Rest in peace
Magic School Bus author Joanna Cole dies at 75

12:40 a.m.
Joanna Cole.
Annabelle Helms/Scholastic via AP

Joanna Cole, the award-winning author of the popular Magic School Bus book series, died Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter learned on Wednesday. She was 75.

The cause of death is unknown. The Magic School Bus books focus on Ms. Frizzle and the adventures she has with her class. More than 93 million copies have been sold in 13 countries. The series was turned into an animated show in 1994, running for 18 years, and a film adaptation is now in development.

The first Magic School Bus book was published in 1986. Cole worked with illustrator Bruce Degen, who said in a statement: "What Joanna has meant to the world, what there is in the world because of her, is well known. What she meant to me, I can't describe. Everyone who knew her, worked with her, loved her, knows what a loss it is."

Cole was born in New Jersey in 1944. She drew inspiration for Ms. Frizzle from her fifth-grade teacher. After earning a degree in psychology, Cole became a school librarian, and later worked as a magazine and children's book editor before transitioning to writing. Her first book, Cockroaches, was published in 1971, and she went on to write more than 250 books for kids. Her final book, The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution, will be published next year.

Cole is survived by her husband, Phil; daughter Rachel; son-in-law John; grandchildren Annabelle and William; and sister Virginia. Catherine Garcia

but why?
Georgia governor voids local mask orders

July 15, 2020
Brian Kemp.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) banned cities and counties from ordering residents to wear masks in public, voiding orders in at least 15 localities.

Kemp has said they do not have the authority to order people to wear face coverings, an act that he believes should be voluntary. Several cities defied Kemp, including Atlanta, Augusta, and Savannah, and their mask orders covered 1.4 million residents, The Associated Press reports.

In late June, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson ordered that residents wear masks inside public places or face a $500 fine, saying, "Frankly and honestly, I do not believe that we have any other choice. COVID-19 cases are spiking in our community." On Wednesday night, he tweeted, "It is officially official. Gov. Kemp does not give a damn about us. Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can. In Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Masks will continue to be available!"

Georgia was one of the first states to ease coronavirus restrictions. There are almost 128,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, with the death toll at nearly 3,100. The state now has its highest number of hospitalizations — 2,800, a figure that has nearly doubled since the beginning of the month. President Trump was in the state on Wednesday to deliver remarks in Atlanta, and was greeted at the airport by Kemp. Catherine Garcia

reports
Trump administration reportedly considering travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members

July 15, 2020
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is weighing imposing a travel ban on members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, keeping them from being able to enter the United States, The New York Times reports.

A presidential proclamation has been drafted that also gives the U.S. government the authority to revoke visas from party members and their families who are in the U.S., four people with knowledge of the matter said. The order would cite the same statute in the Immigration and Nationality Act used in 2017 to ban residents of several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The Chinese Communist Party has 92 million members, and the Times notes it would be extremely difficult for the U.S. to immediately determine if a traveler is a member of the party. Jude Blanchette, a China scholar at the Center for Strategic International Studies, told the Times the "overwhelming majority of CCP members have no involvement or input into Beijing's policymaking, so going after the entire party membership is like China sanctioning all Republicans because of frustrations with Trump."

If the proposal goes through, it will likely lead to retaliation by the Chinese government. "Such a move would inflame public opinion in China, as this would target nearly 10 percent of the entire Chinese population and would do so based on blanket assertions of guilt," Blanchette said. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Trump demotes campaign manager Brad Parscale

July 15, 2020
Brad Parscale.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

With the election less than four months away and national polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden ahead by double digits, President Trump has decided to shake up his campaign.

Trump announced on Wednesday night he is replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, a longtime political operative and field director for Trump's 2016 campaign. In a tweet, Trump said Parscale has "been with me for a very long time," and will now serve as a senior adviser for data and digital operations.

Trump's poll numbers are dropping, with a majority of voters not approving of his handling of the coronavirus or race relations. White House officials told The Washington Post Trump hasn't been happy with Parscale for several weeks, and he was blamed for the low turnout at Trump's rally in Tulsa last month; Parscale boasted that the campaign received one million ticket requests for the event, but only about 6,000 people showed up.

Parscale is close to Trump's older children and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. His firm also bills for the campaign salaries of Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

July 15, 2020
Kevin Stitt.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor known to be infected by the virus.

Stitt said he was tested on Tuesday, and while he feels "a little bit achy," overall he is "fine." He is isolating away from his family.

In March, Stitt faced backlash after posting a photo online showing him with his children at a crowded restaurant, not wearing masks; he later deleted the picture. Stitt also pushed to quickly reopen the state in May, and he said Wednesday that despite the number of coronavirus cases climbing in Oklahoma — a record 1,075 new cases were just recorded — he won't impose new statewide restrictions or a mask mandate.

"I know that some businesses are mandating masks and that's great," he said. "But you can't pick and choose what freedoms you're going to give people. So if the businesses want to do it, if some local municipalities want to do it, that's fine. But again, we also respect people's rights to stay home if they want, to run their businesses, or to not wear a mask."

Stitt, who attended President Trump's Tulsa rally on June 20 and did not wear a mask, also said he is "pretty shocked" that he is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

polls
NBC News/WSJ poll shows Biden with 11-point national lead over Trump

July 15, 2020
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday afternoon shows former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, with an 11-point national lead over President Trump.

Registered voters support Biden over Trump, 51 percent to 40 percent; last month, Biden was ahead of Trump by 7 percentage points, 49 percent to 42 percent, in the same poll. In the combined 11 battleground states, Biden leads Trump by 12 points, 52 percent to 40 percent.

Trump's job approval rating is at 42 percent, down 3 points to its lowest level in two years. A majority of voters, 54 percent, approve of how Trump is handling the economy, but just 37 percent approve of how he is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic pollster Peter Hart, whose firm conducted the survey with GOP pollster Bill McInturff, told NBC News the "atmosphere and the attitudes toward Donald Trump are the most challenging an incumbent president has faced since Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lyndon Johnson in 1968."

Trump comes out ahead among white voters (49 percent to 42 percent) and white people without college degrees (57 percent to 35 percent), while Biden leads among Black voters (80 percent to 6 percent) and women (58 percent to 35 percent).

The poll of 900 registered voters was conducted July 9 to 12, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

trump vs the environment
Trump weakens environmental law to speed up permits for pipelines, freeways

July 15, 2020
The 210 freeway in Southern California.
David McNew/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Wednesday he will overhaul the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act, weakening it so federal infrastructure projects can be pushed through faster.

Under the law, federal agencies must consider the environmental impact of a project before it is approved, with the public and interest groups allowed to comment. Trump's new regulations limit the review time so permits for projects like power plants, pipelines, and freeways can be issued quickly, The New York Times reports. Speaking in Atlanta, Trump said there are "mountains and mountains of red tape" that block infrastructure projects, and "all of that ends today."

The oil and gas industry, construction companies, and Republican lawmakers have all decried the federal permitting process, saying it takes too long and is used by environmentalists to block projects. Two people with knowledge of the matter told the Times Trump's changes include implementing a two-year time limit for all environmental studies and eliminating the need for agencies to look at a project's indirect effects on the environment.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Times this "may be the single biggest giveaway to polluters in the past 40 years," and the Trump administration is "turning back the clock to when rivers caught fire, our air was unbreathable, and our most beloved wildlife was spiraling toward extinction." Catherine Garcia

just stop tweeting
Edit

Massive Twitter hack targets Biden, billionaires, brands and more in attempt to steal Bitcoin

July 15, 2020

Despite what politicians, billionaires, and brands are tweeting, no one is trying to give back to the community by doubling Bitcoin you send over. The repetitive tweet is all part of a massive hack with unclear origins — and it's seemingly out of control.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, accounts belonging to Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West and others sent out a Bitcoin transaction address, promising any amount sent to it would be doubled and sent back. The hack soon spread to former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and then, after initial tweets were deleted, another round poured onto many of the same accounts.

The hackers' Bitcoin wallet showed they'd received more than 300 transactions and more than 100,000 bitcoin as of 6 p.m. ET, though those transactions were largely unconfirmed.

It took Twitter an hour to respond to the mass hacking, and it didn't really say much. Kathryn Krawczyk

