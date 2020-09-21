Reuters/Ipsos poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin, with a tighter race in Pennsylvania

-
Reuters/Ipsos poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin, with a tighter race in Pennsylvania8:00 p.m.
-
Judge extends deadline for Wisconsin absentee ballots6:59 p.m.
-
Why Trump reportedly prefers to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court over Barbara Lagoa5:44 p.m.
-
NYPD officer arrested on charges of spying for China5:38 p.m.
-
Lindsey Graham insists he hasn't changed his mind on SCOTUS nominations — but also that Kavanaugh's treatment changed his mind4:52 p.m.
-
The Mississippi Senate race is tightening, a new poll shows4:29 p.m.
-
Sen. Kelly Loeffler stages historically dubious re-enactment to claim she's 'more conservative than Attila the Hun'3:49 p.m.
-
Quibi reportedly explores a possible sale as it's set to miss its subscriber target 'by a large margin'3:27 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
6:59 p.m.
Why Trump reportedly prefers to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court over Barbara Lagoa
5:44 p.m.
5:38 p.m.
Lindsey Graham insists he hasn't changed his mind on SCOTUS nominations — but also that Kavanaugh's treatment changed his mind
4:52 p.m.
4:29 p.m.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler stages historically dubious re-enactment to claim she's 'more conservative than Attila the Hun'
3:49 p.m.
Quibi reportedly explores a possible sale as it's set to miss its subscriber target 'by a large margin'
3:27 p.m.