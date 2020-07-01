See More Speed Reads
searching for answers
Edit

Mother of Army specialist killed in Afghanistan says Russian bounty reports must be investigated

12:22 a.m.
A U.S. troop salutes.
John Moore/Getty Images

Shawn Gregoire's son, Army Spc. Isaiah Nance, was killed nearly a year ago in Afghanistan, and now she has more questions than ever about his death.

Over the weekend, Gregoire read a New York Times report on U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia paid Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On Monday, The Associated Press reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton told colleagues he verbally briefed President Trump about the plot in March 2019.

On July 29, 2019, Nance, 24, and another service member were killed by an Afghan soldier being trained by the U.S. military. Gregoire, a Chicago resident, told NBC 5 that in light of the reports, her son's death needs to be investigated. "I would like for someone to be held accountable for this," she said. "Considering that my son Isaiah was killed during an insider attack and it's almost been a year later and I don't have any reports on the final findings, I can't help but wonder if his death was caused by this."

Trump has claimed he was never briefed on the matter, tweeting that it was "possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax." Gregoire told NBC 5 "everything can't be a hoax," and "somebody needs to look into it." Her son was "generous and upbeat," she said, and "the mom in me aches for everyone who suffered last year, and even before that and after that. There definitely needs to be some action taken for this. I mean, to put bounties on U.S. soldiers' heads? Something needs to be done." Catherine Garcia

Blast from the past
Edit

Watch young Don Cheadle and Golden Girls' Blanche grapple with racism, Confederate flags in 1992

June 30, 2020

Before the Avengers movies, Hotel Rwanda, and Oceans Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen, Don Cheadle was a cast member in the short-lived Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace. And decades before Black Lives Matter and the police killings of Michael Brown, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd (among others), Bill Clinton-era America had a "national conversation on race." Racism wasn't solved in the 1990s, obviously, but in one marker of how far we've come (and haven't), freelance journalist Seb Starcevic dug up this Golden Palace clip from 1992.

The plot of The Golden Palace involves three of the four Golden Girls (Bea Arthur moved on) investing in a hotel with only two remaining staff members, manager Roland Wilson (Cheadle) and a chef played by Cheech Marin. In this scene, Cheadle tries to explain to Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) why the Confederate flag is bad. Starcevic guides us through the rest.

Earlier Tuesday, Mississippi became the final state to remove the Confederate battle emblem from its flag, retiring the stars and bars from official American symbology. Two weeks ago, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races. So, change happens. Peter Weber

2020
Edit

Democrat John Hickenlooper to challenge Cory Gardner in Colorado Senate race

June 30, 2020
John Hickenlooper.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper won the state's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, and will face off against Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in November.

Hickenlooper, who briefly ran for president last year, defeated Andrew Romanoff, a former speaker of the Colorado House. In recent weeks, Hickenlooper was fined $3,000 after an independent ethics commission said he violated state law as governor by accepting rides on a private jet and limo, and was criticized for a comment he made in 2014 comparing elected officials to Roman slaves on ships.

Hillary Clinton won Colorado in 2016. Gardner is considered one of the GOP's most vulnerable senators, and Democrats are hoping Hickenlooper will flip the seat. Catherine Garcia

surprise bipartisanship
Edit

Senate passes extension of small business relief program

June 30, 2020
Sen. Chris Coons.
Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday evening passed legislation extending a program helping small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill allows the Small Business Administration to keep approving Paycheck Protection Program loans until August 8. The loans can be turned into grants. The bill, which will next head to the House, was approved by unanimous consent, just a few hours before the program was set to expire with $130 billion still unspent, Politico reports. So far, the Small Business Administration has approved almost 4.9 million loans, totaling $520.6 billion.

The unanimous agreement was a surprise, as lawmakers had been arguing over different legislation dealing with the program. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told Politico something had to be done to extend the program, as there are "literally millions of small businesses nationwide at risk." Catherine Garcia

Ouch
Edit

In new Lincoln Project ad, former Navy SEAL asks if Trump is 'a coward' afraid of Putin or 'complicit'

June 30, 2020

The Lincoln Project released its latest ad on Tuesday, featuring a former Navy SEAL demanding answers from President Trump on what he knows about Russia allegedly offering and paying bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Dan Barkhuff is an emergency room doctor and founder of Veterans for Responsible Leadership. In the ad, titled "Betrayed," Barkhuff declares that "any commander-in-chief with a spine" who learned about such a plot "would be stomping the living s--t out of some Russians right now — diplomatically, economically, or if necessary, with the sort of asymmetric warfare they're using to send our kids home in body bags."

Trump reportedly first found out about the bounties in 2019, yet no action has been taken, leading Barkhuff to wonder why Trump hasn't taken a public stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Mr. Trump, you're either a coward who can't stand up to an ex-KGB goon or you're complicit," he said. "Which is it?"

Barkhuff described himself as being a "pro-life, gun-owning combat veteran," and said it is easy to see Trump "for what he is: a coward. We need to send this draft dodger back to his golf courses — the lives of our troops depend on it." Catherine Garcia

A new era
Edit

Mississippi governor signs bill retiring state flag with Confederate emblem

June 30, 2020
The Mississippi flag.
Rory Doyle/AFP via Getty Images

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed a bill on Tuesday retiring the state's flag — the last one in the U.S. to feature a Confederate battle emblem.

"This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled, and to move on," he said in a statement. "We are a resilient people defined by our hospitality. We are a people of great faith. Now, more than ever, we must lean on that faith, put our divisions behind us, and unite us for a greater good."

The flag was adopted in 1894, and for years, there have been calls from Black leaders and activists to change it. With renewed interest in the matter due to the anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the Mississippi state House and Senate passed legislation on Sunday to retire the flag.

Reeves had refused to take a position on the flag, The Associated Press reports, only saying it's up to voters to decide whether or not to adopt a new one. A commission will now work on creating a new flag, with the design going before voters in November. Under the bill, this flag can't have any Confederate emblems, but must include the words "In God We Trust."

"We are all Mississippians and we must all come together," Reeves said. "What better way to do that than include 'In God We Trust' on our new state banner. The people of Mississippi, Black and white, and young and old, can be proud of a banner that puts our faith front and center. We can unite under it. We can move forward — together." Catherine Garcia

good news
Edit

Massachusetts reports no new coronavirus deaths for the 1st time in months

June 30, 2020
A drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For the first time in months, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported zero new coronavirus deaths in the state.

The first coronavirus death in Massachusetts was reported on March 20. Gov. Charlie Baker (R) reminded people during a Tuesday press conference to continue to wash their hands, wear face masks, and practice social distancing, especially during the 4th of July weekend. "We do not want to take one step forward and two steps back as we keep climbing out of this horrific pandemic," he said.

The news comes as other states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, report spikes in coronavirus cases. On Friday, there were 50 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, with the number dropping to 28 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday, before rising to 35 on Monday, The Boston Globe reports. There are 108,882 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in the state, with 8,054 deaths. Catherine Garcia

released
Edit

Buffalo protester shoved by police released from hospital after nearly 4 weeks

June 30, 2020

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was injured by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month, has been released from the hospital nearly four weeks later.

As a result of the shove, Gugino fell and fractured his skull and was unable to walk at one point during his hospitalization, but he is now able to do so "with a little help," his attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said.

Zarcone also said Gugino will continue his recovery from an undisclosed location to protect his privacy. The violent incident wasn't the only thing that placed Gugino in the national spotlight — President Trump floated a conspiracy theory that the longtime peace activist was actually an "antifa provocateur" who was trying to "set up" the Buffalo Police Department. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.