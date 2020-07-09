Seoul mayor reportedly found dead after being reported missing

The mayor of Seoul, South Korea's capital, has reportedly been found dead.

Police said that Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found in northern Seoul after his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, The Associated Press reports.

Park's daughter had reportedly said he left a "will-like" message before leaving home, and she called the police after being unable to reach him, the AP previously reported. Authorities said his phone was off, and a government official told the AP that Park, who had served as mayor since 2011, had cleared his schedule and not shown up for work on Thursday. A search had been underway for Park consisting of almost 600 police officers and firefighters, and he was ultimately found "in the city's mountains seven hours into the operation," CNN reports.

Park's disappearance, according to The New York Times, came after reports emerged that a secretary in his office had accused him of sexual harassment. CNN notes Park was widely seen as a likely presidential contender in 2022. Brendan Morrow