CNN's Jake Tapper, Mark Meadows clash over unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows isn't satisfied with the lack of evidence pointing to widespread voter fraud. From his perspective, there also isn't evidence there's not widespread fraud.

Meadows made the comment during an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, during which host Jake Tapper asked him about President Trump's push to squash state's efforts to implement universal mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Meadows denied allegations that the president was attempting to undermine the post office to manipulate the voting process and expressed openness to a standalone bill that would expand postal aid, but he did repeat Trump's unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting is a gateway to fraud.

Tapper took issue with Meadows' reasoning, arguing that prosecutors generally find it quite easy to discover fraud.

Here's the video: Tapper: "Theres no evidence of widespread voter fraud." COS Meadows: "There's no evidence that there's not either." pic.twitter.com/NcovJf1kzf — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) August 16, 2020

Either way, The Washington Post earlier this summer analyzed mail-in data collected by three states and found the rate of possible cases was miniscule. Tim O'Donnell