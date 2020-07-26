See More Speed Reads
U.S. closes consulate in Chengdu

11:14 p.m.
A security official at the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.
Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

The United States announced late Sunday night that it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China.

On Thursday, the Chinese government ordered the consulate shuttered in retaliation for the United States telling China earlier in the week that it had to close its consulate in Houston. U.S. officials accused China of using the consulate to engage in economic espionage, a charge Beijing denied.

The Chengdu consulate "stood at the center of our relations with the people in western China, including Tibet, for 35 years," the State Department said in a statement. It was one of five U.S. consulates in mainland China, and the State Department said it plans to use its other missions to continue outreach in the region. Catherine Garcia

Florida surpasses New York to have 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases in U.S.

10:34 p.m.
A mobile COVID-19 testing facility in Miami Beach.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

With 423,855 coronavirus cases recorded as of Sunday afternoon, Florida now has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, surpassing New York.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that California, the country's most populous state, has the most cases, with 450,242. New York was the epicenter of the pandemic during the spring, and has recorded 411,736 cases.

Florida is the country's third-most populous state, and while its daily new case average has been going down slightly, its hospitalization and death rates have been increasing, CNBC reports. On Friday, Florida's seven-day average of daily deaths hit 121, up 21 percent compared to a week earlier, and the number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 is up by 14 percent on average.

Florida began to reopen in May, and despite the number of cases going up since then, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has said he will not impose a statewide mask mandate and wants public schools reopened to their full capacity. DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are now being sued by the Florida Education Association, the state's largest teachers' union, which alleges they are violating a Florida law that says schools must be kept "safe and secure." Catherine Garcia

Trump officials say new stimulus proposal will include another round of $1,200 checks

9:41 p.m.
Larry Kudlow.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Several top members of the Trump administration hit the morning shows on Sunday to discuss a new stimulus bill being finalized by White House officials and Senate Republicans, due to be unveiled on Monday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNN's State of the Union that the bill would provide for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, retention bonuses, and tax credits for small businesses and restaurants. He also said it will extend the federal eviction moratorium that expired on Friday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has been supplementing state unemployment benefits by giving workers $600 per week. This is set to expire next week, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on ABC's This Week the new bill will not include this benefit, as President Trump and Senate Republicans saw it as people getting "paid to stay home." Under the proposed bill, he said, unemployment insurance will cover 70 percent of a laid-off worker's pre-pandemic wages.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on CBS's Face the Nation that calculating this percentage will be difficult for unemployment administrators, which is why a flat rate of $600 was introduced in the earlier coronavirus relief package. "Let me just say, the reason we had $600 was its simplicity," Pelosi said. "Why don't we just keep it simple? Unemployment benefits and the enhancement ... is so essential right now."

In May, House Democrats passed a $3 trillion relief package that called for additional direct $1,200 payments to taxpayers, rental assistance, and mortgage relief, and extended the $600 unemployment benefit. Catherine Garcia

Maui hit by heavy rain, strong winds as Hurricane Douglas approaches

8:30 p.m.
People sit on Waikiki Beach as Hurricane Douglas approaches.
Ronen Zilberman/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Douglas, now about 140 miles east of Honolulu, may make landfall in one or more of the Hawaiian islands by Monday, forecasters said Sunday.

"We remain uncomfortably close to a dangerous hurricane here in the state of Hawaii," Robert Ballard of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. Douglas is a Category 1 storm, with sustained winds of 80 to 85 mph, and is a "pretty nasty hurricane," Ballard said.

Maui is being pelted by heavy rain with strong wind gusts, and forecasters expect Kauai to see the worst of the storm Sunday night, The Associated Press reports. If Douglas makes landfall in Hawaii, it would be just the third hurricane to do so in modern history. Catherine Garcia

Trump says he's too busy to throw 1st pitch at Yankees game

7:28 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump won't be showing off his pitching arm next month after all.

On Thursday, Trump said he accepted an invitation from the New York Yankees to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the team's Aug. 15 game. It has been a presidential tradition since 1910 to throw a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game, and Trump has yet to participate.

Trump, who played golf on Saturday with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he now won't be able to throw out the opening pitch because he just doesn't have the time, thanks to his "strong focus" on the coronavirus pandemic, which includes "scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy, and much else." He might be too busy now, but Trump said he will "make it later in the season!" Catherine Garcia

Actress Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

2:09 p.m.
Olivia de Havilland.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia de Havilland, who enjoyed an acting career that spanned more than five decades, died Sunday at her residence in Paris, her publicist confirmed to CNN. She was 104.

BBC describes de Havilland as one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, and she was also the last surviving star of 1939's Gone with the Wind, which netted her an Oscar nomination. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1946 for her role in To Each His Own and then another in 1949 for The Heiress.

Offscreen, de Havilland was known for taking on Hollywood's powerful studios, who at that time had complete control over their stars. In 1943, she took Warner Brothers to court after the studio lengthened her original contract as a penalty for turning down roles. The California Supreme Court ruled in her favor, and actors subsequently had more say over their careers. Read more at BBC and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Ted Cruz says more Chinese consulates in U.S. 'may well be closed'

1:49 p.m.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an appearance on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation that more Chinese consulates in the U.S. "may well be closed" after the one in Houston shut down over allegations of spying and intellectual property theft.

The senator, of course, can't unilaterally make that decision, but Washington's latest actions, including shuttering the Houston consulate and declaring Beijing's South China Sea claims to be unlawful, suggest that the White House and State Department are leaning more toward's Cruz traditionally hawkish view on China nowadays.

On Sunday, Cruz, who was recently barred from entering China, said the big takeaway during the coronavirus pandemic in terms of foreign policy is indeed that "people are understanding the threat China poses" to the world, which he said he has argued for years.

Cruz then went on to blame the Chinese government for covering up the origins of the coronavirus by silencing whistleblowers and subsequently allowing it to spread across the globe. Tim O'Donnell

Watch John Lewis' casket travel over famed Selma bridge

12:29 p.m.

The multi-day memorial procession for the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) continued Sunday as the civil rights icon's body crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time.

In 1965, when Lewis was just 25, he helped lead a march across the bridge — which many people hope will be renamed in his honor — for Black voting rights. The protesters met resistance from Alabama state troopers, and Lewis was among those beaten on the bridge during an incident that came to be known as Bloody Sunday.

The march actually almost never happened since several leaders were concerned about the danger, but it was Lewis who insisted on going through with the demonstration. Tim O'Donnell

