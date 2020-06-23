Trump family asks court to block release of tell-all written by president's niece

President Trump's brother, Robert Trump, asked a court on Tuesday to block the publication of a tell-all book written by their niece, Mary Trump, The New York Times reports.

Robert Trump filed a request in New York for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, arguing that she is violating a nondisclosure agreement signed in 2001, following a settlement over the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. In an interview with Axios last week, the president said his niece signed a "very powerful" nondisclosure agreement, and she is "not allowed to write a book."

In Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump — the daughter of Trump's late brother, Fred Trump Jr. – is expected to reveal that she was the primary source for the Times' investigation into the president's taxes. In a statement, Robert Trump said he is "deeply disappointed" by her decision to write the book, and feels her actions are "truly a disgrace."

Mary Trump's lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr., said in a statement the Trump family is "trying to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance. They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment." Too Much and Never Enough is scheduled for release on July 28. Catherine Garcia