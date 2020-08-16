CNN's Jake Tapper, Mark Meadows clash over unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

-
CNN's Jake Tapper, Mark Meadows clash over unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud12:42 p.m.
-
Potential Biden voters are becoming more committed to their choice, poll shows11:18 a.m.
-
Putin offered military assistance to Belarus, but analysts explain why he's unlikely to follow through10:51 a.m.
-
Trump's younger brother Robert dies at 71 after undisclosed illness8:09 a.m.
-
Trump will deliver speech on Biden's 'record of failure' hours before DNC acceptance speechAugust 15, 2020
-
FDA approves saliva-based coronavirus test viewed as 'major game changer'August 15, 2020
-
'Reflection' leads Beijing to soften rhetoric aimed at U.S., othersAugust 15, 2020
-
Biden campaign preparing '360 degree effort' to engage Caribbean-American voters in FloridaAugust 15, 2020
12:42 p.m.
11:18 a.m.
Putin offered military assistance to Belarus, but analysts explain why he's unlikely to follow through
10:51 a.m.
8:09 a.m.
August 15, 2020
August 15, 2020
August 15, 2020
August 15, 2020