The wackiest moments of the 2020 RNC roll call

The Republican National Convention's Monday roll call nominating President Trump was interesting, to say the least.

Things started out raucous right off the bat as Arizona's delegate declared "unborn babies matter" to cheers from the crowd. Louisiana's delegate took that further, saying Joe Biden is "hiding in the dark, waiting to take the lives of our unborn babies."

the RNC is already completely off the rails pic.twitter.com/Ykzqho4nLv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

Maryland's delegate David Bossie, who was a deputy campaign chair for Trump in 2016, made one of the most notable slip-ups during his speech advocating for Trump. "Maryland is home of the underground railroad an two of our greatest segregationists," Bossie said before correcting that to "abolitionists." Washington, D.C.'s delegate reflected that sentiment, saying Trump would "carry on" the "legacy" of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Montana's delegate, meanwhile, renamed his state "Trumptana," where "we fish, we hunt, we boat, and we have at least five guns in every home." Corey Lewandowski, Trump's 2016 campaign manager, later appeared and spent a lot more time talking about his state's stereotypes than its support for Trump. "New Hampshire is known for our maple syrup, comedian Adam Sandler, poet Robert Frost, and New York Times bestselling author Corey Lewandowski," he joked, before casting the state's 22 delegates for Trump.

North Carolina's delegate, a self-described "nutmegger," cast some "spicy votes" for Trump.

you've been missing out pic.twitter.com/JmVChOUzVK — Brandon Hardin (@hardin) August 24, 2020

And Rhode Island's delegate recognized a weekend boat parade for Trump in her state and mentioned "we eat a lot of calamari," though she didn't have a platter to share with the crowd. Kathryn Krawczyk