Redskins owner promises 'full, unbiased investigation' into ex-employees' sexual harassment claims

Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Redskins, says he welcomes an outside investigation into claims of harassment within the organization.

Fifteen women who formerly worked for the Redskins detailed sexual harassment and verbal abuse to The Washington Post in a story published Thursday. The NFL later said in a statement Washington hired an outside counsel "to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations," and Snyder confirmed that Friday.

The behavior in the Post story "has no place in our franchise or society," Snyder said, and it "has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team." "Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations,” Snyder said in his Friday statement.

Most of the women who spoke to the Post did so anonymously, as several had signed nondisclosure agreements. They describe being propositioned at training camps and receiving unwanted touches, and relied mostly on other woman employees to warn them which people and situations to avoid. One former marketing coordinator, Emily Applegate, told the Post would cry several times a week after being berated by her boss, who would also compliment her body.

Two employees flagged by the Post during its investigations were fired: Alex Santos, the director of pro personnel, and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel.

The story comes as the Redskins mull changing their racist name, something Snyder previously said he wouldn't let happen.