2020 democratic national convention
Democrats tell delegates to stay home as they plan a scaled-back convention

1:49 a.m.
The 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee on Wednesday told delegates that they should not plan on attending the party's convention in Milwaukee later this summer.

The convention, originally scheduled for July but moved to August because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be mostly a virtual event, and delegates should prepare "to conduct their official convention business remotely," the DNC said in a statement. With the convention scaled down, it is being moved from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the nomination in Milwaukee, and at least three other major events will take place there during the convention, set for Aug. 17 to 20. Typical events like a welcome reception and volunteer opportunities have been canceled, and the Democrats are working with infectious disease experts to come up with health and safety protocols, including determining how many people can safely be on the convention floor, NBC News reports.

Thousands of Republicans are expected to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, in late August to watch as President Trump accepts his party's nomination. GOP officials said they will check temperatures and have social distancing measures in place. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
90-year-old woman raises money for charity by climbing up her stairs 282 times

1:03 a.m.

Margaret Payne scaled Scotland's Suilven mountain when she was 15, and now at 90, she climbed the equivalent 2,398 feet without having to leave her home.

Payne lives in Sutherland, Scotland, and while quarantined, she has been getting exercise by climbing up her stairs. Inspired by Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II vet who raised tens of millions of dollars for the National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his yard ahead of his 100th birthday, Payne decided to turn her daily trek into a fundraiser. She calculated that if she climbed up her stairs 282 times, it would be the same as if she reached the peak of Suilven.

It took 73 days, but she hit her goal on Tuesday, raising $521,000 for the NHS and three other charities in honor of the care her husband Jim received before he died last year. Payne has earned accolades from Prince Charles, who sent her a letter praising her "indomitable spirit" and "magnificent efforts in raising money for vital charities."

While Payne told The Associated Press she "can't imagine myself ever doing anything like this again," her indoor climb was an important reminder that "you don't sit back and think, 'I'm getting old, I can just relax.' If you want to keep going, you must keep active, and keep walking." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
New York teen who never missed a day of school graduates as valedictorian

12:09 a.m.

Ashanti Palmer ended her high school career on top.

The Mount Vernon, New York, resident graduated this month from Nellie A. Thornton High School and Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program as valedictorian. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Palmer had a perfect attendance record, never missing a day of school from Pre-K to 12th grade.

Palmer told ABC 7 she "knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak."

This fall, Palmer will begin studying biomedical engineering and medicine at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and she has received more than $430,000 in scholarships to cover the four-year program. All of her achievements have been "nothing short of remarkable," Mount Vernon City School District Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton said. Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: U.S. marshals told to prepare to help protect national monuments

June 24, 2020
People try to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An email has been sent to U.S. marshals notifying them that they should prepare to help protect national monuments, The Washington Post reported Wednesday night.

Marshals Service Assistant Director Andrew C. Smith wrote that the agency "has been asked to immediately prepare to provide federal law enforcement support to protect national monuments (throughout the country)." The email suggests that the assignment came from Attorney General William Barr, the Post reports.

Smith said that this is a "challenging" ask, due to "the breadth of possible targets for criminal activity." Other internal correspondence viewed by the Post indicates there are worries that monuments will be vandalized on or around the 4th of July. It isn't clear what the marshals will be doing exactly, or how many will be part of the operation. Marshals serve under the Department of Justice, and their typical duties include providing security for courthouses and capturing fugitives.

Earlier Wednesday, the Army activated roughly 400 members of the Washington, D.C., National Guard to "prevent any defacing or destruction" of monuments, defense officials said. The troops will be unarmed.

Over the last several weeks, anti-racism protesters have been targeting Confederate monuments across the country, with some being torn down. On Monday, protesters tried to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square, across from the White House. The next morning, Trump tweeted that he "authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue, or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent....." Catherine Garcia

(won't) see ya real soon
Disneyland, California Adventure reopenings postponed

June 24, 2020
Disneyland in Anaheim.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Co. said on Wednesday it will delay reopening Disneyland and California Adventure, its two parks in Anaheim that had been scheduled to open on July 17.

In a statement, Disney said California will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until after July 4, and that doesn't give the company enough time to bring back workers and prepare the parks by July 17. "Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date," Disney said. Downtown Disney, a shopping complex next to the parks, will open as scheduled on July 9.

The number of coronavirus cases in California is sharply rising, with the state reporting a record 7,149 new cases on Wednesday. A petition was started earlier this month by people who said July 17 was too early to reopen, and unions representing 17,000 Disney employees sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) last week letting him know they worried about their safety returning to work amid the pandemic.

A spokesman for the governor said Newsom "appreciates Disney's responsiveness to his concerns about reopening amid the recent increases in COVID-19 infections across many Southern California counties. The state and our public health experts continue to be in contact with the company and their workers — as well as other theme parks in the state — as we track and combat the spread of the virus." Catherine Garcia

'an act of erasure of Black people'
Jenny Slate says she will no longer voice biracial animated character on Netflix's Big Mouth

June 24, 2020
Jenny Slate.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate will no longer provide the voice of Missy on the Netflix series Big Mouth, saying on Wednesday that as a white woman, she should not play a biracial character.

"At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I," she said in an Instagram post. "But Missy is also Black and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people." Slate added that by voicing Missy, she was "engaging in an act of erasure of Black people," and stepping away from the character is "one step in a lifelong process of uncovering the racism in my actions."

The show's co-creators — Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett — released a statement apologizing for "our original decision to cast a white actor to voice a biracial character," and said the role will be recast with a Black actor. Big Mouth has finished production on its fourth season, and the changes will be made in season five, a person with knowledge of the matter told Variety. Catherine Garcia

hollywood 411
Gone with the Wind returns to HBO Max, with added videos giving historical context

June 24, 2020
Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh in Gone with the Wind.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Two weeks after being pulled due to its "racist depictions," Gone with the Wind is back on HBO Max, with added historical context and denouncement of how the film represents Black people.

Gone with the Wind was temporarily removed from the streaming service two weeks ago, in the wake of the anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. There are now two videos accompanying the 1939 movie: one is the Turner Classic Movies introduction with scholar Jacqueline Stewart and the other is a 57-minute panel discussion on Gone with the Wind's "complicated legacy."

HBO Max said in a statement the film is "a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

In her introduction, Stewart gives a historical context to Gone with the Wind, and discusses the problems with how Black characters are depicted. "The film presents the Antebellum South as a world of grace and beauty, without acknowledging the brutalities of the system of chattel slavery, upon which this world is based," she says. Watching a movie that romanticizes slavery and the Civil War-era South "can be uncomfortable, even painful," she adds. "Still, it is important that classic Hollywood films are available to us in their original form for viewing and discussion." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. records highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases

June 24, 2020
A man wears a mask after getting a haircut.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

More than 36,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the United States on Wednesday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 34,203 cases set on April 25.

Florida and Texas both reported more than 5,000 new cases, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced his state recorded 7,149 new cases. "I want to remind everybody that we are still in the first wave of this pandemic," he told reporters during a virtual press conference. "That said, all throughout the last number of months, we've been preparing — we haven't been waiting, we haven't been describing ourselves as victims of fate." He also shared that California has increased its daily testing, conducting 95,970 tests over the last day.

Health officials are urging people to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus and not completely undo the gains that were made during state lockdowns. There are more than nine million COVID-19 cases worldwide, with over 2.3 million in the United States. At least 119,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

