Fans ask Chadwick Boseman's hometown to replace Confederate memorial with statue of the actor

Fans of actor Chadwick Boseman want to celebrate his life and accomplishments by replacing a Confederate memorial in his hometown with a statue of the Black Panther star.

Boseman, who also received critical acclaim for his performances in 42, Marshall, and Get On Up, died on Friday of colon cancer. He was 43. Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, and an online petition was quickly launched after his death was announced, calling on the city to move the Anderson Confederate Monument to a museum and replace it with a statue of Boseman.

The petition, addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), says Boseman "changed the movie industry" and was able to open "many doors for many young Black people with his leading roles." It is "only natural that his hometown honors what he did," the petition continues. "There is no need for political controversy in this decision. The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement."

As of Monday night, the petition has received nearly 10,000 signatures. Catherine Garcia