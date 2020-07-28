See More Speed Reads
Portland Occupied
Portland protest groups file wide-ranging lawsuit against DHS, other federal agencies

1:49 a.m.
The Wall of Moms in Portland
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Don't Shoot Portland, the "Wall of Moms" group, and five individual Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, filed suit against the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, challenging the federal shock-and-awe campaign against protesters on legal and procedural grounds.

The nine-count complaint accuses the Department of Homeland Security, its acting leadership, and other federal agencies of violating the constitutional rights of Portland protesters, and argues that federal officers are overstepping their statutory authority. It also alleges that acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has no legal authority because President Trump has not nominated him and the Senate has not confirmed him to lead the agency.

The plaintiffs "have been tear-gassed night after night, left vomiting and unable to eat or sleep because of the toxic poison blasted at them," the complaint says. "They have been shot at over and over — with rubber bullets, bean bags, pepper spray, and a range of other projectiles fired at close range and with brutal effect. They have had flash-bang explosive devices detonated right in front of them. They have been forced to speak and assemble in fear of not just bodily harm, but the possibility of sudden arrest without probable cause."

Protesters have been gathering in downtown Portland since May to push for racial justice and police reform, but the dwindling demonstrations surged after Trump sent in federal agents over the July 4 weekend, especially after they shot a 26-year-old protester in the head, fracturing his skull, then started grabbing people off the street far from federal property. This lawsuit joins four civil rights suits, a Justice Department inspector general investigation, and a lawsuit from Oregon's attorney general. A federal judge threw that last suit out on Friday, ruling Oregon lacked legal standing. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
NASA rover Perseverance set to launch for Mars, searching for signs of life

2:00 a.m.
An artist rendering of Perseverance collecting samples from Mars.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The NASA rover Perseverance is scheduled to launch on Thursday, bound for Mars and equipped to explore an area where scientists hope it will find signs of ancient life.

The plan is for the $2.7 billion rover to land on the Red Planet around Feb. 18. It will collect soil and rock samples, which will be placed into tubes that are picked up by another rover in 2026 and transferred to an orbiting spacecraft set to arrive back on Earth in 2031. Scientists will then study the samples to see if there is a common origin between life on Earth and life on ancient Mars, if there was any.

Perseverance will be programmed to land in Jezero Crater, where there was once a river delta that flowed into a lake, The Washington Post reports. Scientists chose that spot because Mars does not have plate tectonics, meaning the surface hasn't changed much over the last four billion years, and they believe this area could have plenty of rocks that hold signs of ancient life.

"If we could bring back a fossil record, a rock record, some kind of geological samples, that have some record of that prebiotic phase of the evolution of life, that would arguably be as exciting, or arguably more exciting, than finding life," Benjamin Weiss, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the Perseverance science team, told the Post. Catherine Garcia

bankruptcy
Firearms maker Remington files for bankruptcy

12:32 a.m.
People look at a Remington gun display.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Remington Arms filed for bankruptcy on Monday, its second restructuring since 2018.

Prior to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the firearms manufacturer had been in talks with the Navajo Nation about a potential sale, but the negotiations fell through. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Remington's firearms and ammunition businesses could now be sold off separately. Gun sales are up in the United States, with the FBI conducting a record number of background checks for licenses in June, the Journal reports.

Last year, the Supreme Court said a lawsuit filed against Remington by the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims could proceed. The company's Bushmaster rifle was used in the attack, which left 20 children and six adults dead, and the families allege in their suit that the weapon was improperly marketed. The case is set to go to trial in 2021. Catherine Garcia

The Long Goodbye
The Bidens, Pences, lawmakers pay their final respects as John Lewis lies in state at U.S. Capitol

12:17 a.m.

The late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was honored in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, lying in state in a flag-draped coffin under the dome of the Capitol Rotunda as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and others commented on his legacy. Earlier in the day, the hearse carrying Lewis passed by the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, and Black Lives Matter Plaza, the site of his final public appearance before dying from cancer July 17.

Pelosi ceremonially handed the floor to Lewis, and a recording of a speech he gave at Emory University in 2014 echoed in the Rotunda, his voice urging graduating seniors to "get in the way" and get in "good trouble, necessary trouble." The lawmakers gave him a standing ovation.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife, Jill Biden, were among those who then filed past his casket and paid their final respects.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, also paid their respects Monday evening as the casket was carried outside to the top of the Capitol steps, where the public can say their farewells from the bottom of the steps, face masks required.

Embed from Getty Images

President Trump said earlier Monday he would not be attending any memorial events for Lewis.

Lewis is the first Black legislator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. His friend Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol last year, in the National Statuary Hall. The long funeral procession for Lewis started Saturday in his home town of Troy, Alabama, crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge, and will continue on to Atlanta on Wednesday to lie in state in the Georgia Capitol before his funeral at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King preached. Peter Weber

NOPE
Susan Collins becomes 2nd GOP senator to oppose Trump's Fed nominee Judy Shelton

July 27, 2020
Sen. Susan Collins.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There are now two Republican senators who have said they oppose the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

Shelton is President Trump's former economic adviser, and the Senate Banking Committee voted along party lines last week to approve her candidacy. She is a controversial choice, as Shelton has questioned the need for a central bank and is a proponent of a return to the gold standard.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said last week he won't vote to approve Shelton, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) released a statement Monday saying that Shelton has "openly called for the Federal Reserve to be less independent of the political branches" which is "not the right signal to send, particularly in the midst of the pandemic, and for that reason, I intend to vote against her nomination if it reaches the floor."

Assuming all Democrats vote against her in the Senate, Shelton can only afford to lose three Republican senators and still get confirmed. A White House official and Senate aides told The Wall Street Journal they hope to hold a vote on her nomination by next week. Catherine Garcia

speaking out
National Guard officer to tell Congress tear gas was used against D.C. protesters

July 27, 2020
Donald Trump holds a Bible.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

An Army National Guard officer who was in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on June 1 when law enforcement forcibly removed anti-racism protesters from the park is disputing the White House and Attorney General William Barr's accounts of what happened that evening.

Adam DeMarco is a major in the D.C. National Guard and an Iraq War veteran, who in 2018 ran for Congress as a Democrat but did not win his primary. On Tuesday, he is set to appear before the House Natural Resources Committee, where he will describe what he says he witnessed inside Lafayette Square. The committee is investigating federal law enforcement's response to the protesters, which included firing projectiles at them. After the demonstrators were cleared out, President Trump walked into the park and took photographs outside of St. John's Episcopal Church while holding a Bible.

Acting Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan has said the protesters were pushed out because they were being violent, and his department has denied using tear gas against the demonstrators. DeMarco said in a statement posted online Monday the protesters were "behaving peacefully," and tear gas was deployed in an "excessive use of force." He said he knew it was tear gas because it irritated his eyes and nose, and he later found used canisters in the street.

On June 1, D.C. was under a 7 p.m. curfew, but law enforcement began clearing the park out at around 6 p.m. Monahan has claimed protesters were moved out so a fence could be erected, but DeMarco will testify that the fencing materials did not arrive at the park until 9 p.m. and the barrier wasn't finished until later that night.

He will also say that about 30 minutes before the protesters were cleared out, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrived at Lafayette Square with Barr and told DeMarco to "ensure that National Guard personnel remained calm, adding that we were there to respect the demonstrators' First Amendment rights." Milley later apologized for going to the park, saying his presence "created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics." Catherine Garcia

internal investigations
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is reportedly under internal investigation following complaints from ex-staffers

July 27, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is under internal investigation after several former staffers complained about workplace conditions, Variety reports.

WarnerMedia's employee relations group and a third-party firm will interview past and present staffers to discuss their experiences working on the show, people with knowledge of the matter told Variety.

This comes after BuzzFeed News interviewed nearly a dozen former employees about their time on set. One woman said she suffered racial abuse during her 18 months working for the show, and several others claimed they were fired after taking time off for medical issues or to attend funerals.

Most pinned the hostile work environment not on DeGeneres, but rather executive producers and senior managers, with one telling BuzzFeed News that if DeGeneres "wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on."

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson declined to comment on Variety's report. Catherine Garcia

happening in alabama
Alabama Democrats call on GOP lawmaker who attended event honoring KKK leader to resign

July 27, 2020
A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Democratic and Republican leaders in Alabama are denouncing state Rep. Will Dismukes (R) for attending over the weekend a birthday celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Dismukes is also chaplain for the Prattville Dragoons chapter of the Sons of the Confederacy, and gave the invocation at the event, held in Selma. He posted on social media that he had a "great time" honoring Forrest, and shared a photo showing him standing in front of a Confederate flag.

On Sunday, people in Selma paid tribute to the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), whose body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge; in 1965, Lewis was beaten on the bridge by state troopers as he led a civil rights march. Dismukes took his post down on Monday, and told AL.com it was "in no way glorifying the Klan or disrespecting the late Rep. John Lewis."

The Alabama Democratic Party called on Dismukes to step down, for the second time in a month; in June, they asked for his resignation because he supports the state continuing to fund the Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury. Wade Perry, the party's executive director, said in a statement Dismukes has "demonstrated yet again why he is unfit to hold public office. Americans don't celebrate racists or traitors. Nathan Bedford Forrest was both, and a founder of the Klan."

Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan told AL.com it is up to the voters to decide whether Dismukes should be in office, and said it was improper for him to participate in the commemoration. Alabama House Majority Whip Danny Garrett (R) agreed, tweeting that he "cannot fathom why anyone in 2020 celebrates the birthday of the 1st KKK Grand Wizard. And while the body of a civil rights icon beaten by the Klan lies at state Capitol being honored by GOP/Dem leaders from all over the state. This mentality does not rep my party or my faith." Catherine Garcia

