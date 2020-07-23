See More Speed Reads
convicted
Former Nazi concentration camp guard convicted on more than 5,000 counts

4:09 p.m.
Bruno Dey, a former SS-watchman at the Stutthof concentration camp, covers his face as he is brought in a wheelchair to a courtroom for a hearing in his trial on March 20, 2020 in Hamburg, northern Germany.
Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A former guard at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted on more than 5,000 counts in one of the last ever cases of its kind.

93-year-old Bruno Dey, who was an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II, on Thursday was found guilty of aiding and abetting 5,232 murders and received a two-year suspended sentence, CNN reports. He was 17 when he was a guard at the camp, and so the case was tried in juvenile court in Hamburg.

"The concentration camp Stutthof and the mass murder that took place inside was only able to take place with your help," the judge said, per The Guardian. Dey had apologized in court "to those who went through this hellish madness and their relatives," also saying that "something like this must never be repeated."

This, The Guardian writes, was "hailed as potentially the last criminal case of an individual charged over the Holocaust," though another Stutthof guard may reportedly go on trial soon, and according to The Associated Press, "a special prosecutors' office that investigates Nazi-era crimes has more than a dozen ongoing investigations." Brendan Morrow

Veto-proof Senate majority passes defense bill requiring Confederate-named bases to be renamed

5:20 p.m.
Fort Bragg.
Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

President Trump no longer has a say in preserving the names of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

The Senate passed a $741 billion defense bill, 86-14, on Thursday that forces Confederate names to be removed from Army bases. The bill passed with a similarly overwhelming majority in the House, meaning Trump won't be able to veto the measure.

Protests over police brutality and racism in the U.S. led to calls to remove statues of Confederate leaders from around the U.S. and to take their names off bases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) formalized that effort with an amendment to the defense spending bill after the idea of renaming the Confederate bases was passed with a voice vote. President Trump previously said he would not even consider renaming the bases, including Fort Bragg and Fort Hood.

Meanwhile Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) attempted to cut the budget by 10 percent, but his motion was rejected 23-77.

Also on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said his party had worked out a deal with the White House on the next COVID-19 relief bill, and expected to release it "early next week." Kathryn Krawczyk

Florida poll puts Biden 13 points over Trump

4:26 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Florida is seemingly reconsidering its narrow 2016 vote for President Trump.

While Trump won the state by just a percentage point in 2016, former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead of Trump 51-38, a Quinnipiac University poll out Thursday indicates. Approval for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is also down 31 points since the last Quinnipiac Florida poll in April, suggesting rampant COVID-19 spread in the state is at least partially to blame.

Quinnipiac's April poll gave Biden only a 46-42 lead over Trump, but he has since won over 4 percent of independents in the state to widen his lead. Voters overwhelmingly say Biden would also handle the coronavirus better than Trump, 58-38, as well as racial equality, 58-38. Just 37 percent approve of Trump's handling of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile voters give DeSantis, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump since before his election in 2018, a negative approval rating of 41-52, and give his handling of the coronavirus just 38 percent approval. Those are DeSantis' lowest approval numbers since his election, Quinnipiac notes.

The candidate who wins Florida has also won the presidency for the last six elections, adding to the national polls that already put 2020's election in Biden's favor.

Quinnipiac surveyed 924 registered voters in Florida via landline and cell phone from July 16–20, with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

An Empire spinoff starring Taraji P. Henson is in development at Fox

3:06 p.m.
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

Cookie Lyon will return.

A spinoff of Empire about Taraji P. Henson's character is in development at Fox, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Thursday. Henson will reportedly be back to star as Cookie, and she'll also produce the show, while Empire co-creator Danny Strong will serve as one of the showrunners if the project moves forward.

In terms of the plot of the series, the Reporter says it will "follow Cookie as she moves to L.A., and potentially feature some of her other family members," though further details weren't available. But as the Reporter notes, Empire never did get a proper series finale, as coronavirus shutdowns forced the last season to end prematurely before the ending was filmed. This could potentially, then, be an odd example where the plot of a series is actually wrapped up as originally intended in a totally different show.

As of yet, the Cookie spinoff does not have an official title, but might we suggest Empire Strikes Back? Brendan Morrow

Seattle's NHL expansion team is officially the Kraken, and their branding is incredible

2:39 p.m.

You don't need to ask. The Kraken has been released.

Seattle's expansion NHL team, set to start playing in the 2021-22 season, will officially be called the Seattle Kraken, the team announced Thursday. The Kraken also unveiled some seaworthy branding and logos, all combined on deep sea and ice blue jerseys with just a dash of bright red.

Within minutes, the Kraken's flag was atop the Seattle Space Needle, which makes a sneaky appearance in the team's secondary logo, and other NHL teams began welcoming their new rival to the league. Some were friendlier than others. Kathryn Krawczyk

Redskins officially rebrand as 'Washington Football Team,' at least for now

1:25 p.m.

Originality is not football's strong suit, apparently.

On Thursday, the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins rolled out a long-awaited rebrand, except it wasn't the name change anyone was waiting for. The team will be known as "Washington Football Team" through the 2020 season and presumably until it comes up with a more permanent replacement for the name it ditched for its racist connotations, ESPN reports.

Images leaked to ESPN show a logo-less burgundy and gold uniform and an image reading "Washington Football Team, est. 1932" in the same colors. Sources tell ESPN the team hopes to eradicate its name physically and digitally over the next 50 days, and will use the new name and uniforms for their first game of the season on Sept. 13.

The team hadn't announced its name change as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday, but its Twitter page name had been updated to "Washington Football Team." Its Facebook page still was called "Washington Redskins" at the time, and both profile pictures for the team were still of its Native American head logo. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Space Force has a horse, for some reason

1:00 p.m.

The newest branch of the military has a new addition.

In a Thursday video, the 30th Space Wing of the U.S. Space Force introduced Ghost, its newest Military Working Horse. The video also made it clear that the 20th Space Wing has several horses despite being the branch of the military that could probably least use a horse, though horses in a plane or boat probably aren't a good idea either.

Of course, as the video makes clear, the formerly wild mustang acquired through the Bureau of Land Management won't be achieving zero gravity anytime soon. Ghost will be used to monitor the 30th Space Wing's Vandenberg Air Force base as part of its Conservation Military Working Horse force, helping military members reach parts of the California coastal base that aren't easily accessible by foot or vehicle.

Watch Ghost keep his four hooves firmly planted on the ground in the video below. Kathryn Krawczyk

The pandemic is accelerating the video gamification of sports

12:52 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

How do you "take me out with the crowd" when there's a global pandemic? By filling the stadium with people who can't get sick.

Fox Sports announced Thursday that its broadcasts of Major League Baseball games this season will utilize "cutting-edge" technology to populate the stands with "virtual fans." The Sims-like creations will wear their teams colors and thin out if the game is a blowout. They'll cheer, boo, and — abominably — even do the wave.

If Fox's intention was to make empty stadiums less eerie, they've definitely failed. But its choice represents an even bigger shift in professional sports: the creep toward becoming more and more like video games.

Sports and video games have been in conversation with each other for decades; 1958's Tennis for Two, played on an oscilloscope, is considered one of the first video games ever. But while electronic games used to be more influenced by live sports, that relationship has shifted thanks to advances in television graphics, made possible in part by "a new wave of high-resolution cameras and smart algorithms," Fast Company reports. Since ESPN debuted in-game box scores in the mid-'90s, networks have tried to cram screens with as many angles and statistics as possible — much like the stat bars and camera toggles available in a video game.

The push for electronic strike zones also pursues the mechanical perfection of a video game: a pitch either is or isn't a strike in the eyes of a computer, leaving no room for subjectivity or the delightful randomness of human error. The use of digital avatars in the place of human fans seems to take this to a Philip K. Dick extreme: Why involve real people at all, who might run onto the field, look bored on camera, or interfere with the game, when you can replace them with a sea of faces right out of MLB: The Show?

Of course, there's an extreme beyond even digital fans: That the players themselves could eventually be replaced by algorithms, where stats are crunched in simulations, so no games need to be played at all (it would certainly save teams some money). That might sound laughably impossible — but hey, so would have a 60-game MLB season played in empty stadiums just six months ago. Jeva Lange

