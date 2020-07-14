U.S. borders will reportedly remain closed for another month. Mexico is very fine with that.

The U.S. is reportedly preparing to extend its border shutdown, and Mexico isn't arguing.

America's borders with Canada and Mexico have both been closed to non-essential travel since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and those shutdowns have been repeatedly extended every month or so since. Another extension is likely to keep the borders closed through the end of August, three people familiar with the plans tell Politico.

Right now, the shutdowns are scheduled to last until July 21. The extension — "an almost certainty," one senior administration official said — would be for at least another 30 days, Politico reports. Mexican officials reportedly say their government won't dispute the move, with coronavirus cases surging in U.S. border states including Texas, Arizona, and California.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday there were "no announcements" regarding the Canadian border at the time. Canadian President Justin Trudeau said a decision on an extension would come in a few days, while the Mexican embassy officially had no comment. Reps. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who represent districts on the Canadian border, have meanwhile asked for clarity on how long the restrictions will last and how they'll be lifted to alleviate "uncertainty" for residents. Kathryn Krawczyk