wouldn't have to wear masks at its locations except in areas where they're required to do so already.

That decision sparked major backlash, especially because of CEO Adam Aron's comment in an interview with Variety that "we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy" and "we thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary."

"This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks," AMC said in a statement. "At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres."

AMC had even been called out by another theater chain before its reversal, with Alamo Drafthouse announcing it would require masks except when customers are eating and drinking, writing, "This is not political."

AMC moviegoers will presumably still be permitted to remove their masks when eating concessions, as the original AMC plan said that in areas where masks are required, guests will need to wear them "except while eating and drinking." Now, the question becomes whether Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theaters, the other biggest theater chains in the U.S. that also announced a similar policy of not universally requiring masks, will follow suit. Brendan Morrow

Trump warns Senate Republicans to stay loyal: 'If they don't embrace, they're going to lose'

1:15 p.m.
President Trump and Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has a "love it or leave it" mentality for the Republican Party.

In an interview with Politico published Friday, Trump showed a "rare admission of concern" when it came to winning back the presidency this fall and retaining a GOP Senate majority. And the key to mitigating that concern, he said, was to keep every Republican senator in line, issuing a stern warning for anyone who dares break ranks.

"If they don't embrace, they're going to lose, because, you know, I have a very hard base. I have the strongest base people have ever seen," Trump told Politico. Trump's aides, including his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, are apparently enforcing this ultimatum. Potential targets of this threat could include Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who said she hasn't decided whether to support Trump in 2020, and Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James, who has told voters he disagrees with Trump on "plenty, plenty of issues."

Trump recently met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to discuss Senate Republicans' re-election strategies, and seems to want to use his popularity to encourage party loyalty in all of them. For example, when Trump was handed a document during the interview comparing his and Senate candidates primary results, he specifically noted his 98 percent vote in North Carolina. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who is considered at risk of losing this fall, got 78 percent of his primary vote. He then listed some GOP senators who broke ranks with him in 2018 and ended up being voted out: Arizona's Jeff Flake and Nevada's Dean Heller, to name a few.

Read more, including what Trump thinks is his "biggest risk" in 2020, at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump reacts to intense Biden ad listing off his administration's biggest scandals

12:52 p.m.

Joe Biden might be starting to get under President Trump's skin. The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee launched his first general election TV ads this week, and they're — uh, pretty intense!

Despite being just one minute long, the ad manages to hit Trump for "attacking healthcare for patients with pre-existing conditions," "giving massive tax cuts to billionaires," "praising white supremacists," "losing 300,000 jobs in a failed trade war with China," "locking children in cages," and "[ignoring] science on coronavirus … now over 100,000 dead Americans, 20 million jobs destroyed."

The ad got a rise out of Trump, who took to Twitter on Friday to call out the "fake ad" for being "totally false advertising," questionably claiming that "I LOVE seniors [and] protect preexisting C's."

Watch the ruthless Biden ad spot, shared by Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko, below. Jeva Lange

Louisville fires 1 of 3 officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor

12:47 p.m.
A protester marches with a picture of Breonna Taylor.
AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher announced Friday that one of the three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor has been fired.

Taylor, who was black, was a 26-year-old emergency room technician. The police broke into her home on March 13 using a no-knock warrant that had been issued over a dubious connection to an investigation into drug dealers who lived far from Taylor's apartment. After a short confrontation, the police "blindly" shot Taylor at least eight times, killing her. Taylor's death sparked renewed outrage after the alleged murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and calls have grown for Taylor's killers to face justice.

Interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed that the department fired Officer Brett Hankison. "I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," Schroeder wrote in a Friday letter to Hankison that laid out his charges, as reported by the Louisville Courier Journal. "I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion … Your conduct demands your termination."

The other two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative reassignment, with investigations ongoing. Jeva Lange

Former FDA commissioner thinks AMC Theatres' noncommittal mask policy is a terrible idea

12:43 p.m.

AMC plans to reopen its movie theaters without requiring all guests to wear masks — but the former commissioner of the FDA thinks they'll soon have to "rethink" that.

The nation's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, on Thursday announced its plan to reopen next month, saying that like Regal and Cinemark, it won't require guests to wear masks except in areas where they're already required to do so. The company faced backlash for this decision, especially after AMC CEO Adam Aron said it was reached because "we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy." Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, on Friday argued Aron's got it all wrong.

"I don't think this is a political issue," Gottlieb told CNBC. "There's very few things that we can do to try to prevent wider spread and another epidemic heading into the fall, and [wearing masks] is one of them."

Gottlieb predicted, in fact, that AMC will have to "change their position" on this "when they find that nobody's showing up at their theaters," and he added that personally, he wouldn't go to a movie theater where masks aren't required.

"If you go into a theater, and you're trying to be careful, and you see people who are unmasked in the theater, you're going to be very uncomfortable going there again," Gottlieb said. "So I think that they're going to have to rethink this if they want to get people back into those congregate settings. That's a high-risk setting."

AMC has said it's putting other safety measures in place including new cleaning procedures and reduced capacities, with Aron telling CNN, "we think that a month from now our theaters are going to be safe." We'll get a sense of whether audiences widely agree after the first major blockbuster debuts; as of now, that's set to be Disney's Mulan, scheduled for July 24.

Update: After this article's publication, AMC Theatres reversed course and said it would require all guests to wear masks. Brendan Morrow

