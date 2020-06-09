See More Speed Reads
It's about time
Army will now consider removing Confederate leaders' names from bases

12:03 a.m.
Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Logan Mock-Bunting

The United States Army has 10 bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including one that honors Lt. Gen. John Brown Gordon — a man "generally acknowledged as the head of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia," according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

In February, after the Marine Corps said it would ban Confederate paraphernalia from its installations, an Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose there were "no plans to rename any street or installation, including those named for Confederate generals," adding those names grew from "a spirit of reconciliation, not to demonstrate support for any particular cause or ideology."

Four months later, leadership has reversed course. In a statement Monday, Army spokeswoman Col. Sunset Belinsky said Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are "open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic" of renaming those bases and facilities. An Army official told Politico that the massive protests over the death of George Floyd "made us start looking more at ourselves and the things that we do and how that is communicated to the force as well as the American public."

The bases named after Confederate leaders are Forts Benning and Gordon in Georgia; Forts Pickett, A.P. Hill, and Lee in Virginia; Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

In 2017, military historian Army Maj. Mark Herbert wrote in Task & Purpose that most of those bases were built as the U.S. entered World War I and World War II and needed to train tens of thousands of recruits. While the War Department and Army typically named posts after "war heroes or prominent figures in American history," there were times when local commanders were allowed to name the installations, Herbert wrote. In the South, the bases "tended to be named after local rebel heroes — either by the community that still took their Confederate heritage seriously, or by the Army, which believed that Confederate history was a part of its own." Catherine Garcia

resignations
Bon Appétit editor-in-chief stepping down after brown face photo resurfaces

June 8, 2020
Adam Rapoport.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned on Monday night after several of the magazine's staffers, contributors, and YouTube personalities objected to a photo showing him in brown face during Halloween.

Rapoport, who became editor-in-chief in 2010 and has been part of Condé Nast since 2000, announced on Instagram that he is stepping down "to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place."

In an Instagram story posted earlier in the day, assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly called for Rapoport's resignation, and said the photo is "just a symptom of the systemic racism that runs rampant within Condé Nast as a whole." She also alleged that "only white editors" are paid to appear in videos for Bon Appétit's popular YouTube channel, and demanded that "BIPOC [are] given fair titles, fair salaries, and compensation for video appearances."

Other editors and contributors echoed El-Waylly's sentiments, including Priya Krishna, who called the photo "f--ked up, plain and simple. It erases the work the BIPOC on staff have long been doing, behind the scenes. I plan to do everything in my power to hold the EIC, and systems that hold up actions like this, accountable." Catherine Garcia

changes
Portland police chief steps down amid George Floyd protests

June 8, 2020
Protesters in Portland, Oregon.
AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Jami Resch resigned on Monday as police chief in Portland, Oregon, stepping aside to let Chuck Lovell, a lieutenant, assume leadership of the department.

"To say this was unexpected would be an understatement," Lovell said during a news conference. "I'm humbled. I'm going to listen. I'm going to care about the community, and I'm looking forward to this journey." Resch, a white woman, said Lovell, who is black, is "the exact right person at the exact right time" to lead the force.

The idea to put Lovell in charge of the department came to Resch after she spoke with black community leaders like Tony Hopson Sr., who told The Oregonian that what Resch did is "virtually unheard of." Resch, who was chief for just six months, will be reassigned to a different position.

Resch had been criticized for the department's handling of the city's George Floyd protests, after officers fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators throwing glass bottles and rocks. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Portland needs Lovell's leadership, and they "must reimagine reform and rebuild what public safety looks like." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 69

June 8, 2020
Bonnie Pointer.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, died on Monday. She was 69.

In a statement, her sister Anita Pointer said the family is "devastated," adding, "Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day. We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

Bonnie got her start singing at the West Oakland Church of God in Oakland, California. The Pointer Sisters formed in 1969, with Bonnie, Anita, and their younger sister June; their oldest sister Ruth joined the group in 1972. Bonnie and Anita won a Grammy in 1974 for writing the song "Fairytale," which was also recorded by Elvis Presley. Bonnie left the Pointer Sisters in the mid-1970s to embark on a solo career.

Bonnie recorded her final song, "Feels Like June," earlier this year with Anita, Variety reports. The song was in honor of June Pointer, who died in 2006. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
WHO: Daily coronavirus cases hit record high on Sunday

June 8, 2020
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

More than 136,000 coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, "the most in a single day so far," World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

Three-quarters of those cases were in 10 countries, primarily in South Asia and the Americas. Europe is seeing some improvement, Tedros said, and leaders there must stay on top of things, as "the biggest threat now is complacency."

He also asked that protesters participating in demonstrations against racism and police brutality wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance, in order to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases. "We reject discrimination of all kinds," Tedros said. "We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely."

Globally, more than 7 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, with at least 403,300 dying, The New York Times reports. In the United States, there are nearly two million confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 110,697. Catherine Garcia

'milestone'
The stock market is rallying all the way back to pre-coronavirus levels

June 8, 2020

After taking a dive during the coronavirus pandemic, the S&P 500 has just erased its losses for 2020.

The S&P 500 on Monday climbed 1.2 percent to 3,232.39, which means it's "now positive for 2020 by 0.05 percent" after having "bounced more than 47 percent off its March low," CNBC reports.

This came after on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both soared following the release of a jobs report showing unemployment unexpectedly declined in May when economists forecasted it would surge. This report was released as states across the country took steps to reopen their economies.

The Dow also jumped 461 points on Monday after on Friday it surged 829 points, and it's rising toward the level it was at in late February before the coronavirus crash. Additionally, the Nasdaq soared to a record high when it closed on Monday at 9,924, The Washington Post reports. This was all just hours after National Bureau of Economic Research said the U.S. entered a recession in February. After the surge on Friday, the Post noted that Wall Stret is "is in the midst of a stunning three-month rally that is close to putting investors back where they were in January."

Given the plunge in the markets that took place as the coronavirus pandemic began, The New York Times on Monday described the S&P 500 officially erasing its losses for the year as "a remarkable milestone." Brendan Morrow

health care disparities
Kentucky governor promises health care coverage to '100 percent' of 'black community'

June 8, 2020

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has announced his commitment to combating racial inequalities in health care exposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed black people across the U.S., including in Kentucky. Its population is 8.4 percent black, but 16 percent of those who died of coronavirus are black. Beshear brought up that disproportionate data in a Monday press conference, and then announced he was committing to "begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African American communities, everybody."

Racial inequality has always been rampant in the health care industry, contributing to black Americans' disproportionately low survival rates when it comes to cancer, giving birth, and health outcomes as a whole. Beshear acknowledged those longstanding issues, but added that COVID-19 had "laid them bare." So in an effort to guarantee everyone the "human right" that is health care, Beshear announced a plan to guarantee everyone can access health care, promising "we are going to be putting dollars behind it and we're going to have a multi-faceted campaign to do it." Beshear didn't mention any sort of numbers or steps toward achieving that goal.

Watch his whole announcement below. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
The Biden campaign just tripled Trump's single-day record for Facebook ad spending

June 8, 2020
Joe Biden.
IM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gone digital.

The Democratic presidential nominee has been encouraged to up the ante in his campaign's online presence as part of an attempt to reach out to younger voters, and, per The New York Times, his recent Facebook ad spending shows Biden was listening. The Times reports Biden spent about the same amount on Facebook ads over just a few days last week as he did throughout the entire first 10 months of his candidacy. The campaign reportedly poured $1.6 million into the platform on last Thursday alone, more than tripling President Trump's single-day record.

The uptick in digital spending makes sense since Biden's primary supporters tended to skew older; now that he's the nominee it's necessary to expand the base to include younger people, many of whom supported his competitors before they dropped out. That's not to mention that the increase also coincides with nationwide protests against police brutality, a movement in which social media has played a key role. "It's great that the Biden campaign is seeing the activism that is going on in the streets and looking to capitalize on that online," said Eric Ming, who was the director of digital and paid media on Andrew Yang's presidential campaign. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

