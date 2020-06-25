Carly Fiorina is voting for Biden

Carly Fiorina, who ran for president as a Republican in 2016, is voting for the Democrat this time around.

The former CEO of Hewlett Packard revealed her 2020 voting preference to The Atlantic in a podcast interview aired Thursday, saying she has "been very clear that I can't support Donald Trump." And because "elections are binary choices," Fiorina said she is going with Biden.

Fiorina considered not publicly disclosing her 2020 vote, but told The Atlantic it was clear to her that Trump had to go. "As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box," Fiorina said, adding that "I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country." She then described Biden as "a person of humility and empathy and character," and said "I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now."

Fiorina ran as a Republican for the California Senate in 2010 and for the presidency in 2016. She didn't gain much traction during her 2016 run, but Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) did choose her as his running mate before Trump became the GOP nominee. Find her whole interview with The Atlantic here. Kathryn Krawczyk