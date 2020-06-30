See More Speed Reads
South Dakota governor promises no social distancing when Trump attends Mount Rushmore celebration

9:53 a.m.
South Dakota Gov. Krista Noem.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump will celebrate the freedom to spread disease when he visits Mount Rushmore on Friday.

Trump is set to attend and speak at an Independence Day celebration at the South Dakota landmark on Friday. And while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) confirmed organizers will hand out face masks to anyone who wants them, she told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday that "we will not be social distancing."

Noem promised a "large event" set for Friday on her Ingraham Angle appearance, saying "we told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home." As for everyone who comes, "we'll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one," Noem said. "But we will not be social distancing." About 7,500 people will be allowed to attend the event, with tickets chosen through an online lottery that ended in June, per NBC News.

Noem's promise contradicts the advice of the National Park Service, which "ask[s] the public to be our partner in adopting social distancing practices when visiting parks" to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Trump, meanwhile, has been resistant to social distancing and wearing a mask throughout the entire pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

'excessively' forgiving
Investigation reveals thousands of U.S. judges accused of misconduct have mostly gotten off easy

11:03 a.m.
Judge gavel.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Judges at the local and state level in the United States have faced thousands of allegations of misconduct with few lasting consequences, a Reuters investigation reveals.

Reuters reviewed 1,509 cases between 2008 and 2019 in which judges either resigned, retired, or were publicly disciplined following accusations of misconduct, plus an additional 3,613 cases between 2008 and 2018 in which states disciplined judges but kept their identities and details of their offenses hidden from the public. After reviewing the cases, Reuters determined that nine out of every 10 judges was eventually allowed to return to the bench.

The incidents include judges making racist statements, lying to state officials, forcing defendants to remain in jail without a lawyer, drunk driving, sending sexually inappropriate photos to clerks, and disrupting juror deliberations. In Indiana last year, three judges got drunk and started a brawl at a White Castle resulting in two of the judges getting shot. Indiana's Supreme Court said "discredited the entire Indiana judiciary," but they were allowed to return to the bench after a suspension.

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University, said the findings highlight an "excessively" forgiving judicial disciplinary system, arguing the public "would be appalled at some of the lenient treatment judges get" for substantial progression, per Reuters. Read more about the investigation at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Comedy giant Carl Reiner, creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show, dies at 98

10:39 a.m.
Carl Reiner speaks onstage during a 'Salute To Sid Caesar' at The Paley Center for Media on July 16, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Comedy legend Carl Reiner has died at 98.

Reiner died Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported on Tuesday. His assistant confirmed the news to Variety, saying his death was due to natural causes.

After his work on Sid Caesar's Your Show of Shows and Caesar's Hour in the 1950s, Reiner in 1961 created one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran for five seasons and which he also acted in. He directed movies like Oh, God! and The Jerk, and as an actor, his other credits include everything from the Ocean's Eleven trilogy to a wide variety of series including The Carol Burnett Show and Hot in Cleveland.

Reiner won nine Emmy Awards, including five for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Variety notes, and he also won a Grammy with his frequent collaborator Mel Brooks for Best Spoken Comedy Album in 1999.

"An absolute giant of 20th century comedy," Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall tweeted, while The New York Times' James Poniewozik remembered Reiner as "one of the giants who invented TV comedy, and therefore invented TV."

Reiner had three children, including actor and director Rob Reiner, who in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
How the FDA will decide if a coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective

9:50 a.m.
Coronavirus vaccine trial.
SIPHIWE SIBEKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration has received some criticism amid the coronavirus pandemic for rushing approval on some medications, but the agency is expected to assure everyone Tuesday that it "will not reduce its standards or cut corners in its review to approve a vaccine" despite moving at unprecedented speed to do so, The Wall Street Journal reports.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn is expected to discuss the agency's guidance for vaccine approval in Congressional testimony Tuesday. Per the Journal, the FDA won't give a candidate the green light unless the manufacturer "clearly" demonstrates its safety and effectiveness through a clinical study, and the production of antibodies in patients' bloodstream alone won't lead to approval since it's still unknown what levels of antibodies provide protection.

The Journal's report doesn't contain much more detail beyond about what warrants approval, but it does reveal the FDA's watch won't end after a vaccine hits the market. Instead, vaccine makers will reportedly be required to monitor recipients for a year after treatment since "post-market studies" may be necessary to "further assess known or potential serious risks." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

masks are great again
Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy calls for Trump to wear a mask in public and 'set a good example'

9:29 a.m.

President Trump's favorite morning show is calling on him to wear a mask in public.

Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy on Tuesday interviewed Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and questioned why Trump doesn't wear a mask when he's in public, arguing he should do so if only to lead by example.

"I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example," Doocy said. "He'd be a good role model. I don't see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public."

McDaniel responded that Trump has worn a mask and that the "health and safety of this country" is his priority. Last month, when Trump visited a Ford factory in Michigan, he wore a mask only briefly. At the time, Trump said he just wore it in the "back area" because "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Trump has previously faced calls from some members of Congress to set a good example by wearing a mask in public. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said on Sunday, "It would help if from time to time the president would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you're for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, you do."

Besides, if Trump did start wearing a mask in public frequently, Doocy joked, "MAGA" going forward can stand for "masks are great again." Brendan Morrow

russia bounty scandal
Trump's best-case explanation on the Russian bounties intelligence is still pretty bad

9:06 a.m.

As multiple news organizations flesh out the details of the U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia offered and likely paid bounties to Taliban-linked fighters for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, President Trump and the White House have maintained that Trump never got a briefing on the intelligence. The White House has carefully not denied reports that this intelligence was detailed in at least one President's Daily Brief, the written roundup of essential classified news provided by U.S. intelligence agencies, leaving open the possibility Trump was sent the explosive information but didn't read it.

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck proposes that is, politically, Trump's best bad option.

Joe Scarborough called Trump's professed ignorance an outright lie on Tuesday's Morning Joe.

New York's Jonathan Chait explores the possibility that Trump's intelligence briefers counted on him not reading the PDB and tiptoed around the Russia bounties "because experience has taught them not to broach the topic of Russian misconduct with the boss." That's not great for Trump either, he said. "If his sensitivity is so acute that they could not even bring up a scheme to finance attacks on the American military — a literal act of war — then the effect is tantamount to the worst-case scenario."

David Ignatius at The Washington Post finds that scenario pretty plausible, arguing that Trump's more troublesome ignorance regards the "basic truth" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is in the payback business" and especially "likes the United States to feel pain, in Afghanistan and everywhere else" — but especially Afghanistan, where CIA support for Islamist insurgents helped bring down the Soviet Union.

Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson Jr. publicly disclosed that Russia was arming and funding the Taliban back in March 2018, Ignatius writes. But "Trump didn't press the Russians to stop, and so they continued." He has continued his steady "buzz of happy talk about improving relations with Putin" ever since, Ignatius added, so "either people don't tell him the truth, or he doesn't want to hear it. Whichever way, he's defaulting on his most basic responsibility as commander in chief." Peter Weber

'very discouraging'
CDC official says 'we have way too much' COVID-19 in the U.S. to easily 'keep things under control'

8:24 a.m.

There's "way too much" COVID-19 in the United States to easily get under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, spoke with The Journal of the American Medical Association in an interview this week about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., warning about "a lot of worrisome factors" in the past week as states like Texas, Florida, and California experience a surge in new cases, per CNBC.

"What I think is very discouraging is we're clearly not at a point where there's so little virus that's being spread that it's going to be easy to snuff out," she said.

Schuchat went on to say that although there are steps that can be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. is "not in the situation of New Zealand, or Singapore, or Korea, where a new case is rapidly identified, and all the contacts are traced, and people are isolated who are sick, and people who are exposed are quarantined, and they can keep things under control. We have way too much virus across the country for that right now."

These comments, Axios notes, stood "in contrast" with the tone of members of the Trump administration like Vice President Mike Pence, who last week touted that the U.S. is now in a "much better place" with the pandemic.

Schuchat in the interview also said that while there "was a lot of wishful thinking" that the U.S. would be "over" the coronavirus pandemic by the summer, "we are not even beginning to be over this." Going forward, she said, "we just need to expect this virus to continue to circulate." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Scotland testing COVID-19 therapy to boost immune response early in the infection

6:33 a.m.
T cell and cytokines
iStock

TC BioPharm, a Scottish biotech firm, has won approval to test an experimental T-cell injection therapy to fight COVID-19 by boosting the immune system early in a coronavirus infection, the Financial Times reports. The six-month trial in Edinburgh will involve harvesting T-cells from healthy people, cultivating a large number of the cells in a lab, then injecting the donor cells into hospitalized patients. A large enough infusion could head off the infection before the patient needs to move to intensive care, and even prevent cytokine storms that ravage patients whose body mounts an overly aggressive immune response.

"We have got some evidence that if you kill the virus effectively early on, then [there] should be no reason for the host to have this overwhelming response," Dr. Nik HiraniNik Hirani at Edinburgh University's Center for Inflammation Research tells FT. TC BioPharm founder and CEO Mike Leek said the trial will focus on gamma delta T-cells, the "bully boys" of the immune system. "They circulate in surveillance mode looking for a fight and are in particular attracted to cells that are stressed either by cancer or viral infection, for which they are our first line of defense," he said.

T-cells decrease in number as people get older, so the injections might be especially helpful for elderly patients. Peter Weber

