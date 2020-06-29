Bolton reportedly told Trump about Russian bounties for killing U.S. troops in early 2019

-
Bolton reportedly told Trump about Russian bounties for killing U.S. troops in early 201911:21 p.m.
CNN: Trump's bombastic conversations with Putin left U.S. officials alarmed10:22 p.m.
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms to close as Kansas governor issues statewide mask order8:14 p.m.
Tentative March 2021 trial date set for ex-officers charged in George Floyd death7:36 p.m.
McConnell says there shouldn't be a 'stigma' attached to wearing a face mask6:51 p.m.
U.S. announces end of Hong Kong's special status5:44 p.m.
Los Angeles could run out of hospital beds in 2–3 weeks amid an 'explosion' of new coronavirus outbreaks5:14 p.m.
New Jersey 'indefinitely' postpones plan to restart indoor dining after COVID-19 spikes in other states4:13 p.m.
Los Angeles could run out of hospital beds in 2–3 weeks amid an 'explosion' of new coronavirus outbreaks
New Jersey 'indefinitely' postpones plan to restart indoor dining after COVID-19 spikes in other states
