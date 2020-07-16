Magic School Bus author Joanna Cole dies at 75

Joanna Cole, the award-winning author of the popular Magic School Bus book series, died Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter learned on Wednesday. She was 75.

The cause of death is unknown. The Magic School Bus books focus on Ms. Frizzle and the adventures she has with her class. More than 93 million copies have been sold in 13 countries. The series was turned into an animated show in 1994, running for 18 years, and a film adaptation is now in development.

The first Magic School Bus book was published in 1986. Cole worked with illustrator Bruce Degen, who said in a statement: "What Joanna has meant to the world, what there is in the world because of her, is well known. What she meant to me, I can't describe. Everyone who knew her, worked with her, loved her, knows what a loss it is."

Cole was born in New Jersey in 1944. She drew inspiration for Ms. Frizzle from her fifth-grade teacher. After earning a degree in psychology, Cole became a school librarian, and later worked as a magazine and children's book editor before transitioning to writing. Her first book, Cockroaches, was published in 1971, and she went on to write more than 250 books for kids. Her final book, The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution, will be published next year.

Cole is survived by her husband, Phil; daughter Rachel; son-in-law John; grandchildren Annabelle and William; and sister Virginia. Catherine Garcia