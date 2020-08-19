See More Speed Reads
DNC 2020
How to watch night 3 of the Democratic National Convention

8:25 p.m.
Former President Barack Obama.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Wednesday marks the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and the first night with Joe Biden as the party's official nominee.

Top Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), and former Secretary of State and 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, will all speak on Wednesday night. It will also mark the first time the 2020 DNC hears from California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate. Former President Barack Obama will close out the night, and is expected to give a rare and scathing rebuke of Trump while also praising his former vice president.

The official livestream can be viewed on the 2020 Democratic National Convention website, as well as the DNC's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On Amazon Prime video, search for "DNC," and on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, search "Democratic National Convention." The DNC has also set up a channel on Twitch to stream the event.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the convention from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, and MSNBC broadcasting the full program beginning at 9 p.m. ET. All of the major networks will also have livestreams on their websites. Kathryn Krawczyk

Who is Kamala Harris?

8:34 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

The moment Sen. Kamala Harris launched her campaign for her party's presidential nomination, I wondered if she'd been conjured in a DNC lab. That's just how perfect — and how artificial — she seemed. She was articulate, telegenic, charismatic, sassy, proudly progressive, and an avatar of the party's multicultural future. But she was also transparently calculating, ruthlessly desperate for a big break, and impossible to pin down on policy.

Let's just say that nothing in the 11 months of her campaign brought the real Harris into focus — or did anything to indicate there was any "real" Harris there to discover. She never looked or sounded like anything other than a top-tier candidate. But was she the tough New Democrat prosecutor she showed herself to be as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California? Or was she, instead, a liberal Democrat with one of the most progressive voting records in the Senate? Was she a firebrand in favor of racial reform who clocked Joe Biden upside the head in a debate for his opposition to busing back in the 1970s? Or was she the irresolute politician who backed away from the onslaught a few days later? Was she the passionate advocate for Medicare-for-all she sometimes seemed to be on the campaign trail? Or the unprincipled trimmer who spent the rest of her time explaining that this was not quite, but sort of was, but really wasn't her position?

Which Kamala Harris will voters see and hear and start getting to know on Wednesday night? Or will she somehow try to be all of them — standing in for a generic Democrat, somewhat like the man at the top of the ticket, but for a slightly more left-leaning, multiethnic variation on the party's image of itself? Whatever the answer turns out to be, she'd be well-advised to try sticking with it for the next three months. Damon Linker

This Florida teen spent his summer refurbishing computers for students in need

8:11 p.m.
A person uses a computer.
iStock

Christopher Kilpatrick learned two valuable lessons during his internship this summer: the impact recycling can make and the importance of giving back.

The coronavirus pandemic showed Kilpatrick, 15, how critical it is for students to have computers at home, and he told First Coast News he "almost had an epiphany when I realized not everyone can afford a computer." The Jacksonville, Florida, resident spent the summer interning at a technology company called Urban Mining, in a department that received old computers from businesses. His boss, Johnnie Mcburnie, turned the computers over to Kilpatrick, and told him he could refurbish them for students in need.

"We kept him busy," Mcburnie said. "He was doing four to five machines a day." Kilpatrick was able to completely refurbish and install programs on 20 desktop computers, which will be donated to the nonprofit organization Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Mcburnie told First Coast News he was so impressed by what Kilpatrick was able to do that future interns will be given the same task. "I think we started something really good here," he said. Catherine Garcia

Democratic and Republican conventions will have dueling speakers connected to the Parkland shooting

7:09 p.m.

Both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention will feature speakers connected to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead — although the speakers have "wildly divergent views," the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

On Wednesday night, 20-year-old survivor and March For Our Lives activist Emma González will urge stricter gun laws in a 40-second video airing during the Democrat's convention. "People affected by everyday gun violence have to walk by the street corner where their best friend, their brother, their mother, their nephew, where they themselves were shot," González says in the video, her voice breaking with emotion. She adds, "Until one of us or all of us stand up and say, 'I can't do this anymore, I can't sit by and watch the news treat these shootings like acts of God' — gun violence isn't just going to stop until there's a force fighting harder against it, and I'm going to do something to prevent it."

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the massacre, previously spoke for the Democrats on Tuesday night, endorsing nominee Joe Biden while announcing Florida's votes during the roll call. "When my daughter was murdered in Parkland, Joe Biden called to share on our family's grief," he said. "I quickly learned about his decency and his civility, but I also learned about his toughness and how he's beaten the NRA."

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was also killed, will speak next week to endorse President Trump. While the Republican National Convention hasn't offered more details about Pollack's appearance yet, the father is an outspoken critic of Biden and has called Trump "the PEACE president." He's also slammed the pro-gun-control student activists behind March For Our Lives in the past, claiming "they just got famous off the death of these kids. Their agenda was to get famous and spew more of their liberalism ways without looking at the facts." Jeva Lange

Thousands of lightning strikes sparked hundreds of fires in California

6:54 p.m.
An airplane drops fire retardant.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There are 367 separate fires now burning in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Wednesday, and many are believed to have been sparked by dry lightning strikes that have been hitting Northern and Central California since Sunday.

California officials said that over the last 72 hours, there have been about 10,849 lightning strikes in the state, the Los Angeles Times reports. One of the biggest blazes is the Hennessey fire in Napa County, which started on Monday. It has since spread to two other counties, Solano and Yolo, destroying 50 buildings, damaging 50 structures, and forcing thousands to evacuate.

It's been a "very active" fire season, Newsom said, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shared that so far this year, more than 300,000 acres have burned in the state, compared to 270,000 acres in all of 2019. Firefighters are battling the blazes amid a brutal heat wave that has been gripping the state since last week, causing record highs in Death Valley, Santa Ana, Burbank, and Woodland Hills. Catherine Garcia

Trump praises QAnon conspiracy backers as 'people who love our country'

6:52 p.m.

President Trump just gave a big boost to a dangerous conspiracy theory that's already grown disturbingly popular in recent months.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that falsely claims Trump is leading a secret mission to root out a powerful network of pedophiles and cannibals among celebrities and the political elite. The conspiracy first spread on 4chan and then to mainstream social media, and is likely to land in Congress this fall as at least one Republican candidate who endorses the theory seems poised to win a House seat.

In a Wednesday press conference at the White House, NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece asked Trump about the movement — and he effectively gave it his approval. At first, Trump said he doesn't "know much about the movement," but then said QAnon supporters "like me very much, which I appreciate." "I heard that these are people who love our country," he continued. Trump then questioned whether it's "supposed to be a bad thing" that QAnon supporters believe he's destroying a cult of pedophiles, because "we are actually, we're saving the world."

Trump's embrace of the conspiracists immediately set off a wave of celebration in the QAnon community, The New York Times' tech columnist Kevin Roose reports. While QAnon believers had previously struggled to grapple with Trump wishing alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell well, some took the press conference answer as Trump's acknowledgement that the conspiracy is real — and not just a way to avoid rejecting some of his staunchest supporters. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rand Paul comes out against Trump's payroll tax deferral: 'Probably a mistake'

6:04 p.m.

President Trump's payroll tax deferral is effectively dead.

Pretty much no one, Senate Republicans included, wanted to put a payroll tax cut Trump was pushing for in the next coronavirus relief bill. And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) seemingly put the final nail in the coffin on Thursday as he told Fox News it's "probably a mistake" to do so.

Paul, a libertarian who reliably opposes any expansion of government spending, stuck to his guns on Thursday when he opposed the "skinny" CARES Act Republicans are starting to push as coronavirus relief talks remain stalled. A pared down package is "just Democrat lite," Paul said, before going on to clearly oppose extending boosted unemployment benefits and stimulus checks to Americans.

But a potential reward for Americans getting back to work — Trump's payroll tax deferral — was also "probably a mistake," Paul said, because it would hurt the Social Security trust it funds. And as Forbes' Andrew Solander noted, Paul's opposition will likely seal the end of the proposition. Kathryn Krawczyk

Obama to offer rare, blistering critique of Trump during convention speech

5:44 p.m.

The gloves are off.

Former President Barack Obama, who has gradually become more vocal in his criticism of President Trump, is set to give a speech Wednesday night as part of the 2020 Democratic National Convention that contains some withering descriptions of his successor.

An excerpt of Obama's prepared remarks released ahead of time says the former president knew Trump wouldn't "embrace my vision or continue my policies" when he took over the Oval Office in January 2017. But Obama says he hoped Trump would take the job seriously. Instead, he says Trump turned his tenure into "one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves." In turn, Obama will argue, that's left the United States in a troubled state, with the coronavirus costing the country tens of thousands of lives and millions of jobs, while unleashing "our worst impulses." Read the full excerpt below. Tim O'Donnell

