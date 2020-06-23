See More Speed Reads
See you in court
Trump family asks court to block release of tell-all written by president's niece

6:52 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's brother, Robert Trump, asked a court on Tuesday to block the publication of a tell-all book written by their niece, Mary Trump, The New York Times reports.

Robert Trump filed a request in New York for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, arguing that she is violating a nondisclosure agreement signed in 2001, following a settlement over the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. In an interview with Axios last week, the president said his niece signed a "very powerful" nondisclosure agreement, and she is "not allowed to write a book."

In Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump — the daughter of Trump's late brother, Fred Trump Jr. – is expected to reveal that she was the primary source for the Times' investigation into the president's taxes. In a statement, Robert Trump said he is "deeply disappointed" by her decision to write the book, and feels her actions are "truly a disgrace."

Mary Trump's lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr., said in a statement the Trump family is "trying to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance. They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment." Too Much and Never Enough is scheduled for release on July 28. Catherine Garcia

NASCAR
FBI determines NASCAR's Bubba Wallace was not targeted by 'noose' found in garage

5:55 p.m.

The FBI completed its investigation into the discovery of a noose found Sunday in a NASCAR garage assigned to the series' only Black driver Bubba Wallace, determining that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

After conducting several interviews and reviewing NASCAR-confirmed video, investigators concluded the "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose" had been in the same position since at least last October, while Wallace was only assigned the garage last week. In a statement, NASCAR expressed gratitude toward the FBI for its investigation and said it was "thankful that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."

NASCAR president Steve Phelps will hold a teleconference at 6 p.m. ET to provide more details on the FBI investigation. Tim O'Donnell

Together Again
Obama's 1st fundraiser for Biden raises $4 million before it even begins

5:50 p.m.
Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The previous occupants of the White House are about to be reunited again.

Former President Barack Obama will join former Vice President Joe Biden for their first joint fundraiser of Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday. Obama will "make a full-throated case" for Biden during the online event, Obama spokesperson Katie Hill said, though voters paying to watch it don't seem to need convincing.

Tickets for the virtual event started at $15 and went up to $1,000, and total sales hit $4 million by Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reports. "President Obama will make a full-throated case for why Vice President Biden is the leader America needs at this turbulent moment," Hill said, adding that Obama "believes this November's election — the most consequential in our lifetimes — is too important for anyone to sit out." This is expected to kick off a busy campaign schedule for Obama, as he'll join Biden for more events and campaign for congressional candidates as well, Politico notes.

Obama didn't endorse any candidates during the Democratic primaries, only issuing an endorsement video for Biden once Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had dropped out of the race. Kathryn Krawczyk

UFOs
Why the Senate's vote to make UFO reports public could be 'extremely important'

5:03 p.m.
Marco Rubio.
Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

UFO research just got a whole lot more serious. What was once considered a hobby for conspiracy theorists received a big boost from the United States Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), voted to require U.S. intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to compile an analysis of all data collected on "unidentified aerial phenomenon," including sightings and recordings from Navy pilots over the years, which are what really caught the upper chamber's attention. What's more, the panel wants it go public.

The provision is part of the annual intelligence authorization bill, so it still needs to be adopted by the full Senate. Regardless, it's seen as good news by those who have advocated for more government research into UFOs. "It further legitimizes the issue," Christopher Mellon, a former top Pentagon intelligence and Senate staffer who has pressed for more research, told Politico. "That in itself is extremely important. People can talk about it without fear of embarrassment."

Mellon said "there is no telling" what the potential implications could be. The expanded research could reveal anything from major technological breakthroughs by foreign adversaries that could shed light on U.S. "military vulnerability," to — for the dreamers — whether "there have been probes visiting our planet." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

roger stone trial
Former prosecutor: Roger Stone got off easy because U.S. attorney was 'afraid of the president'

4:07 p.m.

In prepared congressional testimony to be delivered Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said he "repeatedly heard" President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone received "unprecedentedly favorable treatment" while he was prosecuted for lying to Congress.

Zelinsky, one of four federal prosecutors who withdrew from the case, will also testify that then-acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea complied with pressure from the "highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break," adding that he was "explicitly told" Shea was "afraid of the president," which eventually resulted in reducing Stone's sentencing recommendation.

Zelinsky will appear Wednesday alongside antitrust prosecutor John Elias, who reportedly plans to testify that Attorney General William Barr ordered the Justice Department's Antitrust Division to launch politically motivated reviews of 10 cannabis mergers. Read Zelinsky's full prepared testimony here. Tim O'Donnell

charged
Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 4 women, faces 90 years in prison

3:58 p.m.
Ron Jeremy
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CineVegas

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with sexual assault charges.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office on Tuesday announced that Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in incidents from 2014 through 2019, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prosecutors accused Jeremy of forcibly raping a woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulting two women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and forcibly raping a woman at that West Hollywood bar in 2019. He was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, as well as one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, prosecutors said.

Jeremy had previously been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, per Rolling Stone. He has denied the allegations, telling Rolling Stone in 2017, "These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse. I have never and would never rape anyone." Jeremy faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted on the charges. Brendan Morrow

location location
Presidential debate moved to Miami after University of Michigan president questions ability to 'safely host' it

3:22 p.m.
President Trump.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One of this fall's presidential debates is headed south.

The faceoff between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden scheduled for Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan will be moved to Miami, the university announced Tuesday. The University of Michigan said it feared it was "not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned," and the nonpartisan Committee on Presidential Debates agreed to move it.

University President Mark Schlissel cited the "scale and complexity" of preserving a "safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty, and staff" as they return to campus, as well as expert advice and public health guidelines, in making his decision, he said in a statement. Michigan faced an early COVID-19 outbreak and quickly moved to shut down businesses and schools, eventually prompting small statehouse protests from those who wanted the shutdowns to end. Meanwhile, Florida avoided large-scale case counts early on in the pandemic, but has since seen a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases as its businesses begin to reopen.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami will now host the event with just one moderator. It's unclear if there will be an in-person audience for the debate. Kathryn Krawczyk

'embarrassing'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface in old sketches: 'I have evolved and matured'

3:00 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel has issued an apology after coming under fire for wearing blackface in old sketches.

The late night host on Tuesday apologized after sketches from The Man Show in which he wore blackface once again resurfaced over the past few weeks.

"There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke," he said.

Kimmel said that when he wore blackface while impersonating Karl Malone, he "never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl's skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head." These sketches are "embarrassing" to look back on, Kimmel said, adding that "I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last twenty-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show."

In his statement, Kimmel also said it's frustrating "that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices" and swiped "those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas." Kimmel recently announced he's taking a break from his show for the summer, though he denied on Tuesday that this is because of the controversy, saying it had been planned for more than a year.

This apology from Kimmel comes after The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon also apologized for wearing blackface while playing Chris Rock on SNL in an old sketch. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," Fallon said. Brendan Morrow

