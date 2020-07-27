William Barr to testify before House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday

Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and is expected to field questions on everything from his intervention in the prosecutions of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and longtime Republican operative Roger Stone to his role in sending federal agents to cities where protesters are demonstrating against racism and police brutality.

Barr last testified in front of Congress in May 2019, and has never appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. The panel has 41 members, and each person will have five minutes to question Barr.

Democratic lawmakers believe Barr is doing the bidding of President Trump, and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) told The New York Times she wants to know if Barr is "the A.G. for the country, or are you the A.G. for the president? Do you represent the American people, or is it your job to protect, to cover up, and to facilitate corruption?"

Republicans will take a different approach, likely asking for details on U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe of Trump and Russia. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told the Times Barr is rightfully using federal law enforcement to protect property, and overall is doing "an outstanding job." Catherine Garcia