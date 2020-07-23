Veto-proof Senate majority passes defense bill requiring Confederate-named bases to be renamed

President Trump no longer has a say in preserving the names of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

The Senate passed a $741 billion defense bill, 86-14, on Thursday that forces Confederate names to be removed from Army bases. The bill passed with a similarly overwhelming majority in the House, meaning Trump won't be able to veto the measure.

Protests over police brutality and racism in the U.S. led to calls to remove statues of Confederate leaders from around the U.S. and to take their names off bases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) formalized that effort with an amendment to the defense spending bill after the idea of renaming the Confederate bases was passed with a voice vote. President Trump previously said he would not even consider renaming the bases, including Fort Bragg and Fort Hood.

Meanwhile Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) attempted to cut the budget by 10 percent, but his motion was rejected 23-77.

Also on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said his party had worked out a deal with the White House on the next COVID-19 relief bill, and expected to release it "early next week." Kathryn Krawczyk