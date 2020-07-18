See More Speed Reads
In Remembrance
Former GOP senator's tribute exemplifies bipartisan reverence for Rep. John Lewis

11:11 a.m.

The late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was known for his humble, calm demeanor, as well as his penchant for forgiveness. The civil rights leader famously met with and accepted an apology from a Ku Klux Klan member who beat him in 1961, and in 1998 he penned an op-ed in The New York Times saying that while he could not forget that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace championed segregationist policies, he "deserves to be remembered for his effort to redeem his soul" in the later years of his life.

That attitude seemed to carry over to Lewis' days in Congress, where he was revered by Democrats and Republicans alike and did not appear to let partisan disagreements seep over into personal discord. Indeed, there are stories of newly-elected GOP lawmakers who sought out Lewis' advice when they got to Washington, D.C. Lewis also shared a friendship with former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), who retired from the upper chamber last year over health concerns.

Isakson invited Lewis to attend his final Senate floor speech, in which he called the Democratic congressman "one of my real heroes." A few days before that, the two men embraced each other on the House floor after Lewis gave a speech honoring Isakson.

Isakson issued a statement Saturday following Lewis' death on Friday, saying "his legacy and the lessons he leaves behind have touched us all." Tim O'Donnell

Possible arson investigated at famed French cathedral, but blaze contained

9:01 a.m.

French authorities are launching an investigation into possible arson after the famed St. Peter and St. Paul cathedral in Nantes, France, caught fire Saturday.

Pierre Sennes, the Nantes public prosecutor, said criminal motive is suspected because the fire had three different starting points throughout the cathedral. "It's not a coincidence," he said. "It's even a signature."

The fire has been contained and does not appear to have inflicted severe, widespread damage damage unlike last year's devastating fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which was not set deliberately. But the organ was reportedly completely destroyed and the platform on which it rests is "very unstable and risks collapsing."

The construction of St. Peter and St. Paul began in the 15th century, but was not completed until four centuries later. Read more at The Washington Post and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Civil rights activists pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis

8:34 a.m.

Following the death of of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Friday, fellow activists took to social Media late Friday and early Saturday to pay tribute to his life and memory.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who in 1965 participated alongside Lewis in the famous protest march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capitol in Montgomery to demand voting rights protection for Black Americans, called the congressman "the gift that kept on the giving" and the "valedictorian" of the class of civil rights leaders who "broke out of the bubble of segregation in the 1960s."

Andrew Young, another early civil rights leader who previously represented the same Georgia district as Lewis in Congress and later served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the mayor of Atlanta, lauded his friend's ability to always remain calm, grounded, and humble, even in heated situations. Young said Lewis didn't have a "trace of arrogance or hubris about him."

Rev. Al Sharpton called Lewis his role model and said "he changed the world without hate, rancor, arrogance," while Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., said he "was an American treasure" who "gave a voice to the voiceless." Tim O'Donnell

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis dies at 80

3:22 a.m.
John Lewis in Washington
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights leader and Democratic congressman from Georgia, died Friday after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer, his family said in a statement. He was 80.

Lewis was an icon of the civil rights era who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. to organize non-violent marches and protests, including the 1963 March on Washington at which King gave his historic "I Have A Dream" speech. In 1965, Lewis led the famous march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capitol in Montgomery to demand voting rights for African Americans. When state troopers ordered the group of roughly 600 peaceful protesters to disperse, they stood their ground, and the troopers deployed violent tactics including tear gas and rubber tubing wrapped in barbed wire. Lewis was beaten by police and his skull fractured — an attack that was captured by television cameras and broadcast to the nation, "galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act," The New York Times writes. The act was passed eight days later.

Lewis was elected to Congress in 1987, and was known to his colleagues as "the conscience of the Congress," the Times notes. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2010.

Lewis announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in December of last year and said he planned to continue his work in Congress during treatment. "I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life," he said at the time. "I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement that Lewis dedicated every day of his life to "bringing freedom and justice to all." Obama said that "thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders — to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise."

Read more about Lewis' life and legacy at The Washington Post. Jessica Hullinger

New York City enters final reopening phase as California, Florida, and Texas cases surge

July 17, 2020
Outdoor dining in New York City.
Byron Smith/Getty Images

New York City has reached a major milestone in its COVID-19 fight.

Once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City will move to its final phase of reopening on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday. Malls, gyms, and cultural institutions will remain closed, as will indoor dining, but most other businesses can reopen with appropriate social distancing measures.

At the peak of its pandemic, New York state often saw hundreds of COVID-19 deaths per day, but reported 10 deaths on Friday. Coronavirus hospitalization totals in the state dropped to 765, the lowest they've been since mid-March, and less than one percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the last 24 hours, Cuomo also said Friday.

Meanwhile across the south and west of the U.S., things are going the other direction. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Friday most schools will not reopen in the state, a decision Los Angeles and San Diego public schools made earlier this week. Newsom has also scaled back reopenings and closed bars and other businesses in surging counties.

Florida recorded 128 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past day on Friday afternoon, its fourth day of death tolls over 100. And in Texas, FEMA sent in extra body bags and refrigerated trucks to prepare for a surging death toll. Still, governors in both states have resisted shutting down businesses again. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump zings Biden for not having a boat parade

July 17, 2020

Only one presidential candidate is getting a whole bunch of people to sail boats on his behalf.

That's right, while supporters of President Trump put together boat parades in his honor on his birthday and the Fourth of July, former Vice President Joe Biden hasn't had any big boat bashes to support his candidacy. And as far as Trump sees it, that's a symbol of electoral prowess that deserves to be rubbed in Biden's face.

Trump's campaign sent out a punnily titled campaign email on Friday, reading "NO BOAT PARADES: Enthusiasm for Joe Biden is Sinking." After all, "it's clear President Trump's voters will run through a brick wall to vote for him," the email reads, linking not to a video of a Trump supporter squaring up with some bricks, but to the Trump campaign's communication director on Fox News making the hyperbole. "Ain't nobody running through a brick wall to vote for Joe Bidenand he certainly won't be having a boat parade any time soon," the email finishes.

Unfortunately for Trump, a few thousand boaters turned voters won't make much of a splash on the electoral map. Kathryn Krawczyk

Records show Breonna Taylor didn't receive medical attention for more than 20 minutes after police shooting

July 17, 2020
Breonna Taylor
David Ryder/Getty Images

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend told investigators she was alive for at least five minutes after being shot by police, and records show she did not receive medical attention during this time, according to a new report.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March while she was inside with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker; police were executing a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation. Now, a detailed new report from the Courier-Journal uses a wide variety of records, including search warrants, arrest citations, and a complaint filed by Taylor's family, to reconstruct the minutes after the shooting.

"For more than 20 minutes after she was fatally shot at approximately 12:43 a.m. by Louisville officers, Taylor, 26, lay where she fell in her hallway, receiving no medical attention," the report says, citing dispatch logs.

According to the report, records show that police "didn't radio in to dispatch about Taylor being inside the apartment until 1:10 a.m. — nearly a half-hour after she was shot by police." Walker reportedly told investigators in an interview hours after the shooting that Taylor was alive and coughing for at least five minutes after being shot, and an attorney for Taylor's family previously told The New York Times that "we have no evidence suggesting that any officer made entry in an attempt to check and assist her" in the minutes before she died.

As the report notes, Taylor's death certificate lists her time of death as "approx. 0048." But Jefferson County Coroner Barbara Weakley-Jones tells the Times that this was an "estimate" and "a flip of the coin," saying she likely died in "less than a minute." According the Times, state officials say that "only after [Walker] was in handcuffs could they go back in" and that they "didn't even know that Ms. Taylor was wounded until later." Read more at the Courier-Journal. Brendan Morrow

Redskins owner promises 'full, unbiased investigation' into ex-employees' sexual harassment claims

July 17, 2020

Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Redskins, says he welcomes an outside investigation into claims of harassment within the organization.

Fifteen women who formerly worked for the Redskins detailed sexual harassment and verbal abuse to The Washington Post in a story published Thursday. The NFL later said in a statement Washington hired an outside counsel "to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations," and Snyder confirmed that Friday.

The behavior in the Post story "has no place in our franchise or society," Snyder said, and it "has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team." "Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations,” Snyder said in his Friday statement.

Most of the women who spoke to the Post did so anonymously, as several had signed nondisclosure agreements. They describe being propositioned at training camps and receiving unwanted touches, and relied mostly on other woman employees to warn them which people and situations to avoid. One former marketing coordinator, Emily Applegate, told the Post would cry several times a week after being berated by her boss, who would also compliment her body.

Two employees flagged by the Post during its investigations were fired: Alex Santos, the director of pro personnel, and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel.

The story comes as the Redskins mull changing their racist name, something Snyder previously said he wouldn't let happen. Kathryn Krawczyk

