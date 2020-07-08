Ivy League puts fall sports on hold due to coronavirus pandemic

-
Ivy League puts fall sports on hold due to coronavirus pandemic6:50 p.m.
-
Trump's Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to coronavirus surge, health official says5:40 p.m.
-
Body camera transcripts reveal Derek Chauvin told dying George Floyd 'it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk'5:29 p.m.
-
6 big recommendations from the Biden-Sanders unity task force5:16 p.m.
-
Roger Stone gets removed from Instagram as Facebook takes down network of accounts4:42 p.m.
-
How Phoenix is planning for the 'Hurricane Katrina' of heat4:31 p.m.
-
Former Fox News anchor Shep Smith lands a new TV gig3:14 p.m.
-
Pence says CDC will revise school reopening guidelines after Trump complained they were too tough2:42 p.m.
6:50 p.m.
5:40 p.m.
Body camera transcripts reveal Derek Chauvin told dying George Floyd 'it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk'
5:29 p.m.
5:16 p.m.
4:42 p.m.
4:31 p.m.
3:14 p.m.
Pence says CDC will revise school reopening guidelines after Trump complained they were too tough
2:42 p.m.