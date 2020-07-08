See More Speed Reads
Ivy League puts fall sports on hold due to coronavirus pandemic

6:50 p.m.
Harvard football players in 2018.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Ivy League on Wednesday suspended all fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first Division I conference to do so.

The decision affects football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and cross country, and could influence other leagues as they decide how to proceed with sports during the pandemic. The Ivy League Council of Presidents said in a statement its leaders did not think they could "create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk."

The New York Times reports all sports will be on hold until at least January, and the league has yet to determine whether fall sports might be moved to the spring. Princeton football Coach Bob Surace told the Times he's hopeful his team will be able to play in early 2021, but that can only happen if there are better treatments and people take social distancing measures seriously. Catherine Garcia

Trump's Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to coronavirus surge, health official says

5:40 p.m.
Trump supporters in Tulsa.
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign rally at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, stadium in late June "likely contributed" to a big jump in new COVID-19 cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

"In the past few days, we've seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots," Dart said in explaining the case surge. The city saw a record high of 261 new cases on Monday, and another 206 on Tuesday. Several Trump campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19 before the event, and a reporter who attended the rally and Trump campaign surrogate Herman Cain tested positive after it. Oklahoma is among several southern and western states that have seen massive rises in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after many of them moved to reopen businesses.

Trump is set to have another rally this weekend in New Hampshire, where case counts have been steadily declining. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) has encouraged rally attendees to wear masks. Kathryn Krawczyk

Body camera transcripts reveal Derek Chauvin told dying George Floyd 'it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk'

5:29 p.m.
Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Newly-released transcripts of Minneapolis police body camera footage filed in state court Tuesday shed more light on the final moments before Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, killed George Floyd in May. The transcripts were filed as part of an effort by another officer, Thomas Lane, to have charges that he aided and abetted Floyd's murder thrown out, The New York Times reports.

One of the more harrowing moments in the transcripts occurs when Floyd, who was arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit money at a nearby store, was on the ground with Chauvin's knee on his neck pleading for his life, a scene captured on video by a passerby. The new transcripts reveal that after Floyd said the officers were going to kill him, Chauvin responded by telling him to "stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk."

Later, Lane, who was helping Chauvin restrain Floyd, said he was worried Floyd was having a medical emergency. "Well, that's why we got the ambulance coming," Chauvin replied, as shown in one of the transcripts. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

6 big recommendations from the Biden-Sanders unity task force

5:16 p.m.

The Biden-Sanders Unity Task force, a team of supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) campaigns, issued recommendations for the Democratic Party platform in a 110-page document Wednesday. Here are six of their most notable recommendations on the topics of climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care, and immigration.

1. Carbon-free electricity generation by 2035. The climate change committee led by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recommends "Democrats commit to eliminating carbon pollution from power plants by 2035."

2. Decriminalizing marijuana. The criminal justice task force stops short of recommending federal legalization of recreational marijuana, but leaves that decision up to individual states. "All past criminal convictions for cannabis use should be automatically expunged," the committee continues.

3. Black unemployment and homeownership. The economy committee, headed by potential Biden running mate Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), recommends a broad re-evaluation of how slavery and Jim Crow segregation "continues to impact the economic prospects of Black Americans today." That includes a focus on the "extreme gap in household wealth" between white people and people of color.

4. Student loan relief. Democrats would pause payments and interest accrual on federal student loans when a person is making less than $25,000 a year. "After 20 years, remaining federal student loan debt should be automatically forgiven," the education committee recommends.

5. A COVID-19 health insurance plan. "A platinum-level, federally administered health insurance option with low fees and no deductibles" should be available on the marketplace until the pandemic ends and unemployment significantly falls, the health care committee said.

6. Protect TPS and DED immigrants from deportation. "Law-abiding" recipients of Temporary Protective Status and Deferred Enforced Departure — programs President Trump has sought to shrink — should not be "sent back to countries where they cannot live safely," the immigration committee suggests. Kathryn Krawczyk

Roger Stone gets removed from Instagram as Facebook takes down network of accounts

4:42 p.m.
Roger Stone
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Facebook has removed dozens of pages and accounts linked to President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for inauthentic behavior.

The company on Wednesday said it took down 54 Facebook accounts, 50 pages, and four Instagram accounts "involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior" and that an investigation linked this network of pages and accounts to Stone and his associates, CNN reports.

Those involved use fake accounts "to pose as residents of Florida, post, and comment on their own content to make it appear more popular than it is," including posts about Stone and "his pages, websites, books, and media appearances," as well as WikiLeaks, the 2016 election, and Stone's trial, Facebook said. This network also spent about $300,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads.

Facebook also took down Stone's Instagram account as part of its removal effort, CNN reports. Facebook's head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, told The Washington Post that Stone's personal accounts were "deeply enmeshed in the activity here." Some of the pages were linked to the Proud Boys, the far-right group that Facebook previously banned, the company said.

Stone, who was convicted last year of witness tampering and lying to investigators, as well as other charges, told The New York Times on Wednesday that "the claim that I have utilized or control unauthorized or fake accounts on any platform is categorically and provably false." He's set to report to prison next week. Brendan Morrow

How Phoenix is planning for the 'Hurricane Katrina' of heat

4:31 p.m.
Phoenix, Arizona.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Phoenix, Arizona, is already the hottest major city in the United States, and climate experts expect temperatures to keep rising to the point where there are more than an additional two dozen days per year when the thermometer hits 105 degrees or higher by 2050. That could lead to what Susan Clark, the director of the Sustainable Urban Environments Initiative at the University of Buffalo, describes as a "Hurricane Katrina"-size heat disaster in the U.S.'s fifth largest city, The Washington Post reports.

Such a scenario could be brought on by water becoming too hot, disrupting a power generation system dependent on cooling towers, or wildfires taking out power lines. Citizens would then potentially be deprived of water and air conditioning, two necessities in dangerous heat. Thankfully, there are efforts, led by both experts and community members, to make sure Phoenix is able to evade this type of disaster, the Post reports.

There's been a push to rely more on solar power, and local electric utilities are trying to install "microgrids" around the city that could serve as backup generators in case of an emergency. And Phoenix's chief sustainability officer, Mark Hartman, is developing a network of "cool corridors" which would mean no resident is more than a five-minute walk from water or shade. Another method is to plant more trees, which can lower air temperatures through a natural process called evapotranspiration; eventually, Hartman hopes the city's tree canopy expands to a quarter of its area. Similarly, there is a multi-million-dollar program to repave roads with materials that reflect rather than absorb heat as asphalt does.

Mayor Kate Gallego (D) says she hopes this all results in Phoenix becoming "the most sustainable desert city on the planet." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Former Fox News anchor Shep Smith lands a new TV gig

3:14 p.m.
Shep Smith
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Shepard Smith is coming back to TV.

Smith, who abruptly departed Fox News in 2019, is set to host a new show on CNBC beginning this fall, The Wall Street Journal reports. The News with Shepard Smith will air weeknights at 7:00. Smith said in a statement that he's "honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC's loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad."

Last October, Smith surprised viewers by suddenly announcing he'd be departing Fox News after more than two decades at the network, saying he wanted to "begin a new chapter." He was known to frequently fact-check President Trump.

"It's been an honor and my pleasure," Smith said on his final Fox News show. "Even in our currently polarized nation, it's my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive."

Mark Hoffman, the chair of CNBC, said the purpose of Smith's new show will be to "deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise" because "if we're not careful, life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection, or worse." Brendan Morrow

Pence says CDC will revise school reopening guidelines after Trump complained they were too tough

2:42 p.m.

It looks like President Trump got through to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not long after Trump both threatened to cut education funding should classrooms stay closed in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic and criticized the CDC for issuing "impractical" guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday the agency will revise its advice. "Well, the president said today, we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," Pence said. "That's the reason why next week, the CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents giving even more clarity on guidance going forward."

CDC Director Robert Redfield backed up the Trump administration's push for in-person instruction, explaining that the current guidelines were never meant to be "used as a rationale to keep schools closed" and that the agency always viewed reopening safely as the primary goal. Tim O'Donnell

