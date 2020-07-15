Georgia governor voids local mask orders

On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) banned cities and counties from ordering residents to wear masks in public, voiding orders in at least 15 localities.

Kemp has said they do not have the authority to order people to wear face coverings, an act that he believes should be voluntary. Several cities defied Kemp, including Atlanta, Augusta, and Savannah, and their mask orders covered 1.4 million residents, The Associated Press reports.

In late June, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson ordered that residents wear masks inside public places or face a $500 fine, saying, "Frankly and honestly, I do not believe that we have any other choice. COVID-19 cases are spiking in our community." On Wednesday night, he tweeted, "It is officially official. Gov. Kemp does not give a damn about us. Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can. In Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Masks will continue to be available!"

Georgia was one of the first states to ease coronavirus restrictions. There are almost 128,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, with the death toll at nearly 3,100. The state now has its highest number of hospitalizations — 2,800, a figure that has nearly doubled since the beginning of the month. President Trump was in the state on Wednesday to deliver remarks in Atlanta, and was greeted at the airport by Kemp. Catherine Garcia