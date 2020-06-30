South Dakota governor promises no social distancing when Trump attends Mount Rushmore celebration

President Trump will celebrate the freedom to spread disease when he visits Mount Rushmore on Friday.

Trump is set to attend and speak at an Independence Day celebration at the South Dakota landmark on Friday. And while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) confirmed organizers will hand out face masks to anyone who wants them, she told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday that "we will not be social distancing."

Noem promised a "large event" set for Friday on her Ingraham Angle appearance, saying "we told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home." As for everyone who comes, "we'll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one," Noem said. "But we will not be social distancing." About 7,500 people will be allowed to attend the event, with tickets chosen through an online lottery that ended in June, per NBC News.

Noem's promise contradicts the advice of the National Park Service, which "ask[s] the public to be our partner in adopting social distancing practices when visiting parks" to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Trump, meanwhile, has been resistant to social distancing and wearing a mask throughout the entire pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk