what's happening in portland
Trump reportedly sending 100 more federal agents to Portland

5:40 p.m.
Protests continue in Portland.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has begun deploying 100 more federal agents to Portland, Oregon, The Washington Post reports via internal U.S. Marshals Service emails.

Militarized agents, some of them unmarked, have patrolled the city for several weeks, and declared a riot early Sunday when some people climbed a fence surrounding Portland's federal courthouse. Another round of 100 agents began arriving in Portland on Thursday, and the courthouse incident seems to have driven the administration to consider sending another 50 there, emails obtained by the Post show.

A final decision on the next deployment hasn't been made yet, senior administration officials say. While 114 agents were in Portland in mid-July, it's unclear if these new agents are relieving and replacing those forces or adding to them.

Agents have seemingly detained peaceful protesters under the guise of protecting property, even though several of those arrested said they were nowhere near federal buildings. The Department of Homeland Security has defended its actions with pictures of graffiti and "weapons" protesters were allegedly carrying. Even leaders of the department under Republican administrations have called out Trump for using the agency as his own "personal militia."

Also on Monday, the mayors of Portland; Seattle; Chicago; Kansas City, Missouri; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Washington D.C. sent a letter to Congress urging it to bar the federal government from deploying more agents. "This administration's egregious use of federal force on cities over the objections of local authorities should never happen," the mayors' letter to the House and Senate said. Kathryn Krawczyk

William Barr to testify before House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday

7:06 p.m.
William Barr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and is expected to field questions on everything from his intervention in the prosecutions of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and longtime Republican operative Roger Stone to his role in sending federal agents to cities where protesters are demonstrating against racism and police brutality.

Barr last testified in front of Congress in May 2019, and has never appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. The panel has 41 members, and each person will have five minutes to question Barr.

Democratic lawmakers believe Barr is doing the bidding of President Trump, and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) told The New York Times she wants to know if Barr is "the A.G. for the country, or are you the A.G. for the president? Do you represent the American people, or is it your job to protect, to cover up, and to facilitate corruption?"

Republicans will take a different approach, likely asking for details on U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe of Trump and Russia. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told the Times Barr is rightfully using federal law enforcement to protect property, and overall is doing "an outstanding job." Catherine Garcia

immigration and coronavirus
Trump administration backs down in lawsuit over migrant children held in Texas hotel

5:59 p.m.

A group of unaccompanied migrant children being held at a hotel in McAllen, Texas, won't be subject to the Trump administration's recent coronavirus-related immigration order that bars the entry of those who cross into the United States without authorization.

It was unclear what would happen to young migrants after the order went into effect, but, at least in the case of those held at the McAllen hotel, the White House is backing down in the face of a lawsuit by the Texas Civil Rights Process and the American Civil Rights Union. The children will be processed under the immigration procedures that would apply without the order, meaning that rather than getting returned to their home countries quickly, they'll head to a government shelter, apply for asylum, and wait to reunite with family members in the United States.

The decision only applies to the children in the McAllen hotel, however. And while there does seem to be a trend in which the government relents when facing lawsuits, there are reportedly many other children who groups like the ACLU aren't able to locate before they are expelled. Tim O"Donnell

on the move
University of Notre Dame backs out as host of 1st presidential debate due to coronavirus concerns

5:43 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Alex Wong/Getty Images

One of the hosts of a fall presidential debate has dropped out due to the coronavirus pandemic — again.

The University of Notre Dame on Monday announced it will no longer host the first presidential debate scheduled to take place on Sept. 29. Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins described this as a "difficult decision" that was made "because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus."

The first presidential debate is now moving to Cleveland, Ohio, and will be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Axios reports.

This is the second time that a debate host has pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns, The Associated Press notes. Previously, the University of Michigan withdrew from hosting the second debate, with University President Mark Schlissel saying at the time "it is not feasible for us to safely host" it given "the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors." The debate then moved to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

The third presidential debate, meanwhile, is set to take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and the university said last month it's still "fully committed" to hosting. Brendan Morrow

operation warp speed
HBO is already developing a series about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

4:47 p.m.
Adam McKay
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA

Adam McKay and HBO aren't waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine search to actually end before starting to plan a show about it.

McKay, director of The Big Short and Vice and executive producer of Succession, is set to produce a new limited series in development at HBO about the race for a coronavirus vaccine, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline reported on Monday. The network has reportedly optioned the rights to a book proposal for The First Shot by journalist Brendan Borrell, who will also produce.

The book, according to Variety, "tells the story of the global coronavirus vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety."

Of course, that race still has quite a ways to go at this point. McKay — and humanity — can only hope development of the COVID-19 vaccine can actually keep up with development of the COVID-19 vaccine show, and that having to write beyond the material available, Game of Thrones style, doesn't end up being required. Brendan Morrow

voting
Texas governor extends early voting for November election by nearly a week

4:21 p.m.

Texas is one of the states that does not accept concerns about the coronavirus as a valid reason to vote absentee. So unless Texans have another justification, they will likely have to line up in person to vote in the November election, despite the Lone Star state being a virus hot spot. But Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday announced an extension of early in-person voting by nearly a week, a move he said should help reduce crowd size and make it easier to keep transmission down this fall.

While there are surely Texas voters who would prefer vote-by-mail to expand, Abbott has received some bipartisan praise for at least trying to find a middle ground. Tim O'Donnell

all over the map
Rep. Joe Kennedy calls out Sen. Ed Markey for ignoring Massachusetts towns that don't even exist

3:57 p.m.
Rep. Joe Kennedy.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Massachusetts' Senate race could use a geography lesson.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is facing a tough primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), and has tried to highlight what he's done for every Massachusetts municipality with a map on his campaign website. But that map seemingly had some omissions, Kennedy's campaign noted in a weekend press release, saying "the towns/cities of Stoughton, Blackstone, Dana, Dudley, Enfield, and Prescott do not exist in Markey's Massachusetts." "There's just one problem," The Boston Globe notes. "The towns of Dana, Enfield, and Prescott don't exist in anyone's Massachusetts."

Those three western Massachusetts communities actually haven't been around for a century, as they were all unincorporated and flooded in the 1930s to create what's now the Quabbin Reservoir. About 2,500 people were displaced and their communities destroyed to provide drinking water to about 3 million people, per the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.

"We regret the silly error. But to be clear, we don't think Senator Markey has been present in the 351 cities and towns that are above water either," the Kennedy campaign's communications director Emily Kaufman told the Globe. "Apparently it's easier for congressman Kennedy's campaign to find baseless political attacks than Massachusetts cities and towns," the Markey campaign's press secretary Liz Vlock countered.

One Emerson University poll gave Kennedy the advantage over Markey this fall, while one from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell had them nearly tied. Their fundraising numbers also remain about equal. Whoever wins their Sept. 1 primary will likely win the statewide election. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Kathie Lee Gifford describes the last time she saw Regis Philbin: 'That will forever be a precious gift'

3:05 p.m.

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her final memories of Regis Philbin as the tributes to the beloved TV host continue pouring in.

Gifford spoke with Today on Monday after Philbin, with whom she hosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee for more than a decade, died on Friday at 88. She emotionally recalled having lunch with him and his wife about two weeks ago.

"We laughed ourselves sick," Gifford said. "We always just picked up right where we left off. ... We just had the best time, and after they left, I just thought to myself, 'Lord, is that the last time I'm going to see my friend?'"

Gifford, who said she "sensed much more fragility" in Philbin when she saw him, went on to say she's "so grateful the Lord gave me that final time" with him, saying that Philbin's wife told her this was the last time she heard him laugh.

"That will forever be a precious gift the Lord gave me that I got to laugh again with one of my best friends in all my lifetime," Gifford said.

Gifford also recalled how she and Philbin "never had one cross word" during the time they worked together and how they stayed "dear friends" who would get together "every chance we could." Gifford previously mourned Philbin in an Instagram post, writing that "I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he's making someone laugh."

Kelly Ripa, who also co-hosted Live with Philbin, paid tribute to him on Monday morning alongside Ryan Seacrest in an emotional segment as well, with Ripa recalling how her children "worshiped him." Brendan Morrow

