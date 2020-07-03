-
Which states will be the next coronavirus hotspots?11:21 a.m.
-
Washington Redskins will 'review' team name after pressure from sponsors12:05 p.m.
-
The GOP is reportedly eyeing Tucker Carlson for a 2024 presidential run10:27 a.m.
-
The risk of catching coronavirus has started to 'frazzle' some Secret Service agents8:13 a.m.
-
Trump to start July 4th weekend at Mount Rushmore celebration amid coronavirus surge7:30 a.m.
-
America's daily coronavirus case count surpasses 55,0005:50 a.m.
-
Trump's campaign is reportedly ready to cancel his convention rally to avoid a 'Tulsa-like humiliation'July 2, 2020
-
Hugh Downs, longtime 20/20 and Today host, dies at 99July 2, 2020
11:21 a.m.
12:05 p.m.
10:27 a.m.
8:13 a.m.
7:30 a.m.
5:50 a.m.
Trump's campaign is reportedly ready to cancel his convention rally to avoid a 'Tulsa-like humiliation'
July 2, 2020
July 2, 2020