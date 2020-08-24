See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
The RNC is presenting a revisionist history of Trump's coronavirus response

10:28 p.m.
Nurse Amy Johnson Ford.
Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

The Republican National Convention is painting a rosy picture of President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, praising his leadership despite the United States leading the world with more than 5.7 million confirmed cases and at least 177,176 deaths.

Amy Johnson Ford, a nurse from West Virginia, said that telehealth has been "essential" during the pandemic, since it allows people to stay home and not have to go into a doctor's office. She stated that Trump "recognized the threat this virus presented for all Americans early on, and made rapid policy changes. And as a result, telehealth services are now accessible to more than 71 million Americans, including 35 million children." The Washington Post notes that this figure is "a theoretical maximum" which "depends on all states taking up a series of recommendations from the Trump administration. The numbers simply reflect total enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP programs jointly run by states and the federal government."

Ford went on to state that "as a health care professional, I can tell you without hesitation that Donald Trump's quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19 and the benefits of that response extend far beyond coronavirus." Following her speech, a video was shown touting Trump for taking "decisive action to save lives," with appearances from Democratic governors, whose words were pieced together to offer praise for Trump.

The video did not include Trump saying in late January that the U.S. had the coronavirus "totally under control," or all the times he called the pandemic "a hoax" during the spring. It also didn't show him saying in late March that he told Vice President Mike Pence not to call Democratic governors who weren't "appreciative" enough of his response, or his declaration, when asked about the staggering COVID-19 death toll, that "it is what it is." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Analysts praise Nikki Haley, Tim Scott for delivering RNC speeches with broadest appeal

11:34 p.m.

The opening night of the Republican National Convention was seen by analysts as an appeal to President Trump's base rather than an effort to reel in undecided votes. Two speakers, though, were widely considered exceptions to the rule: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), both of whom may be eyeing a 2024 presidential run.

The South Carolinians drew praise for their "measured" deliveries that observers expect will have a broader reach than some of the more dramatic speeches that took place throughout Monday evening.

Another common theme among reactions to the speeches, especially Scott's, was the relative lack of reference to Trump. Indeed, it was suggested their remarks felt almost like they were from a different era. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Is Joe Biden a socialist revolutionary? I wish.

11:28 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Does Joe Biden have a light machine gun and bandolier of ammunition stolen from a Ukrainian weapons depot, a flat cap, a scraggly beard, and red rose tattoo on his bicep? That was the implication at the Republican National Convention, where speaker and speaker portrayed him as a committed socialist revolutionary. "Make no mistake: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution," said Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). "If we let them, they will turn our country into a socialist utopia." Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban-American businessman, compared Biden to Fidel Castro. "I've seen ideas like this before and I'm here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country," he said.

Speaking as a Bernie Sanders supporter, I wish Biden was a real radical, because huge problems like COVID-19, global warming, and galloping inequality require huge solutions. Unfortunately, he is not. Biden is one of the most moderate, business-friendly Democrats in the party, and has been for over four decades. As I covered at length here, when radicals like Sanders were warning about mass incarceration, inequality, slanted trade deals, bankruptcy reform, financial deregulation, and the Iraq War, Biden was voting for them.

But it seems baldfaced, up-is-down lies are simply part of the strategy the Republican Party has chosen for this campaign. In a way, it makes sense — it's no less ridiculous to argue that Joe Biden is a communist revolutionary than it is to say Donald Trump is a competent president who handled the coronavirus pandemic well. Ryan Cooper

RNC 2020
Donald Trump Jr. tries out new nicknames for Biden during RNC speech

11:18 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., went after his father's opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, during his speech on night one of the Republican National Convention, calling him "Beijing Biden" and "basically the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp."

"For the past half-century, he's been lurking around in there," Trump Jr. said. "He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn't do much in between." He also said Biden is part of the "radical left wing" and is China's preferred choice to win the election because "he'll weaken us both economically and on the world stage."

Turning to current events, Trump Jr. said Republicans will not "tear down monuments and forget the people who built our great nation. Instead, we will learn from our past so we don't repeat any mistakes and we will work tirelessly to improve the lives of all Americans." All men and women are "created equal and must be treated equally under the law," he continued, and this is why "we must put an end to racism and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their powers is held accountable."

What happened to George Floyd was "a disgrace," Trump Jr. said, adding that police officers "agree with that, too. But we cannot lose sight with the fact that police are American heroes that deserve our deepest appreciation." He ended his speech by saying his father has and will always champion "the forgotten men and women of our country" and with him in the White House, there will be a "bright and beautiful future for all." Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Why are Republicans pretending that Trump is a nice guy?

11:14 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

One of the most baffling things about last week's virtual Democratic National Convention was the bizarre insistence upon what a nice man Joe Biden is. If you didn’t know better, you would have thought that the most important issue in the 2020 presidential election was whether the eventual president was the kind of person who will remember your birthday.

At the time I suggested that this line of argument was, if not mistaken, at least irrelevant. Surely no one who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 did so because he was under the impression that the former Celebrity Apprentice star was going to send you flowers after you have a bad day.

On Monday night's opening of the Republican National Convention we were told over and over again that the president is kinder, sweeter, more empathetic and compassionate than his opponent. We heard it from Rep. Jim Jordan, the gleefully mean-spirited GOP point man during the extended Russia-Mueller mania, from his colleague Rep. Steve Scalise, and from Kimberly Guilfoyle. Even Herschel Walker got in on the action.

All of this was at odds with the terrifying, at times chiliastic stakes for the next election referred to by other speakers, including some of those who seemed otherwise committed to the Trump-as-nice-guy line. If you really believe this is a war against evil incarnate, that "the Democrats will destroy anyone they deem a heretic," why would you want a nice guy on your side? Surely the reasoning should go in the other direction, that in your battle against the forces of darkness you would want to elect a tough guy, someone who occasionally says mean things about his opponents and doesn't really care about your feelings. Matthew Walther

Opinion
The RNC's love letter to Donald Trump

10:53 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

If last week’s DNC resembled an earnest and slightly inelegant telethon designed to sell America on the Democratic Party and its presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the RNC on its opening night quickly became a one-note commercial conveying a single, relentless message: Thank you, Donald J. Trump for being the greatest, best, most wonderful, accomplished president a human being could possibly imagine.

The message echoed through slick promotional videos; in speeches from ordinary Americans and Republican candidates and officials, delivered live and on tape; and in Trump's own awkward appearances at the White House, first with seven unmasked first responders who obsequiously thanked the president one-by-one for his steadfast and fearless leadership in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and then with six former hostages held by foreign governments, who were equally impatient to express their great gratitude to the president for their rescue.

It wasn't just a message. It was a benediction. A mantra repeated in segment after segment by everyone who stood or sat before a camera. Each of them was eager — nay, zealous — to express their love for their dear leader.

It was exceedingly creepy. But also politically peculiar. Just as the DNC ran the risk of placing too much emphasis on Trump’s awfulness when nearly everyone in the country has already formed firm opinions of him, so the RNC is gambling that its pro-Trump propaganda spots might lead significant numbers of Americans to say, "You know, I guess Trump is pretty great after all!"

But of course, as New York Times columnist David Brooks pointed out on Twitter, the audience for this event isn't really voters at large. It’s just one voter: Donald Trump. "The whole convention is to make his lonely soul feel affirmed."

And so it is. With the rest of us left to watch slack-jawed from the sidelines. Damon Linker

RNC 2020
Trump praises Erdogan while talking with pastor imprisoned by Turkish government

10:43 p.m.

President Trump sat down with Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who was arrested while living in Turkey in 2016 as part of a purge carried out by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's regime, during the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

Brunson thanked Trump and his administration for fighting to secure his release. "I think if you hadn't done that, I may still be in Turkey," Brunson said.

Trump appeared proud of the accomplishment and called a Brunson a "very innocent person," but he also made sure not to criticize Erdogan and, in fact, gave his Turkish counterpart some props for helping orchestrate Brunson's return. "To me, President Erdogan was very good," Trump said, adding that he "ultimately, after we had a few conversations, he agreed, so we appreciate that," which puzzled more than a few observers. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The Trump campaign: Re-elect the president because he is presiding over hellish chaos

10:22 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

During the first night of the Republican National Convention, the party leaned heavily into apocalyptic scaremongering about a future Biden presidency. "They'll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door," said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). The Democrats have run Baltimore "into the ground," said Kim Klacik, a GOP nominee for Congress in Maryland. "Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on the corner, drug addicts, guns on the street, that's the normal in many neighborhoods," she added.

Now, it is true there has been a moderate uptick in murders in some big American cities. The New York Times found that as of July they were up 16 percent relative to 2019 in a selection of 25 cities — though violent crime overall was down 2 percent, and overall crime was down 5.3 percent. This probably has something to do with the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that, in many cities, police departments appear to be conducting a de facto work slowdown as collective punishment for being criticized by protesters.

But the logic of the Trump campaign argument here makes no sense at all. It is true that Democrats run local governments in many big cities, but the president is the most powerful elected official in the country. It is his ostensible job to preserve law and order, and he has sweeping powers to do so. Instead, he has deliberately chosen to inflame the violence in cities like Washington, D.C. and Portland, Oregon with racist rhetoric and by siccing federal law enforcement on unarmed protesters.

Effectively, the Trump campaign is simultaneously hysterically exaggerating the scale of the violence problem in American cities that is happening on his watch, and arguing that he should be re-elected to fight it. It's almost as though the argument is not made in good faith. Ryan Cooper

