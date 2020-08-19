Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords recounts years of recovery in stunning DNC speech

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' Democratic National Convention speech was monumental for the simple fact that it happened.

Giffords represented Tucson, Arizona until 2011, when she shot was during a public event. She has since become an advocate, and delivered a speech on the topic on Wednesday — one that organizers say she worked "intensely" to give.

"I've known the darkest of days," Giffords said Wednesday night, "but confronted by despair I've summoned hope." She described how she learned to "put one foot in front of the other" and even to speak again. "Words once came easily; today I struggle to speak, but I have not lost my voice," Giffords continued. "America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words," Giffords went on, saying "we can let the shooting continue, or we can act," and compelling all viewers to do so by voting.

Along with her powerful words, Gifford also showed off her regained ability to play the French horn, which she said in 2014 she hoped to be able to play again after she was shot. Watch Giffords' whole speech below — along with some thoughts from her husband and Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly. Kathryn Krawczyk