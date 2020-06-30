Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy calls for Trump to wear a mask in public and 'set a good example'

President Trump's favorite morning show is calling on him to wear a mask in public.

Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy on Tuesday interviewed Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and questioned why Trump doesn't wear a mask when he's in public, arguing he should do so if only to lead by example.

"I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example," Doocy said. "He'd be a good role model. I don't see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public."

McDaniel responded that Trump has worn a mask and that the "health and safety of this country" is his priority. Last month, when Trump visited a Ford factory in Michigan, he wore a mask only briefly. At the time, Trump said he just wore it in the "back area" because "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Trump has previously faced calls from some members of Congress to set a good example by wearing a mask in public, with Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) saying on Sunday, "It would help if from time to time the president would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you're for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, you do."

Besides, if Trump did start wearing a mask in public frequently, Doocy joked, "MAGA" going forward can stand for "masks are great again." Brendan Morrow