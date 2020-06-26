Explosive intelligence report alleges Russia offered bounties to militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan

-
Explosive intelligence report alleges Russia offered bounties to militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan4:25 p.m.
House approves Washington, D.C., for statehood even as bill is doomed to fail in Senate5:14 p.m.
Facebook to start labeling politicians' posts that violate its policies3:43 p.m.
Pirates of the Caribbean is getting its female-fronted makeover3:40 p.m.
121 cruise ships came to the U.S. after March 1. Just 15 didn't have coronavirus onboard.3:08 p.m.
Fauci contradicts Pence's positive spin in 1st coronavirus briefing in months2:34 p.m.
Oregon universities agree to stop referring to their rivalry game as a 'Civil War'2:11 p.m.
Twitter is now flagging the use of 'oxygen' and 'frequency' in the same tweet, prompting new meme12:49 p.m.
