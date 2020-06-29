See More Speed Reads
Unreliable Sources
Edit

The Washington Post evidently stopped Bob Woodward outing Brett Kavanaugh as an anonymous source

5:54 a.m.

"Happy newsrooms are all alike but every unhappy newsroom is unhappy in its own way," media columnist Ben Smith wrote in Sunday's New York Times. The column was mostly about The Washington Post's "punctilious" executive editor, Martin Baron, and how his old-school vision of newspaper journalism is colliding with some of the Post's journalists, the age of social media, and a younger generation of reporters. But Smith began with this anecdote:

Almost anyone who works in the Washington Post newsroom can look inside its publishing system, Methode, to see what stories are coming. And at the height of the furor over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018, some who did saw a shocking article awaiting publication.

In the article, Bob Woodward, the Post legend who protected the identity of his Watergate source, Deep Throat, for 30 years, was going to unmask one of his own confidential sources. He was, in particular, going to disclose that Judge Kavanaugh had been an anonymous source in his 1999 book Shadow: Five Presidents and the Legacy of Watergate.

Mr. Woodward was planning to expose Mr. Kavanaugh because the judge had publicly denied — in a huffy letter in 1999 to the Post — an account about Kenneth Starr's investigation of President Bill Clinton that he had himself, confidentially, provided to Mr. Woodward for his book. (Mr. Kavanaugh served as a lawyer on Mr. Starr's team.)

The article, described by two Post journalists who read it, would have been explosive, arriving as the nominee battled a decades-old sexual assault allegation and was fighting to prove his integrity. [Ben Smith, The New York Times]

How "explosive" the article would actually have proved is now left to the realm of speculation — would any Senate Republicans really have changed their vote? — because Baron stepped in at the last minute and convinced Woodward to continue protecting his confidentiality agreement with Kavanaugh, three Post journalists told Smith. In any case, Kavanaugh has now effectively been outed, though if you want to know what he told Woodward about Starr's investigation, you'll probably have to comb through Woodward's 1999 book. You can read more about the Post's newsroom at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver rails against another 'COVID-related catastrophe,' the looming evictions crisis

4:38 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic is bad enough on its own, but also "we have a huge COVID-related catastrophe that's actually just around the corner," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "As if things weren't bad enough, in the middle of a pandemic, we may be about to see evictions on the rise," a "shocking" but "completely foreseeable" crisis given the hit to jobs and incomes as work stopped. While state and federal economic measures and moratoriums "undoubtedly helped hold back the tide, those mechanisms are now starting to run out or expire, and if we do nothing, experts are predicting horrific outcomes," he said, "with millions of people left vulnerable" to homelessness.

Even during the moratoriums, landlords were filing papers to evict tenants at the first possible chance, and some courts have held hearings online — sometimes "throwing people out of their house via Zoom, a platform you're only using because it's not safe for people to leave their homes," Oliver said. "The fact is, we're about to go out of our way to throw people out of their homes at the worst possible time, and even in normal times evictions are incredibly damaging, with long long-term effects."

"So tonight, with rent due in just three days, I thought it might be a good time to talk about evictions," he said. "And let's start with the fact that the lack of affordable housing is yet another systemic problem that the coronavirus has thrown into harsh relief." About a million households are evicted each year, with Black families particularly hard-hit, and it shouldn't be left to the kindness of landlords to prevent the spike we're about to see. The House approved $100 billion in rent assistance back in May, but Senate Republicans and the White House have not yet touched the bill — or proposed an alternative.

"It's important to remember, everyone is in this crisis together right now, and this isn't just a rainy day — it's the great flood," Oliver said. "Everyone deserves the basic stability of shelter, and if you are in a position where you've begun to despise the house that you've been shut inside for the past three and a half months, it is worth remembering, the only thing worse than knowing you're going to spend another day stuck under the same roof is not knowing that." Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

COVID-19 deaths have topped 500,000, but many of the 10 million survivors are still suffering

3:08 a.m.

The world hit two grim COVID-19 milestones Sunday: The number of confirmed deaths rocketed past 500,000 and the number of cases topped 10.1 million. The actual numbers are certainly higher. Half a million people dying from the new disease is self-evidently horrible, and those deaths have doubled in just seven weeks. But it's also troubling that the number of new cases is still rising — Sunday saw another 24-hour high, 189,000, according to the World Health Organization — because COVID-19 hits many survivors in long-lasting and little-understood ways.

COVID-19 attacks the lungs but also the heart, brain, pancreas, liver, kidney, and other organs. "In addition to respiratory distress, patients with COVID-19 can experience blood clotting disorders that can lead to strokes, and extreme inflammation that attacks multiple organ systems," Reuters reports. "The virus can also cause neurological complications that range from headache, dizziness, and loss of taste or smell to seizures and confusion. And recovery can be slow, incomplete, and costly, with a huge impact on quality of life."

Many patients with severe cases are still suffering from nightmarish delirium and hallucinations in the Intensive Care Unit, weeks after being released from the hospital, The New York Times reports. Dr. Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, reported in the journal Annals of Neurology that about half of perviously hospitalized COVID-19 patients had neurological complications like dizziness, difficulty concentrating, absence of taste and smell, and physical and mental fatigue, and it's still unclear how long these effects last or if they're permanent.

At the same time, "doctors increasingly are looking to the needs of patients who were not sick enough to require hospitalization, but are still suffering months after first becoming infected," Reuters reports. Oxford University's Dr. Helen Salisbury wrote Tuesday in the British Medical Journal that while most coronavirus infections resolve in two to three weeks, about 10 percent of patients experienced prolonged symptoms. For another data point. look at Sweden, the only Scandinavian country to eschew tough mitigation measures.

The Swedish research firm Novus found that in a survey of coronavirus patients, 36 percent still reported being ill 10 weeks after contracting COVID-19.

The U.S. has 125,803 confirmed COVID-19 deaths but 2.55 million cases. Peter Weber

Trump campaign
Edit

Trump's allies are warning him to reboot his campaign. Trump is working on new nicknames for Joe Biden.

12:30 a.m.
Trump at his golf resort
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

There's a divide in President Trump's re-election effort between advisers and allies who see the polling and are pushing for a major overhaul of the campaign, and those, including campaign manager Brad Parscale, who argue that the polls aren't as bad as they look and insist Trump's base is enthusiastically in line, The Washington Post reports. "And then there's Trump himself, who has derailed his team's desired themes on an almost daily basis — deploying racist rhetoric and mounting incendiary attacks on critics amid a surging coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis, and roiling protests over police brutality."

"You can't win with these numbers. They're atrocious numbers," Ed Rollins, co-chairman of the pro-Trump super PAC Great America, told the Post. "He's got to go out and add 10 points pretty quick. If he can do that, he'll win. If not, [Joe] Biden is sitting there as the alternative." Another person close to Trump told the Post that "if the election was today, we are in big trouble," but "thankfully, it is not."

Parscale replied, "We know we are in solid shape in all of our key states, and no amount of fake, narrative-setting media polls can ever change that." Many Trump allies, similarly skeptical of public polling, "say the internal polling and modeling they're sharing with the president is less grim than the public surveys," the Post reports. Trump himself has been telling allies he believes his hard line on statue vandals will work to his political advantage and says "10 points" should be added to his numbers, two people who spoke with Trump this week told the Post.

Advisers at least agree it's urgent for the campaign to make the race a choice between Trump and Biden, not a referendum on the incumbent. "Trump has recently been asking advisers whether he should stick with his current nickname for Biden — 'Sleepy Joe' — or try to coin another moniker, such as 'Swampy Joe' or 'Creepy Joe,'" the Post reports. "In a tweet on Sunday, Trump tried out yet another variant: 'Corrupt Joe.'"

For his part, Biden is comparing Trump's reaction to the multiple crises to "a child who can't believe this has happened to him." The COVID-19 pandemic "didn't happen to him," Biden said in Philadelphia on Thursday. "It happened to all of us. And his job isn't to whine about it. His job is to do something about it, to lead." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Oklahoma pediatrician adopts patients after forming 'an instant bond'

June 28, 2020
Two people holding hands.
iStock

Dr. Arveitta Edge will never forget the day she met her son, D.J.

Edge is a pediatrician in Noble, Oklahoma. Two years ago, D.J.'s foster parents brought him into Edge's office for a checkup. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, he's such a sweet-natured child,'" Edge told Good Morning America. "There was an instant bond, an instant click." Later, she met his biological sister, Briana, who is "incredibly smart and has a wicked sense of humor."

An older couple, D.J. and Briana's foster mom and dad were unable to permanently adopt them. During D.J.'s first appointment, Edge shared with the family that she hoped to one day adopt a child, and when they called her last year to see if she was interested in fostering D.J. and Briana, she jumped at the chance. In May — with their loved ones and former foster parents watching — Edge formally adopted D.J., 10, and Briana, 7, during a video conference.

Their new family traditions include watching a movie together on Fridays and playing games on Saturday nights, and D.J. and Briana both said they are excited at the idea of Edge adopting more kids. "They're ready now," she told GMA. Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Report: Russian bounties resulted in deaths of U.S. troops

June 28, 2020
U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
John Moore/Getty Images

Intelligence gleaned from U.S. military interrogations of captured militants has led U.S. officials to believe Russian bounties offered to Taliban-linked fighters in Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of several American service members, multiple people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The exact number is unclear, the Post says. The New York Times first reported the existence of the bounties on Friday, adding Sunday that U.S. spies and commandos first warned their superiors about the suspected Russian plot as early as January.

The CIA reviewed the intelligence and confirmed the bounties, the Post reports, but the Trump administration has not yet decided how to respond. One official told the Post that Zalmay Khalilzad, the special envoy for Afghanistan, thinks Russia should be directly confronted, but some officials in charge of Russia on the National Security Council are wary of taking any immediate action. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

California governor orders bars closed in 7 counties, including Los Angeles

June 28, 2020
A bartender wearing a face mask wipes down the bar.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

With coronavirus cases sharply rising in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Sunday ordered that seven counties, including Los Angeles, immediately shutter all bars that are open.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger," Newsom said in a statement. "That's why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases." This affects bars in L.A., Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings, and Imperial counties. Newsom also recommended that eight other counties — San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, and Stanislaus — issue local health orders closing their bars.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that he supports the order, and noted that "as we started reopening more businesses, we cautioned that we may need to change course to protect public health from this deadly virus."

State health officials said they determined which counties needed to take action based on daily reports on hospitalization rates and patterns of transmission, the Los Angeles Times reports. In bars, there is more of a risk of airborne particles spreading coronavirus due to larger crowds, people frequently removing masks to drink, and loud music causing people to talk louder. There have been 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California, with the death toll at 5,910. Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Report: U.S. spies, commandos warned about suspected Russian bounty plot as early as January

June 28, 2020
U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After finding a large amount of American cash during a raid on a Taliban outpost, U.S. intelligence officers and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan told their superiors as early as January that they suspected Russia was paying bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops, officials briefed on the matter told The New York Times.

The money got "everybody's attention," one official told the Times, and was a key piece of evidence in uncovering the Russian plot. After interrogating captured militants and criminals, the U.S. intelligence community became confident that Russia offered and paid bounties in 2019, the Times reports. Top U.S. intelligence officials in Afghanistan knew about the information, which was included in reports, and the assessment went up the chain of command until it arrived at the White House, officials said.

The Times first reported about the plot on Friday, saying the Trump administration has been discussing it since at least March, when the assessment was included in the President's Daily Brief. In response, Trump was presented with several options, including issuing a complaint to Moscow or imposing sanctions, but the White House has yet to authorize anything, the Times says.

Military and intelligence officials are reviewing casualties to see if any U.S. or coalition troops killed in combat were victims of the plot. Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that "nobody briefed me or told me ... about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes." Catherine Garcia

