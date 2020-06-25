Democrats tell delegates to stay home as they plan a scaled-back convention

The Democratic National Committee on Wednesday told delegates that they should not plan on attending the party's convention in Milwaukee later this summer.

The convention, originally scheduled for July but moved to August because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be mostly a virtual event, and delegates should prepare "to conduct their official convention business remotely," the DNC said in a statement. With the convention scaled down, it is being moved from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the nomination in Milwaukee, and at least three other major events will take place there during the convention, set for Aug. 17 to 20. Typical events like a welcome reception and volunteer opportunities have been canceled, and the Democrats are working with infectious disease experts to come up with health and safety protocols, including determining how many people can safely be on the convention floor, NBC News reports.

Thousands of Republicans are expected to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, in late August to watch as President Trump accepts his party's nomination. GOP officials said they will check temperatures and have social distancing measures in place. Catherine Garcia