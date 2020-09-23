Republican senators find no evidence of wrongdoing regarding Biden and Ukraine policy

-
Republican senators find no evidence of wrongdoing regarding Biden and Ukraine policy12:09 p.m.
-
Fauci blasts Rand Paul for 'not listening' in COVID-19 hearing12:53 p.m.
-
Watch Amy Coney Barrett argue in 2016 against replacing Supreme Court justices with those of opposite ideologies12:43 p.m.
-
Trump has reportedly complained that Jewish people are 'only in it for themselves'12:06 p.m.
-
The Trump campaign is reportedly 'discussing contingency plans to bypass election results'11:31 a.m.
-
More than 100 of RBG's former clerks line the Supreme Court steps in a powerful display of her legacy11:11 a.m.
-
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 7711:01 a.m.
-
Bolton allegedly tried to share details of Trump's Ukraine dealings during impeachment, but the White House stopped him9:54 a.m.
12:09 p.m.
12:53 p.m.
Watch Amy Coney Barrett argue in 2016 against replacing Supreme Court justices with those of opposite ideologies
12:43 p.m.
12:06 p.m.
11:31 a.m.
More than 100 of RBG's former clerks line the Supreme Court steps in a powerful display of her legacy
11:11 a.m.
11:01 a.m.
Bolton allegedly tried to share details of Trump's Ukraine dealings during impeachment, but the White House stopped him
9:54 a.m.