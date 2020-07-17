See More Speed Reads
quiet retreat
Edit

Defense secretary carefully avoids mentioning Confederate flag in order banning it from military bases

2:11 p.m.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Mark Esper seemingly took pains to avoid upsetting President Trump in his latest order.

Esper signed a memo Thursday night specifically listing flags that are allowed to fly at U.S. military bases and institutions. The Confederate flag is not among them, effectively barring it without an explicit ban on the divisive flag Trump has defended as a form of "freedom of speech."

The U.S. and individual state flags, flags of allied nations, the POW/MIA flags, and flags of military units are allowed to fly at bases, the memo outlines. "The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols," Esper said in the memo. The Associated Press characterized Esper's wording as a "way to avoid Trump's wrath" by not explicitly calling out the Confederate flag.

Still, several military bases retain Confederate names, and while the U.S. Army has said it will consider changing them, Trump has shot that possibility down. Kathryn Krawczyk

Listen to this
Edit

The Chicks' new album is a 'personal' glimpse into Natalie Maines' divorce

1:46 p.m.

On Friday, the band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — now simply The Chicks — released their first studio album in 14 years, Gaslighter. Critics are describing the album as "stunning" and "slick," with the Los Angeles Times deeming it the band's "most intensely personal effort yet, with song after song apparently inspired by [Natalie] Maines' 2019 divorce."

The album deals with heartbreak and resilience, but also offers startling honesty about Maines' separation from actor Adrian Pasdar, including a song about "the girl who left her tights on my boat." "I was like . . . 'Are we actually allowed to put that in the song?'" Justin Tranter, who collaborated on lyrics, explained to The Washington Post before realizing "I knew the answer to my own question." Listen below. Jeva Lange

This just in
Edit

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's being treated for a 'recurrence of cancer'

1:12 p.m.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been receiving treatment following a "recurrence of cancer," she announced on Friday.

Ginsburg, who was hospitalized earlier this week to treat a "possible infection," in a statement on Friday said that she "began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer" in May after a "periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver." Although immunotherapy initially "proved unsuccessful," Ginsburg said that chemotherapy is now "yielding positive results," and on July 7, a scan "indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease."

"I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment," she said. "I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine."

Ginsburg's statement concludes by saying that she remains "fully able" to remain on the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice has battled cancer four times and in 2019 received treatment for pancreatic cancer. On Wednesday, she was hospitalized after "experiencing fever and chills," the Supreme Court said. She has since been discharged from the hospital and on Friday said her "recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated" to the recurrence of cancer. Brendan Morrow

this is scary
Edit

DHS secretary justifies unmarked federal agents snatching people in Portland with photos of graffiti

12:54 p.m.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is defending a disturbing scene in Portland, Oregon, by brandishing a not-so-disturbing reality.

After President Trump sent an unknown number of federal agents to Portland to supposedly protect property, residents started sharing videos of unmarked agents detaining people off the streets with no explanation. Wolf defended those agents in a Friday tweet thread by sharing examples of what he said "violent extremists" were doing in the city: spraying graffiti, apparently. He then showed photos of those agents dressed in camouflage, which wouldn't actually do its job given the rainbow-painted environment.

Federal agents have been reported "detaining people on Portland streets who aren't near federal property," and it isn't "clear that all of the people being arrested have engaged in criminal activity," OPB reported Thursday evening. Videos have shown people being detained and taken into unmarked vehicles with these officers, with bystanders given no explanation for the arrests. Kathryn Krawczyk

About TIME
Edit

Progressive Jamaal Bowman defeats longtime Rep. Eliot Engel in Democratic primary

11:56 a.m.
Jamaal Bowman.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The results are finally in.

Jamaal Bowman, a middle school principal and progressive, has officially defeated Rep. Eliot Engel in the Democratic race to represent the Bronx and parts of Westchester County in New York. Results had been pointing in Bowman's favor since the June 23 election, and with 100 percent of precincts reporting on Friday, Bowman was declared the winner with 55.5 percent of the vote to Engel's 40.4 percent.

Engel has held his seat for more than 30 years, was the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee, and received endorsements from top Democratic politicians, including Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Bowman. His victory has been compared to Ocasio-Cortez's triumph over another longtime New York Democrat in 2018.

Bowman campaigned to the left of Engel, and called him out for not returning to his district during the coronavirus pandemic. When Engel eventually did come back, he was caught on a hot mic saying he "wouldn't care" about speaking at a press conference about racial justice protests "if I didn't have a primary." Kathryn Krawczyk

Yikes
Edit

Employees describe 'fear and intimidation' behind the scenes at The Ellen DeGeneres Show

10:56 a.m.
Ellen DeGeneres accepts an award in 2017.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While there have been negative rumors about working for Ellen DeGeneres for years, 11 current and former employees of her daytime television show who spoke with BuzzFeed News confirmed that "they faced racism, fear, and intimidation" behind the scenes. "That 'be kind' bulls--t only happens when the cameras are on," one former employee claimed. "It's all for show."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees, all of whom remained anonymous out of fear of retribution, said they were directed not to talk to the host, and endured demeaning comments and treatment by higher-level staff, including a senior-level producer joking that he hoped he wouldn't get two Black employees confused because they both had box braids.

Others described seemingly being punished for taking medical leave — one employee who spent a month in a mental health facility for a suicide attempt returned to find their job eliminated — and others had to fight supervisors and HR to get time off to attend family funerals, or for serious health reasons. One employee was even scolded for creating a GoFundMe page to pay medical costs not covered by the company's health insurance, out of concerns about how it would make DeGeneres look. "They were more concerned about Ellen's brand instead of helping me out," the employee said.

"I think it is a lot of smoke and mirrors when it comes to the show’s brand," another former employee told BuzzFeed News. "They pull on people's heartstrings … But that's not always reality." Read more about what employees say it's like to work for The Ellen DeGeneres Show here. Jeva Lange

compromised
Edit

Twitter says Bitcoin hackers only posted on a 'small subset' of accounts they targeted

10:53 a.m.
The Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter is going public with a bit more information on the scope of this week's massive hack.

In its latest update on Wednesday's hack of high-profile Twitter accounts, the company says it now believes about 130 accounts were targeted "in some way" during the incident. The attackers were only able to gain control and send tweets from a "small subset" of those accounts, Twitter says, seemingly suggesting the hackers failed to gain control of the other accounts targeted.

During the incident, the accounts of former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and more were compromised, tweeting out a scam that involved asking followers to send money to a Bitcoin wallet. Twitter has described this as a "coordinated social engineering attack" and said its employees who had access to "internal systems and tools" were targeted.

Although Twitter previously said on Thursday that it doesn't have evidence passwords were accessed as part of the hack, it hasn't said whether direct messages might have been, and the company now says it's "continuing to assess whether non-public data related to these accounts was compromised." The hack has sparked an investigation from the FBI, not to mention ongoing concerns about the possibility of private information having been accessed. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) tweeted on Thursday, "If hackers gained access to users' DMs, this breach could have a breathtaking impact for years to come." Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

Assistant to 33-year-old entrepreneur Fahim Saleh arrested in his disturbing murder

10:45 a.m.
Crime scene.
JaysonPhotography/iStock

Police have arrested the personal assistant of Fahim Saleh on Friday and will likely charge him in the tech entrepreneur's murder, The New York Times reports.

The 33-year-old Saleh was discovered dead and dismembered in his Manhattan condo Tuesday afternoon, after his sister came to check on him after not hearing from him for a day. Saleh died of stab wounds to his neck and torso, a medical examiner concluded, and someone later used an electric saw to remove his head and limbs.

21-year-old Tyrese Devon Haspil, Saleh's assistant, was arrested and will likely be charged with second degree murder and other crimes, the Times reports. Detectives say Saleh found Haspil had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from him but did not report the theft, instead arranging a payment plan for Haspil to pay him back.

Saleh was born in Saudi Arabia to Bangladeshi parents before moving with his family to New York. He grew his first app Prankdial into a $10 million business, and went on to start motorcycle-sharing apps in Bangladesh and Nigeria. "Fahim is more than what you are reading," his family said in a statement. "He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind." Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.