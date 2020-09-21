See More Speed Reads
Reuters/Ipsos poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin, with a tighter race in Pennsylvania

8:00 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Wisconsin, with a closer race in Pennsylvania.

In Wisconsin, 48 percent of respondents said they are voting for Biden, while 43 percent said they are supporting Trump. Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, 48 percent believe Biden would handle it better than Trump, with 40 percent saying Trump would do better than Biden. On the economy, 48 percent said Trump would do a better job managing it, and 42 percent said Biden would do better. One percent of respondents said they have taken advantage of early voting.

In Pennsylvania, 49 percent of respondents said they are voting for Biden, and 46 percent said they will vote for Trump. When it comes to the pandemic, 48 percent said Biden would be better at handling it, compared to 44 percent who said Trump would be better, and 51 percent said Trump would be better at managing the economy, with 45 percent saying Biden would be better. Two percent of respondents said they already voted in the election.

Reuters/Ipsos is surveying voters in six battleground states: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona. Additional polls are expected to be released on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Wisconsin and Pennsylvania polls were conducted online in English, from Sept. 11 to 16. In Wisconsin, 1,005 adults, including 609 likely voters, were surveyed, and in Pennsylvania, 1,005 adults, including 611 likely voters, were surveyed. Both polls have a credibility interval of five percentage points. Catherine Garcia

Judge extends deadline for Wisconsin absentee ballots

6:59 p.m.
Voters cast their ballots in Wisconsin's April presidential primary.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Wisconsin on Monday extended the state's cutoff day for absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential election.

Under current law, for an absentee ballot to be counted, it must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, but U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that absentee ballots can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 election. He also extended the deadline for mail and electronic voter registration from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21.

The Democratic National Committee, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and other organizations sued to extend the deadline, citing the long lines and shortage of staffers during April's presidential primary. Conley paused the ruling from going into effect for one week, and Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said the state GOP is determining next steps.

For the April primary, Conley extended the deadline to return absentee ballots for a week, and almost seven percent of all ballots cast came during that time, The Associated Press reports. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said that so far, more than one million absentee ballots have been requested for the Nov. 3 election, and the state expects as many as two million will be cast. Catherine Garcia

Why Trump reportedly prefers to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court over Barbara Lagoa

5:44 p.m.

President Trump on Monday said he'll probably announce his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday, and word is he's leaning toward the speculative favorite, appellate court judge Amy Coney Barrett, Bloomberg reports.

Barrett, whom Trump reportedly met with Monday, is well-regarded in conservative circles, Bloomberg notes, and, because she hails from the Midwest, there's reportedly a sense that her selection could help sway swing voters in Rust Belt and Great Lakes states. Trump also already interviewed Barrett when filling the last Supreme Court vacancy, and he reportedly considers her, per Bloomberg, to be a "smart, hard-nosed conservative jurist who would come across well during televised confirmation hearings" and hold steady on issues like abortion, gun rights, and health care when they come before the court.

Additionally, there's reportedly widespread support for Barrett within the White House, and she's also viewed as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) favorite contender.

Bloomberg reports that Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban-American from Florida, is reportedly the only other person Trump is seriously considering, but she's a distant second. While the president has spoken highly of her and her selection could help Trump electorally in Florida, he's apparently concerned that she received votes from 27 Democrats when she was confirmed to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. While that traditionally may sound like a bonus, the upcoming confirmation process will almost certainly be split along party lines so bipartisan credentials would seemingly be a non-factor, either way. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

NYPD officer arrested on charges of spying for China

5:38 p.m.
An NYPD precinct.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

A New York City police officer was arrested after allegedly spying on China's behalf for the past six years.

Baimadajie Angwang, 33, who worked as a community affairs liaison in Queens, spied on Tibetans living in the U.S. and reported back to New York's Chinese consulate, a criminal complaint unsealed Monday alleges. The Eastern District of New York federal court in Brooklyn charged Angwang with acting as an illegal foreign agent, as well as counts of wire fraud, making false statements, and obstruction.

Angwang was born in China and has Tibetan ancestry, and received asylum in the U.S. because he claimed he was persecuted for his ethnicity. But he still "maintained a relationship" with People's Republic of China officials at the consulate, including one whose department was "responsible for ... neutralizing sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of the PRC," the complaint says. After first connecting with this member of the "China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture" in 2014, Angwang "reported on the activities of ethnic Tibetans," the complaint continues. He also allegedly connected consulate officials to senior NYPD officials.

As for the allegations of wire fraud, investigators found Angwang sent $100,000 to his brother in China, as well as $50,000 to another account in China. Angwang's NYPD job paid about $50,000 a year. Kathryn Krawczyk

Lindsey Graham insists he hasn't changed his mind on SCOTUS nominations — but also that Kavanaugh's treatment changed his mind

4:52 p.m.
Sen. Lindsey Graham.
ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, Republicans steamrolled former President Barack Obama's nominee because they said the next president should choose the nominee. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) even invited Democrats to "use my words against me" if there was an election-year vacancy come 2020 — but he seems to have changed his mind.

In a Monday letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham claimed he still felt the same about election-year vacancies. He looked back a few years to claim Americans "elected a Republican Senate majority in 2014" because they wanted a check on the end of Obama's lame duck presidency. Likewise, since the 1880s, no Senate "has confirmed an opposite-party president's Supreme Court nominee during an election year," he continued. Americans renewing a Republican Senate majority in 2018 points Graham in the same direction this time around, he said, as well as the fact that Trump is up for re-election.

But Graham went on to say that he actually had changed his mind about the nomination process after the "treatment" of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. When comparing the overwhelming confirmations of Ginsburg and the testy nominating processes for Robert Bork, Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas, "it's clear that there already is one set of rules for a Republican president and one set of rules for a Democrat president," Graham finished. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Mississippi Senate race is tightening, a new poll shows

4:29 p.m.

Mississippi may have a real Senate race on its hands.

At least that's what the latest Tyson Group poll suggests. The survey has incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) up just one point on her Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, who represented Mississippi in the House from 1987 to 1993 before serving as agriculture secretary in the Clinton administration for a time.

As with all polling, there are caveats, and it's worth noting that although the Tyson Group survey was released Monday, it was conducted between Aug. 28-30. So it's tough to tell how well it reflects the current sentiment among Mississippi voters, especially since Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will likely affect elections around the country. But it's the latest poll out of the state, and if recent fundraising is any indication, Espy does have some momentum. On Saturday, buoyed by a nationwide in Democratic donations, he raised more money in a singe day than any Mississippi candidate for federal office in history, The Mississippi Free Press reports.

Espy and Hyde-Smith faced off in a special Senate election in 2018. The latter emerged victorious, but it was the closest Senate race in Mississippi since 1988.

The Tyson Group poll was conducted between Aug. 28-30 and consisted of responses from 600 likely Mississippi voters. The margin of error is 4 percent. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

Sen. Kelly Loeffler stages historically dubious re-enactment to claim she's 'more conservative than Attila the Hun'

3:49 p.m.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is willing to reimagine history to prove how conservative she is.

Loeffler is trying to fend off both Democrats and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to protect her relatively new seat, and rolled out a campaign ad Monday trying to prove she's the real conservative in the race. Playing off the idea that she's "more conservative than Attila the Hun," Loeffler's ad features a grunting Attila and a "liberal scribe" who translates for him: "Fight China" and "attack big government" are among his wishes.

The ad begs a lot questions about the accuracy of Loeffler's ad. For starters, Attila didn't have much to do with China; Genghis Khan is probably who Loeffler was going for. Attila was instead focused on attacking western societies — the sort of thing conservatives usually don't like.

The New York Times' Paul Krugman meanwhile wasn't even sure if Attila could be considered conservative, at least for his time. Kathryn Krawczyk

Quibi reportedly explores a possible sale as it's set to miss its subscriber target 'by a large margin'

3:27 p.m.
Quibi CEO Meg Whitman speaks about the short-form video streaming service for mobile Quibi during a keynote address January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Quibi is evidently already looking at a potential sale within the same year as its launch.

The struggling streaming service that splits its video content up into "quick bites" and debuted in April is "exploring several strategic options including a possible sale," The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. This comes as the service, the Journal writes, "struggles to sign up subscribers" and is reportedly "on pace to miss its initial paid subscriber target by a large margin."

Back in June, the Journal reported that Quibi "at its current pace" was set to "sign up fewer than two million paying subscribers" by the end of its first year, which would be "well under its original target of 7.4 million." When the service launched in April, it offered a 90-day free trial, but according to The Verge, data from Sensor Tower shows that that of the roughly 910,000 users who signed up in its first days, just 72,000 of them continued using the service after their trial ended.

Among the early criticism directed at Quibi was the fact that it was mobile only, and users couldn't watch the app's original shows on their TVs. This was especially problematic at a time when many people were no longer commuting to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were, therefore, not in need of short content to watch on the go. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the founder of Quibi, has blamed the service's weak start on the pandemic, telling The New York Times, "I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus. Everything." The ability to watch Quibi content a TV was later added.

A report by Vulture in July ran through some of Quibi's woes since launch, including the detail that market research conducted after the airing of Quibi commercials during the Oscars and Super Bowl revealed that "70 percent of respondents said they thought Quibi was a food-delivery service." Brendan Morrow

Update 5 p.m. ET: A spokesperson from Quibi said the founder and CEO "are committed to continuing to build the business" and brushed off reports of a potential sale as "rumor or speculation."

