Federal judge's son shot and killed at New Jersey home

The son of a federal judge was shot and killed at their home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday evening.

Judge Esther Salas' husband, a criminal defense attorney, was also shot, and his condition is unknown, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone told ABC News. Salas, the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, was not hurt in the attack.

North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack is friends with Salas, and told ABC News her son, a freshman at Catholic University, died after being "shot through the heart." As a judge, Salas received "threats from time to time," Womack said, "but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any."

Law enforcement officials told ABC News it is believed that at around 5 p.m., someone dressed in a FedEx uniform arrived at the home, and authorities are now trying to determine the make of the vehicle they were driving. The FBI, New Jersey State Police, North Brunswick Police, and Middlesex County Prosecutor's office are all investigating the attack. Catherine Garcia