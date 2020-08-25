See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
Trump adviser Larry Kudlow is referring to the still raging coronavirus pandemic in the past tense

10:05 p.m.
Larry Kudlow.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

President Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, declared during his Republican National Convention speech that Trump "successfully fought" the coronavirus pandemic, which is still very much raging in the United States.

His use of the past tense was quickly picked up by several journalists, including David Corn of Mother Jones, who tweeted that Kudlow spoke "as if this crisis is over. Thousands are dying every week. This is crazy propaganda."

Tim O'Brien, a Bloomberg Opinion writer, pointed out that Kudlow has been beating this drum for awhile now, saying on March 9 that the coronavirus was "relatively contained." In late June, right before a major surge in cases, Kudlow declared there was "no second wave coming. It's just hot spots. They send in CDC teams, we've got the testing procedures, we've got the diagnostics." On Tuesday, the coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed to more than 178,000.

Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Melania Trump cleverly redefined 'honesty' to fit her husband in RNC speech

11:51 p.m.

From President Trump's very first presidential "alternative fact" about the size of his inaugural crowd to the 20,000th documented false or misleading claim he has made since then, according to they running tally by The Washington Post's fact-checker team, "total honesty" isn't typically a word associated with his presidency. But what if you looked at honesty not in terms of truth versus lies, but as a measure of being true to your own nature? That's the smart rhetorical shift first lady Melania Trump tried during her speech at Tuesday's Republican National Convention.

"We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things," the first lady said from the White House Rose Garden. "Total honesty is what we, as citizens, deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking. And that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people."

Melania Trump's speech was written by a senior aide and wasn't vetted by the White House political staff, according to her spokeswoman, former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. Peter Weber

Opinion
The enigma of Melania Trump

11:51 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

How to describe that walk? It was interminable without being leisurely, a one-woman military parade. As a piece of stagecraft, Melania Trump's appearance on the second night of the Republican National Convention was meticulous, far more interesting visually than anything we have seen in either convention so far. The unmistakably stratonic flavor of the address was underscored by the first lady's outfit, the designer equivalent of a Soviet military jacket.

Before a small mask-less audience in the Rose Garden, Melania spoke plainly about a series of mostly anodyne issues: the pandemic, gratitude for medical professionals, her foreign travel, her ongoing "Be Best" initiative. She also discussed the centenary of the 19th amendment, the subject of a recent children's art competition she judged at the White House. She told the story of a child who had received a heart transplant and addressed the victims of natural disasters, the plight of drug addicts, racism, and crime.

Most of what she said was unremarkable. The most striking words came at the end of her address, when she spoke of the "downside of technology." She argued, rightly, that social media is immiserating an entire generation of vulnerable young people, and offered encouragement to America's mothers. It is strange to think that American first ladies have largely been right about the crises — Nancy Reagan on drugs, Barbara and Laura Bush on childhood literacy, Michelle Obama on obesity — and that their considerable efforts have made no difference whatever. (It would be interesting to hear more of Melania's thoughts on education, especially language acquisition, in which America pales in comparison to the communist Slovenia of her youth.)

The first lady's speech came on the eve of the publication of yet another Trump tell-all book, this one focusing on the first lady herself. After four years, Melania remains an enigma and in many ways a more compelling figure than her husband. Matthew Walther

Opinion
Reminder: The economy is still collapsing and Republicans have no plan to fix it

11:33 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The Republican National Convention has featured several small business owners thanking the Trump administration for the Paycheck Protection Program — a part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress back in March, that gave businesses grants to keep people on staff.

That's all well and good. But the PPP program, as well as the much larger and better-targeted boost to unemployment benefits, expired almost a month ago. Private datasets show the amount of spending on unemployment debit cards (where most benefits are deposited) has collapsed over the last month or so. Roughly $15 billion in weekly income has been deleted from the economy. It is very likely that the economy is either going to stall out roughly where it is now, or even deteriorate further.

The economy very badly needs another rescue, but the Republican Party has refused to either agree to the Democratic bill passed back in May, or get behind their own plan. A large portion of the Senate Republican caucus thinks there should be no additional rescue at all.

It is perhaps too cynical by half for Republicans to be boasting about their economic rescue efforts when they have allowed the very support system they are talking about to die with no replacement, and there is still over two months left to go before the election. If they don't do something soon, the economy will be in much worse shape in November, and it will be their fault. Ryan Cooper

RNC 2020
Melania Trump praises her husband for not being a 'traditional' politician

11:32 p.m.
Melania Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking from the Rose Garden, first lady Melania Trump said she admires President Trump for not being a "traditional" politician, saying that he "demands action and gets results" and "whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking."

Trump's address closed night two of the Republican National Convention, and she was the first person to express their condolences to the families of those hit by the coronavirus, which has left at least 178,000 Americans dead. "I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically," she said, adding that her "deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering."

People feel "anxious" and "helpless," she said, but "they are not alone. My husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."

While making the case for four more years of a Trump presidency, the first lady told Americans her husband is "fighting for you" and "will not lose focus on you. He loves this country and he knows how to get things done." She said under his leadership, he will "bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country every known."

Trump also touched on the "racial unrest" in the United States, sparked by the officer-involved shootings of Black people including Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, George Floyd in Minnesota, Elijah McClain in Colorado, and Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. "I urge people to come together in a civil manner," she said. "I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice. And never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Mike Pompeo’s 'flat' RNC speech mostly overshadowed by preceding controversy

11:21 p.m.

After all the controversy that preceded it, critics were mostly underwhelmed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's pre-taped speech that aired Tuesday night during the Republican National Convention.

Pompeo didn't stray off path while delivering his remarks and simply touted what he considers to be President Trump's foreign policy highlights, including the recent U.S.-brokered agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Trump's response to China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and the strengthening of NATO. The content, combined with Pompeo's delivery, had viewers yawning.

The speech was the talk of the town the last few days, since State Department policy urges officials to refrain from participating in political events, and a Secretary of State campaigning for the president during a party convention is believed to be unprecedented. The fact that it was taped while Pompeo was on an official diplomatic trip to Israel was especially troublesome in the eyes of diplomats and lawmakers.

Ultimately, though, it looks like those concerns will continue to overshadow the actual address. Michael Koplow, the policy director for Israel Policy Forum, tweeted that "for all the blowback and controversy Pompeo caused with that speech, you'd think he would have seized the moment a bit more. What an empty speech and completely flat delivery." Watch the full speech below. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Trump's RNC is constantly reminding Americans how he abuses his office

11:04 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

The Republican National Convention on Tuesday offered plenty of reminders of how thoroughly President Trump has blurred his dual roles as the leader of the United States and the head of the Republican Party.

Trump surprised Jon Ponder, a reformed bank robber, with an Oprah-style on-camera pardon. A small group of immigrants were sworn as new citizens during a brief naturalization ceremony. His Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, gave a brief speech from Jerusalem — breaking with a long expectation that the nation's chief diplomat stays out of domestic politics. The speech by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who decried Hunter Biden's involvement with a Ukrainian energy company, revived memories of Trump's attempts to bully that country's president into helping his presidential campaign.

It has rarely been the case in American history that the chief executive was expected to be a completely apolitical figure. George Washington warned of factionalism, but his successors were partisans. Most of those men probably saw some alignment between what was best for the country and what was best for their own interests. There has long been an expectation, however, there would be some distinction between the two roles.

Admittedly, that line hasn't always been strictly observed. The Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from some political activities, doesn't apply to the president or vice president. Bill Clinton invited scandal by using the Lincoln Bedroom to lure donors. His vice president, Al Gore, drew harsh criticism for soliciting cash from his White House office. Various presidents have shot political ads in the West Wing, but they often drew scrutiny for doing so. The biggest scandals in American political history — including Watergate and Trump's impeachment — stemmed from presidents abusing their official powers to win elections.

"What a White House has to be careful of is that they don't too easily use the tools around them in a way that would be inappropriate," Matt Schlapp, a Republican strategist, told The New York Times in 2012.

Does this White House regard any political activity as inappropriate? Judging by this year's RNC, it seems not. Joel Mathis

Opinion
The RNC abortion equivocation

10:51 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

It was not remotely surprising to find that the word "abortion" does not appear a single time on the official 50-point agenda released by President Trump’s re-election campaign. It seemed of a piece somehow with the new irreligious social conservatism of the flag, QAnon, and pornography.

This omission was rectified on Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention when Abby Johnson, the anti-abortion activist and former director of a Planned Parenthood clinic, spoke at some length about the issue. Johnson (whose views on criminal justice are not uncontroversial) described, in horrifying detail, the reality of abortion: the sight of a helpless child in utero attempting to repel the device that will end its life, the smell of baby body parts, the callous humor of clinic employees.

But it is hard to escape the feeling that Johnson’s speech was out of place on Tuesday night. The theme of this convention over the last two evenings has been the basic decency and wholesomeness of American life. If only we could re-elect the president and get these pesky coronavirus restrictions out of the way, the participants have told us, the economy will "soar to new heights, heights never seen before," as Eric Trump put it. Under such conditions we will be truly free, free to decide for ourselves the meaning of right and wrong, as another one of the president's children said in an address worthy of an Anthony Kennedy opinion.

I, for one, cannot understand how these views are compatible. If you really believe that every abortion performed in this country is the state-sanctioned murder of a human being, it is hard to imagine why the mindless accumulation of wealth on computer screens would be of much comfort. This, I think, is why even though his emphasis was different, Trump's earlier "American carnage" rhetoric was more attuned to the feelings of old-fashioned social conservatives. The gloom and pessimism were welcome. Matthew Walther

